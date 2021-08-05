Pictured: Liz Campos, West Ventura resident, chair of Westside Community Council. Screen capture from video of Ventura Tenant’s Union.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

The Ventura Tenants Union has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for West Ventura resident Liz Campos, 67, chair of the Westside Community Council, who is seeking housing because she received notice from her landlord in May that she’d need to move out because of plans to sell the property.

“You know the competition to get housing, it’s worse for a person in a wheelchair,” said Campos.

Campos has lived along The Avenue for 20 years. She requires an electric wheelchair due to an assault 34 years ago that resulted in a traumatic brain and spinal cord injury. She is also currently undergoing chemotherapy for Stage Four lung cancer, although she said the chemo is working and the cancer is “shrinking.” In addition, Campos lives with a retired service dog and her current service dog, making homes that don’t allow pets off limits.

She qualifies as low income, but she does have an “unrestricted” Section 8 voucher providing a rental subsidy of $1,870 for a two-bedroom unit. She has an unrestricted voucher with accommodations for a house due to a medical condition that causes her to have seizures when she’s exposed to chemicals commonly used in cleaning products. This means she’s unable to live in shared housing or apartment situations.

“To get a house [ in Ventura] for $1,870 is virtually impossible in this market.”

She said she looks at a place nearly every day, but many times the places are not wheelchair accessible. According to Campos, when landlords are asked about accessibility, “they all say yes,” but that’s frequently not the reality. Recently, after a long bus ride to view a property in Oxnard, she was confronted with 14 stairs and a manager that told her to leave her chair by the street. A unit with up to three steps can be made accessible with a simple ramp, and Campos has connections through an agency to pay for the installation.

Campos emphasized that in the 10 years that she’s lived in her current house, the property owners have always been “kind and respectful.” But that appeared to change in May. She’s unclear about why, as she’s lived there for a decade, paid her rent and is unaware of any issues with the landlord.

Her landlord is Steve Squires, a real estate agent and a board member of Habitat for Humanity, Ventura County. Squires did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Campos said that when Squires contacted her on May 25 telling her he wanted to sell the house, “he didn’t say he listed it. He didn’t say he had a buyer. It’s frustrating, I tried to talk to him, but he won’t talk to me.” She said some community members have come forward to “get together and purchase the house,” and let her remain in it. “But he won’t tell us how much he wants for it.”

In the past week Campos sent him a letter seeking more time, citing her disability and the challenges of finding a wheelchair accessible place to live.

Because Aug. 15 is looming, the GoFundMe campaign has the goal of raising funds to purchase a van that will be outfitted to accommodate Campos for her to live in as a temporary measure.

“It’s wrong that people who are poor, on Section 8 or otherwise very low income, are segregated from the rest of society,” said Campos. “I’ve met so many really good people, young families, who are working hard, but they don’t have enough. They are earning minimum wage, none are able to find housing . . . the highest bidder wins the landlords’ favor.”

Edit, Aug. 5, 10:15 a.m. | Squires responded after print deadline to requests for comment and sent a written response to the Ventura County Reporter. Here is the complete comment: “I wish only the best for my tenant. It would be wonderful if the future owner would allow her to stay. We will continue to work together to find an alternative housing solution that works for Liz. By the way, it has been communicated several times/ways there was never an intent to ‘put her on the streets,’ just working to assist her find a new space.”

Squires did not respond to inquiries about interested parties contacting him who know Campos and would like to purchase the property for her to remain there.

Ventura Tenants Union interview with Liz Campos: www.youtube.com/watch?v=7nIyTC2n1aQ

Fundraiser to help Liz Campos: www.gofundme.com/f/help-liz-stay-in-the-community