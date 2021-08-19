by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

As public school districts grapple with following state and federal guidelines for masking, testing and vaccinations and ensuring students and staff are in the safest environment possible for the return to in-person school, another aspect of our local education system is getting less attention: adult and continuing education.

Workforce needs are shifting and the digital workplace requires certain skills, which are now in high demand.

During the pandemic, while schools were closing and students were sent home, parents — including students at Ventura Adult and Continuing Education (VACE) — were forced to make choices about leaving the house for work or staying home to care for children.

Nevertheless, VACE students “were able to pivot to a distance learning or hybrid format, affording them an opportunity to continue with their own studies from afar,” explained Carolyn Vang-Walker, director and principal of VACE, who has worked at VACE for 32 years. And “in spite of the pandemic . . . our students’ successes, graduations and job placements have continued.”

VACE has maintained those choices as they move into a new year with fewer restrictions on in-person learning.

“Each year VACE serves approximately 4,000 students who reside in the Ventura County area,” said Vang-Walker. Most of the adult students live in Ventura, but she said that many come from Camarillo, Oxnard, Port Hueneme, Thousand Oaks, Ojai and Santa Barbara.

Programs offered generally span a few categories: Career Technical Education (CTE), Citizenship classes, Community Enrichment, High School diploma (GED), English as a second language and a free program called ENCORE, designed for those 55 and over to learn Microsoft Office, basic Internet skills and job search skills.

VACE also provides education to inmates at the Todd Road Jail, which offers food service, hospitality, and line cook training.

Citizenship preparation courses are offered free of charge to students.

The school offers 18 career technical education programs, with the most popular being medical assisting, pharmacy technician, computer networking security, CAD, SolidWorks, computer financial accounting, business administration and studio production.

Vang-Walker explained that VACE “is one of 10 adult schools in California that is dually accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE).” This gives VACE qualifying students access to federal financial aid and scholarship.

She added that VACE is known in the state for quality programs and “exceptional completion and job placement rates.”

During the pandemic year, staff engaged in professional development, learning new skills in video conferencing and Google classroom, which provided skills required to provide access to programs and classes during the pandemic shutdown. The school had to operate under the same guidelines as other public schools within Ventura Unified School District.

“The health and safety of our students, staff and families are of paramount importance to VACE…We have done our best to build safe practices and will continue to follow the rules and regulations,” said Vang-Walker.

In addition, “VACE has provided students with new options to choose the educational delivery format that best fits their specific needs.” Vang-Walker said students now have the options of in-person, hybrid or fully distance learning platforms. “Our CTE programs are enrolling new students on a weekly basis with flexible scheduling options.”

In addition to the Career Technical Education (CTE) courses offered, VACE provides daytime and evening programs for those 18 and over in various areas including high school diploma and high school equivalency, English as a second language, citizenship preparation, computer literacy, Google Academy and Community Enrichment.

“We also provide classes designed to assist parents who are struggling to help their children with elementary math skills,” she added. “The pandemic has been responsible for a recent surge in demand for this type of adult basic education (ABE) program.”

DEK//Student eligibility

Essentially, any student who is 18 or over and not already enrolled in high school, who has their high school diploma or equivalent, is eligible to attend VACE’s CTE programs. Enrollment takes place throughout the year based on available space in the desired program, Prospective students are required to meet with a counselor or administrator prior to enrolling. Certain prerequisites may apply for certain programs such as the pharmacy technician and Todd Road Jail programs.

DEK//How to enroll

Students can register in person at Ventura Adult and Continuing Education, 5200 Valentine Road, Ventura, or by calling 805-289-1744. For more information about class enrollment and online registration, visit adultedventura.asapconnected.com. Online catalog at www.vace.com/catalogs.html.