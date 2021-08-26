by Tiffany Yap and Korinna Domingo

Early next year, the California Fish and Game Commission will decide whether to protect mountain lions as threatened under the state Endangered Species Act. (1)

Permanent protections for Southern California and Central Coast mountain lions are desperately needed and long overdue. Let’s hope it’s not too late.

It’s been a deadly summer for these iconic cats. Last month, a mountain lion was found dead on the side of Highway 126 in Fillmore. (“In Brief: Mountain lion hit, killed in Fillmore,” by Kimberly Rivers, VCReporter, Aug. 12, 2021). In June a cougar was found shot and killed in Rancho Carrillo, Orange County. The collared male cougar, known by the nicknames “El Cobre” and “Scar,” was about 5 years old and in his mating prime. Killing a mountain lion who doesn’t pose an immediate threat, without a permit, is illegal in California, so state officials are investigating.

In May another mountain lion was found dead after being hit by a car off Highway 76 in San Diego County. Sadly, these accidents happen all too often. About 100 mountain lions are struck by cars and killed each year in California.

It’s always difficult to lose a majestic cat. But it’s especially heartbreaking when fatalities occur in the Santa Susana Mountains and other Southern California hills, where there’s such low genetic diversity and scant wildlife connectivity. Here, freeways and development act as fences that trap the cougars, leading to dangerous inbreeding.

The shrinking habitat, on top of speeding cars and other human disruptions, is a deadly threat multiplier.

The path toward extinction may seem inevitable for Southern California mountain lions, but it’s not too late if we all do our part. We can decide to be good neighbors and share our space with wildlife. Many Californians who live near mountain lion habitat have never seen one, because these cats are typically afraid of humans.

When mountain lions come near homes, it’s because much of the adjacent open space is their home, too. As we develop farther into the wildlands, cougar habitat shrinks, and these animals have even fewer places to roam, find mates and raise their kittens.

Those who live near open space can take some simple measures to keep their pets and families safe and minimize harm to mountain lions and other wildlife at the same time. Housing outdoor pets, including livestock like goats and chickens, in secure enclosures and avoiding the use of rat poison are just a couple of ways to be good neighbors in the urban wild.

Policymakers also play a significant role in determining the future of these imperiled cats. When roads and freeways are built or improved, crossings in the form of overpasses and underpasses should be part of the project design. Upgrading culverts with fencing that directs wildlife to safer crossings can prevent crashes that injure humans and other animals alike.

Mountain lions deserve protection, and listing them under the state endangered species act would give public agencies like Caltrans a mandate to build crossings on existing and future highways. The listing would also ensure that local and state leaders don’t greenlight projects that harm mountain lion habitat or neglect to integrate wildlife connectivity into their design.

When considering new development, leaders should take wildlife impacts into account — not just for the sake of mountain lions but for existing communities, too. Mountain lion habitat and much of California’s landscapes are fire-prone; building in these sensitive habitats increases the risk of fire ignition.

Many of us have seen these big cats suffering wildfire’s effects: Last year, when an adult lion whose paws were severely burned in the Bobcat Fire was reported in a backyard, the Cougar Conservancy worked with the homeowner and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to rescue, rehabilitate and release it. As the wildfire season gets longer and more severe, it’s dangerous and irresponsible to promote more sprawl.

Southern California mountain lions are threatened with extinction. It’s up to us as policymakers, neighbors and responsible Californians to decide whether to save them or let them disappear forever.

Tiffany Yap, DEnv/PhD, is a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity. Korinna Domingo is founder and director of Cougar Conservancy.