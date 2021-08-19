by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Oil company seeks fracking permit in Sespe Wilderness

According to a project description online at the Ventura County Planning Department website, Carbon California Company LLC has applied to be allowed to re-work three existing oil and gas wells, which if the county allows it will then be stimulated with the controversial process of hydraulic fracturing or “fracking” and acid stimulation. The project is located in the Sespe Wilderness north of Fillmore at an existing oil and gas lease.

Online update, Wed. Aug. 18, 6 p.m.: After press deadline county planning responded to requests for information and confirmed that the current project description in fact does not include a request for hydraulic fracturing or acid stimulation. Justin Bertoline, case planner with the Ventura County Planning Department explained that the project description currently online is based on the original project application submitted in 2018, and that the application has been amended and no longer includes those aspects.

Bertoline added the applicant has requested a 30 year permit for ongoing oil and gas production with the existing wells, but staff has recommended a 20 year permit and that the staff report and current project description will be released in advance of the Aug. 26 hearing.

The project is tentatively scheduled for a planning director hearing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 26 that is open to the public. The meeting is slated to take place virtually on Zoom.

The Conditional Use Permit (CUP) governing the lease last approved in 1993 included the drilling of five new wells that were never drilled.

The county has a description stating “time extension” in the tentative schedule, but the application adds fracking and acid stimulation to the permit.

For project information and details on the Zoom hearing, contact Justin Bertoline, case planner with Ventura County Planning Department, at 805-654-2466 or justin.bertoline@ventura.org.

Tentative hearing schedule information is online at vcrma.org/docs/images/pdf/planning/hearings/tentative/Planning_Division_Tentative_Hearing_Schedule_Effective_08_11_2021.pdf

Metrolink expands Saturday service in Ventura County

Beginning Aug. 14 Metrolink expanded train service on the Ventura County Line to include three additional stations at Camarillo, Oxnard and Ventura-East.

The expanded service will depart on Saturday at 8:15 a.m. from the Ventura-East Station, arriving at Union Station in Los Angeles at 10:07 a.m. It will return at 4:28 p.m. and arrive in Ventura at 6:16 p.m. Kids 17 and under ride for free on weekends with a paying adult. Adult Weekend Day Passes are $10 for all trains on Saturday or Sunday. Metrolink train times can be seen at metrolinktrains.com/schedules.

Ventura County buses return to pre-pandemic schedule

On Aug. 23, Ventura County buses operated by the Ventura County Transportation Commission will resume the full pre-pandemic schedules. Details, routes and fares are online at www.goventura.org/vctc-transit/routes-schedules/.

County incentivizes vaccination in Oxnard

Ventura County residents can get a $25 Vons or Albertsons gift card in exchange for getting vaccinated at public health-operated clinics in North and South Oxnard and mobile community clinics.

Individuals 12 and over who live in Ventura County and are receiving their first or second dose are eligible.

For mobile vaccination clinic locations, visit: www.vcrecovers.org/vaccine.

CSUCI students get iPad Air bundle

For Fall 2021, all first-year and new transfer students at California State University, Channel Islands will receive a brand new iPad Air, Apple Pencil and Apple Smart Keyboard Folio on loan for the time they are enrolled at CSUCI.

All new students have the opportunity to opt into the program across eight campuses in the state system as part of an effort to build equity in connectivity. Eighty-three percent of CSUCI students qualify for financial aid.

New CSUCI students received an email with details on how to request an iPad bundle, which must be submitted by Aug. 20. The devices are being provided directly by Apple.

Jump in aircraft activity through Aug. 30 at navy base

Officials at Navy Base Ventura County, Point Mugu have reported that residents of Camarillo and Oxnard should expect increased jet noise and aircraft activity through Aug. 30.

Beginning Aug. 12, about 35 additional aircraft will be moving onto the base grounds to support multiple test events and unit-level training for pilots and aircrews on the Point Mugu Sea Range.

Fillmore police seeking members for Citizen Patrol

Local residents are encouraged to sign up to join the Fillmore Citizen Patrol Team to assist the Fillmore Police Department during various activities in and around Fillmore.

Volunteers will conduct patrols, assist in community events like the bike rodeo, toy giveaways

and more.

People of all ages are encouraged to apply. A background check will be conducted and members can attend a Citizen Patrol Academy. Those interested can contact either

Ray Medrano at raymedrano@gmail.com or Lisa Hammond at hismile64@gmail.com.

Moorpark parent appointed to state PTA

Laura Hawk-Loya of Moorpark has been elected to serve as treasurer of the California State Parent-Teacher Association. She has served on local PTAs at her children’s schools in Moorpark from elementary to high school and eventually served as president of the Moorpark Council of PTAs as treasurer of the 12th district of PTAs.

Hawk-Loya assisted the Moorpark Unified School District in transitioning to online learning in response to the pandemic and ensuring that PTAs are ready this year as students return.