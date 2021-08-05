PICTURED: Taqueria Cuernavaca’s al pastor burrito, served “wet” with tomatillo sauce on top. Photo by N. Lackey Shaffer

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Taqueria Cuernavaca

1117 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura

805-653-8052

1801 Ventura Blvd., Oxnard

805-981-4111

www.cuernavaca-taqueria.com

$2-13

Ventura’s so-called Taco District is a mecca for lovers of street tacos, burritos, chile verde and more. More than a dozen Mexican restaurants can be found along Ventura Avenue on the city’s westside — large and small, from holes in the wall with windows for ordering takeout to eateries with indoor and outdoor dining. All are locally owned by residents of Mexican descent, and all offer ample flavor and authenticity.

Standing tall amongst its fellows is Taqueria Cuernavaca.

The place is named for the city of Cuernavaca, in the state of Morelos in Central Mexico. And like similar restaurants, it boasts a lengthy menu of tacos, burritos, tortas, sopes, gorditas and alambres (similar to fajitas and consisting of various meats, vegetables and cheese sauteed together and served like a hash).

Arriving hungry after a weekend hike, my husband and I were intrigued but overwhelmed by the vast selection. The helpful person behind the counter suggested the Alambre Sabores and the potato taco (Veggie Taco #1) due to their popularity. We also added mushroom (Veggie Taco #2) and al pastor tacos.

After taking a seat, our server immediately brought out a basket of freshly fried tortilla chips — one of the best things about going out for Mexican food! — and a trio of salsas. All were distinctly different yet delicious.

The creamy yellow salsa looked gentle but was actually the spiciest; its texture came from the avocado. The green salsa was more mild but included a delicious tang from the tomatillos. Right in the middle was the bright orange salsa, made with chipotle peppers.

We were the only diners at an indoor table (there’s also a small outdoor patio in the back), but the restaurant was plenty busy: Numerous people of all ages came and went, picking up to-go orders. I got the impression that this is a local favorite for a quick, tasty meal on the run.

Once our food was served, I was right there with them.

The Alambre Sabores included a great mix of flavors: salty ham, marinated pork, tender steak, sweet pineapple, with onions and bell peppers for sharpness and melted cheese for creaminess. Very good (especially with one of those flavorful salsas) and quite filling (especially when eaten inside a corn tortilla).

It’s easy to see why those potato tacos are so popular — potatoes, pasilla chiles and jack cheese are an inspired combination; I could have eaten these all day. They went particularly well with the green salsa. The cheese on the mushroom tacos appeared to have been broiled; it was dark brown and a bit crispy. They tasted ok, but I didn’t love the texture.

My favorite was the al pastor taco, piled high with marinated pork bursting with flavor. It had the perfect balance of tender, chewy and crispy. I love a good al pastor and this did not disappoint.

We were fans after eating here just once. Thanks to GrubHub, we can easily get our Taqueria Cuernavaca fix anytime. In regular rotation at our house are the al pastor burrito topped with tomatillo sauce and the pizzadilla — a twist on the quesadilla with asada and al pastor, cheese, a mild red sauce, guacamole, sour cream and . . . wait for it . . . Cheetos!

Even among the many authentic Mexican food options in this area, Taqueria Cuernavaca is worth checking out. Lots of different items to try, all perfectly prepared, with big flavor and modest prices (everything is under $15). There’s a location in Oxnard, too. It’s not the only place of its kind, but it does Mexican food, and Ventura’s Taco District, proud.