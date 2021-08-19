Pictured: Johnny Weir.

. . . “biblical masculinity” is loving our neighbor and enemies, not shaming them.

by Paul Moomjean

paulmoomjean@yahoo.com

One of the most controversial discussions today is concerning gender identity and gender roles in Western Civilization. In a world where pronouns, gender identities and the role of men and women appears to change and evolve yearly, the old school mentality of conservatives and religious evangelicals is directly battling progressives and LGTBQ identifying group members over the way we define “man,” “woman” and everything else under the gender vocabulary sun. While it is easy for an older generation to complain about the gender-fluid attitudes, actions and behaviors, claiming it’s confusing, how they defend bigoted attacks under a cloak of self-righteous religious dogma is where the blurry line of “having a conversation” ends and un-Christlike “hate speech” begins.

Right now, former ex-President Donald Trump lawyer and former college professor Jenna Ellis has been blowing up Twitter with her doubling down on religious rhetoric and mocking anyone not falling within her boundaries of “biblical masculinity.”

During the 2021 Olympics, Ellis decided to go to Twitter complaining about figure skater Johnny Weir’s elegant robe in Tokyo during the closing ceremonies.

On Aug. 8, 2021:

“Bring back the days when boys cared about growing up to be actual men. Biblical masculinity over woke fragility.”

I hope someone told her that Jesus and his followers all wore robes, jewelry and fancy perfumes during their time walking the earth. The term “biblical masculinity” is such an odd phrase to pull out when judging Weir’s clothing choices. If one reads the Bible, they will see that Jesus threw “traditional” or “toxic” masculinity on its head by calling his followers to leave their jobs, put other people’s rights in front of their rugged individualism, and treat their enemies as their friends. That’s not how conservatives treat their antagonists today. They mock and attempt to squash them. A movement claiming to be like Christ, they swing the sword pathetically like Peter did, instead of being the healer like Jesus was, telling Peter to put down his sword, as He restored the ear that was cut.

Ellis was a Trump critic in 2015 and 2016, but like so many of the lemmings that followed him, they’ve taken on his mantle of bullying, the most anti-Jesus behavior possible, creating division instead of unity, and forcing their targets to have to respond, usually in more articulate and loving ways.

Weir expressed this in his response: “The man I’ve grown into is a human that embraces the strength of the man & woman who raised me to be myself. If you feel squashed by the boot of someone else’s beliefs, remember you are free to live your life the way YOU believe. Also, religion isn’t an excuse for hate.”

Ellis couldn’t be bothered to apologize for her ignorant statement: “Hate [is] actually genuine love to speak to truth, not relativism and embracing every form of casual perversion under the banner of ‘being myself’. Eventually, Johnny, you’ll have to answer to God for your choices & beliefs. Choose truth & Jesus.”

Actually, Ellis will have to account for how her love was not kind, not patient, and did not build up, as the Apostle Paul called Christians to do in 1 Corinthians. She acts as if she and her choices won’t face the Lord one day either. Her pride couldn’t be any more on display.

This topic has been dissected often over the past decade, and CBE International’s (Christians for Biblical Equality) Sandra Glahn attacked the traditional forms of biblical masculinity in a 2014 article better than I could:

“What we conclude about gender-specific norms in the Bible comes from picking and choosing a set of passages and creating our own definitions. But what if we noticed only that Jacob cooked stew, Jesus cooked fish in his post-resurrection state, and the deacons served tables for widows? We might conclude that cooking and serving tables is truly masculine work, or at least that such actions have a ‘masculine feel,’ especially when we see Jesus’s rebuke of Martha for being too cooking-focused. If we step back and look at our Lord, we see that he himself is a misfit with the most-quoted definition of ‘biblical masculinity.’ And he was a misfit for the Greco-Roman world’s definition, too.”

To sum up, true “biblical masculinity” is loving our neighbor and enemies, not shaming them. It’s looking beyond our biases, finding the humanity in all people. And finally, it’s feeling secure enough in our choices that we understand we can let others make their own.