PICTURED: Karen and Kaia Mehta with Italian guitarist Andrea Roberto, one of the featured performers at the 2021 Ventura Music Festival. Photo courtesy Ventura Music Festival

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

When the 26th Annual Ventura Music Festival took place July 23-25, it was one of the most exciting musical events of the summer. While it was shorter and more streamlined than in years past — only three acts, each performing once over a single weekend — VMF 2021 was nevertheless an exceptional return to form, with masters of brass, strings, guitar and voice bringing their talents to the stage at the Pacifica High School Performing Arts Center in Oxnard.

“The July 2021 Ventura Music Festival should loom forever in their memories of extraordinary music engagements,” said Executive Director Susan Scott of VMF performers Aubrey Logan, Time for Three and Andrea Roberto. “Each artist said as much at the opening of their concert — that our festival was either the ‘first’ or their ‘first major’ live performance after the world’s very long timeout.”

String trio Time for Three, in particular, noted the “great audience energy” and declared this year’s VMF their best-ever concert.

“Reviews are in and on a scale from 1-7, we received a 6.7 — nearly perfect review,” said Cathy Butter, marketing and events coordinator. “Consistent high marks for Time For Three made them the festival favorite, but not by much. In fact, they told our technical director that our festival was the best concert they had ever performed in and I would bet the excitement coming from the audience had a lot to do with it.”

Which, in the words of Scott, just goes to prove that “great performances and great audiences go together and the alchemy involved produces a ‘festival.’”

VMF staff and volunteers are on a much-deserved hiatus until Labor Day, but they did share with the Ventura County Reporter some photos that express the joy and merriment of the occasion. While the concerts were contactless in keeping with health and safety guidelines for live performances, a launch party was held on Wednesday, July 21, at the house of Julia Namba to kick off the festivities.

Ventura Music Festival, 472 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 805-648-3146, venturamusicfestival.org.