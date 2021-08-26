Pictured: State Senator Monique Limón (left) (D-Santa Barbara); Matt Vespa, attorney with EarthJustice and Rachel Petersen, executive director for the California Public Utilities Commission during a town hall meeting about the SoCalGas natural gas compressor facility expansion project in West Ventura on Aug. 21, 2021. Screen capture of live video.

by Kimberly Rivers

In response to months of community pressure including marches, rallies and public comment at hearings, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) issued a directive to Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) to halt the process that is underway to expand it’s natural gas/methane compression facility located on North Olive Street in West Ventura.

The directive was dated Aug. 5, which SoCalGas acknowledged and agreed to. A follow up letter, dated Aug. 20 and signed by Rachel Peterson, executive director of the CPUC, states, “While SoCalGas is performing more detailed feasibility analysis of alternative sites and configurations, the CPUC requests that SoCalGas halt further planning and procurement for the Ventura Compressor Station modernization project.”

SoCalGas agreed to what the CPUC asked for. The CPUC is the state regulatory agency responsible for overseeing the activities of SoCalGas and other public utilities in the state, particularly related to cost of services, which is affected by utility infrastructure projects.

Peterson’s letter further states, “Until SoCalGas completes all additional review that SoCalGas has committed to do . . . it would be premature to commit to costly purchases.”

The August CPUC letters come on the heels of several months of community action and demands for environmental review, shutting the facility all together or relocating it. Residents and activists cite air quality impacts to the West Ventura neighborhood, danger from potential explosions along with climate change and state goals of decarbonization of homes and buildings as well as transitioning away from fossil fuel-based energy sources.

Public forum

On Aug. 21 California State Senator Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) and State Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) hosted a hybrid (in person and virtual) town hall meeting regarding the gas compressor site and what Limón called a “gap” in legislation that does not require that a full Environmental Impact Report (EIR) be completed during this kind of project.

The in-person portion of the meeting was held at De Anza DATA Middle School in West Ventura.

Another issue called out is that the public is informed late in the process, even though the CPUC and SoCalGas say public input is key. The way the process is implemented does not require local public hearings or strong notification efforts. Community members pointed to the fact that the project was in fact approved by the CPUC in 2019 as part of a rate-setting process that only included three paragraphs, with a few pages of attachments — effectively burying the project amidst other projects across the state.

“As a parent I am tired of SoCalGas’s lack of transparency and sneaky practices,” said Jorge Rios, a parent of children who attend E.P Foster Elementary School, during the public comment portion of the meeting. “I’ve wondered about why there are so many cases of asthma in our kids, now I know why . . . SoCalGas sees our community as expendable. I don’t want to see what happened to Porter Ranch [happen here].” He said SoCalGas is “maximizing profits at the expense of our lives.”

Limón reported that her and Bennett’s offices became “aware of this issue in April” of this year and began “engaging” with the relevant state agencies. She understood that many in the public “look to us to lead on conversations” about projects like this, but she cited the “separation of powers” in state government, saying, “We can’t tell agencies what to do.” But, as a legislator, they can move to change laws when they see a need.

During the meeting, Peterson, speaking for the CPUC, explained the role of the agency as defined by state law. “Our regular attention flows” from aspects of tracking customer use or metering, billing and “fairness” as well as “monitoring the gas procurement market.” The CPUC is also “in charge of regulating the proposals and cost of infrastructure . . . maintenance and . . . operations of natural gas systems.” This, said Peterson, is where the North Olive facility comes under the purview of the CPUC.

Peterson said SoCalGas brought the project forward as part of a proposed budget within the “General Rate Case” process. Generally that process has a four-year time horizon and is reviewed by an administrative law judge. “It must be voted on” by the five CPUC commissioners before being placed in the budgeting process. She emphasized that all projects that receive “funding approval” by the CPUC must obtain all “relevant local permits . . . and be accountable and responsive to the local community.” Ths project was proposed to the CPUC in 2017, and was approved for funding in September 2019.

She said the Aug. 5 letter to SoCalGas was sent in response to what the CPUC was hearing “from the community,” and that it “instructed” the company to take several steps including “review[ing] alternative engineering solutions” like “electric compressors and alternative locations.”

The CPUC also has to consider demand for natural gas when reviewing these types of projects. Peterson said demand for natural gas/methane in the areas served by this compressor site in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is “expected to decrease over the long term.” She referred to programs and efforts at decarbonization and the incentivising of building and using all electric buildings and appliances, and that the CPUC is “working to be a part of and to manage” the “overall energy transition” away from fossil fuel-based energy sources “to ensure that what we do is consistent with California’s overall goals.”

In her view, by way of the August letters, SoCalGas has been “ordered to halt any further planning and procurement” related to this project until the company completes additional review. In addition, SoCalGas must hold a public hearing to report on the results of that analysis, when it is completed.

But some think the review and analysis of alternative locations and electric compressors should be conducted by an objective third party.

“The fact that it took so long . . . underscores serious shortcomings,” said Matt Vespa, an attorney with EarthJustice who is working with the Westside Clean Air Coalition. He was referring to the process of reviewing these types of projects and said it shouldn’t have to require “so much sustained community pressure” before the CPUC steps in on a project. He also said the General Rate Case process is flawed and should not be the way all utility expenses are reviewed, as it doesn’t create enough avenues for “much scrutiny” either by the public or the commissioners themselves.

Vespa pointed out that SoCalGas itself states that public outreach on this project didn’t begin until 2019. The project was submitted in 2017. He said this is a deliberate strategy employed by SoCalGas to get “as far as they can” along on a project and “get authorization from state agencies” as a tactic to “minimize opposition” and gain “project momentum.”

Projects managed in this way will almost never fail because they are already approved by the time the public is aware of the scope and impacts.

He called it “troubling” that the descriptions and project information presented in 2017 to the CPUC contained “no indication that this project was in a disadvantaged community, next to a school, next to a boys and girls club.” This meant neither the commissioners nor the public at large understood the true and accurate potential effects of the project. Vespa also pointed out the fact that this is a project expansion at “time of declining gas demand.” The obvious way to decrease impacts is to “decrease the size of the facility,” not expand it.

He underscored the assumption that all analysis has been so far based on, which is that the compressors would be rebuilt at that site when, in fact, the compressors can be built anywhere along the pipeline route.

Vespa also said the review the CPUC is now requiring of SoCalGas is a good first step, but that it really should be an “independent review” of the scale, location and design, and that a process allowing for public input along the way is required. He reminded the officials that this is exactly what the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) is for. He called for the state to be the lead agency.

Several Ventura City Council members including Mayor Sofia Rubalcava and Councilmembers Doug Halter and Jeannette Palacios-Sanchez also spoke at the meeting, asking why an EIR has not been conducted and stating that the facility should not be located at its current site.

Denise Wise, director of the Ventura Housing Authority, which manages a few hundred affordable housing properties in the area near the gas compressor site, called the actions of SoCalGas “tone deaf” and cited “environmental justice.” Officials with the Ventura Unified School District and Ventura County Office of Education also decried the lack of action on the part of SoCalGas to protect children and called on the company to relocate the facility.

Dr. Roger Rice, superintendent with the VUSD, stated, “relocating the facility is the only acceptable resolution and it’s the right thing to do for the community.”

