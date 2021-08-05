PICTURED: Several playwrights will present original works as part of the Ojai Playwrights Conference’s New Works Festival. Top, from left: A. Zell Williams, Julia Izumi, Ramiz Monsef. Bottom, from left: Mike Lew, Zora Howard, Yilong Liu. Image submitted

by Marina Dunbar

The Ojai Playwrights Conference (OPC) is beginning its 2021 season by presenting the New Works Festival. This event will take place over two weekends, August 5 through 15, and will be hosted on a virtual stage in keeping with current health concerns. A total of eight plays will be streamed over the course of the festival, with each play being streamed twice.

The OPC is a nationally acclaimed program that has fostered several eminent playwrights. Each summer, it congregates theater professionals for a two-week conference that culminates in the New Works Festival. Elizabeth Irwin, one of the playwrights, describes how the program impacted her. “When I was first accepted into the Ojai community, the play that I was working on wasn’t even finished . . . I definitely needed some guidance as far as shaping it into a story. The dramaturgs that OPC set me up with were absolutely invaluable. Their time and generosity really helped me shape the play into something that I’m proud to present to people.”

The virtual stage

Overseen by artistic director Robert Egan, OPC provides a unique opportunity for blossoming playwrights to develop their storytelling aptitude. The conference offers a rigorous, politically-conscience program that teaches playwrights how to write stories that reveal something about the world through the lens of each individual’s experiences. This process aims to create a diverse generation of storytellers who are unafraid to tackle the most polarizing subjects and humanize them in the eyes of an equally diverse audience.

“We are a theater organization that is completely dedicated to playwrights and their plays that take on the great social, political and cultural challenges of our moment, our era” says Egan. “We are playwrights that examine the relationship between individuals and social realities and the dynamics of those realities.”

And currently, our reality is set mostly in the virtual space, something that playwrights, directors and performing artists in general have had to grapple with.

“When we’re together on the lawns or in the theaters of Ojai, it’s very easy to get people excited about what we’re doing,” Egan explains. “There’s people who volunteer housing and these big community meals, and they’re rubbing shoulders with these great playwrights, these great actors and directors. It really enriches their lives, and some of these relationships continue for a lifetime . . . Now that we’re virtual, we just don’t have that.”

Live theater is truly an inimitable way to experience a story. Unlike a film, you are witnessing the art being created whilst simultaneously seeing the finished result.

“What’s so attractive about a live show, I think, is the danger of it,” says Ramiz Monsef, another one of OPC’s playwrights. “Something could go wrong or something could go amazingly right. It could be one of those shows — and I’ve had this before — where something goes wrong but the people on stage magically turn it into something even more special. It becomes like a secret that the audience shares because they’re the only ones who actually saw it happen.”

The live audience is crucial to live theater, as playwright Julia Izumi describes. “There’s this big debate about whether theater could happen without an audience, which is a question we certainly asked a lot during the pandemic since so much of theater was virtual. The conclusion I personally made while witnessing all this is that I don’t think true theater can happen without an audience. The audience is kind of another character . . . the energy that they bring is so much a part of theatrical storytelling.”

Another part of theatrical storytelling that OPC aims to emphasize is the importance of contemplating individual, real-world experiences and interpreting them into the world of a play’s characters.

“It became clear to me pretty quickly that my writing would be relatively personal,” says Izumi. “It was expressing everything I was processing and thinking through in the moment. I don’t think I had always set out with those intentions, but it came naturally and it made a lot of sense given who I am and the position I had in the greater scheme of the world.”

An artist’s mission

Storytelling is at the core of all forms of art, and the artists’ goal is to tell you something about the world by telling you something about their own unique perspectives. Different mediums and genres have different ways of approaching this, but the ambition is the same. Honesty in art reveals truth about reality.

“I’m writing mostly horror these days, but I started writing comedy because I really do love making people laugh,” says Monsef. “I love the catharsis of laughter . . . but for some reason, it can be harder to get respect for comedy, which is weird because it’s the hardest thing to do. But then I realized that horror and comedy run parallel to each other. With these two genres, in order to be significant and effective, they have to be about something real.”

OPC writers hope that their message will not only challenge the audience’s preconceptions, but also encourage dialogue.

“When you see a play, there’s 250 people there and all of them have just experienced the same thing,” notes Egan. “There’s talk and there’s discourse about what they just saw and how it relates to the world we live in. That’s what a live show is, you’re pulsing with the rhythm of real people in a real space.”

In addition to the New Works Festival, OPC’s Foundry Project will also begin in the fall with a total of 14 playwrights participating across both events. Full passes for one or both weekends are available for $100-$200; limited tickets are also available for each individual play at $25.

The Ojai Playwrights Conference’s New Works Festival takes place Aug. 5-15 online. For full schedule, tickets and more information, visit www.ojaiplays.org.