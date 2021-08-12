Pictured: One tidy and elaborate living space along the main “road” in the River Haven area. Aug. 8, 2021. Photo by Kimberly Rivers.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

In the riverbottom area off of Harbor Boulevard near Spinnaker Drive reported that they’ve been notified by city officials that the area will be cleared out on Aug. 22.

But Meredith Hart, manager of the city of Ventura’s Safe and Clean program, said no resident will be forced to relocate and that Aug. 22 is a cleanup day that occurs every third Wednesday of the month.

“No person is permanently displaced during these efforts. All that is asked of them is to put all the belongings they want to keep off to the side and the crews will not touch it,” said Hart. “The individuals are allowed to go back to their space afterwards, with the discussion that they participate in the once monthly trash pickup efforts.” Residents are also asked not to build structures. Tents and other temporary camping equipment is allowed. They are also asked to “keep the area from accumulating debris. This effort is to remove debris so we can maintain the natural space and keep it as clean as possible.” Those residents that live in culverts were water flows “are being asked to relocate their camps, as they will be wiped out during rain and are the highest polluters in the river,” said Hart. Residents receive notice every month, about three weeks in advance of the cleanup by the city’s Patrol Task Force.

The Ventura County Reporter accompanied Richard Nack, resident of Camarillo, on Sunday, Aug. 8, on his weekly rounds to take donated groceries and sometimes clothes to the unhoused people there. He has been doing this for about a year, when he and others were working to improve the situation for the homeless during the pandemic.

Nack pulled up in his weathered red Toyota truck and removed the bed cover, revealing boxes of food, including bread, canned tuna and chicken. He also had some donated clothes.

About five men and women were there waiting and encircled the truck, selecting items. More began arriving. Some came in vehicles, others walked or rode bicycles out from the pathways nearby. One man had a go-cart type of vehicle with a gas motor; after placing groceries in the rear basket, he headed off down a sandy path.

“No hoarding,” the group was reminded by Nack and a man he referred to as the former “mayor” of River Haven.

Some of the residents live in River Haven, the tiny house community. Additional residents make their homes along the bulldozer-wide “roads” that now wind through the trees along the Santa Clara River.

Nack said the area is slated to be transformed into a wetlands area to expand the tertiary Ventura Water Treatment facility across Harbor Boulevard. According to the website for that facility, the water treatment process includes the wastewater flowing through “a series of wildlife ponds for about four days,” and then the treated water is discharged into the nearby estuary.

The river and estuary create an unlikely backdrop to the unhoused encampments that residents have built up. Some are fairly ramshackle and seem to have grown up around a tent, while others are carefully and creatively built with clear artistic care and deliberation.

Nack described the recent transformation of the area. The paths used to be more maze-like and single track, only wide enough for one person to walk. He said it was easy to get lost. But recently a bulldozer moved through the area, clearing larger spaces, including the living areas of many residents. He said around 100 people used to live there, but today it’s about 60.

Once the food was all spoken for, Nack walked into the encampments to deliver two bags of food to residents who were too injured to walk. He pointed out the places where residents lived up until the recent bulldozing of the area, now just scattered items that resemble trash strewn about. A handful of folks moved back once the clearing was finished.

The wider paths are sandy, and large enough to allow fire engines access to fight the fires that are common. Some of the residents were given fire extinguishers, which helped. But Nack pointed out that while they work great for the fires that are caught quickly, often the fires get too big for the extinguishers. Volunteers, including Nack, helped install a fire bell that is used as a warning alarm in the event of a fire to alert the residents of the danger.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, Ventura County shared photos of County CEO Mike Powers, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub and Ventura County Supervisor Matt LaVere (Dist. 1) visiting one river bottom encampment area near the 101 freeway overpass. The information said the visit was to “assess the homeless encampments in the area and work toward collaborative solutions.”