Anne Hall. Photo submitted

by Marina Dunbar

One of the most remarkable aspects of living in Ventura County is the unique blend of cultural influences, and one has to look no further than the music scene for proof. The diversity and distinctiveness of sounds in local music is unrivaled, as even the most well-traveled of Ventura musicians can confirm. Singer-songwriter Anne Hall is a prime example of the soulful fusion of musical influences that is a hallmark of the area.

Though Hall was raised on classical music, she attests that her musical style draws from anything but. Despite growing out of a fondness for classical music, however, it is safe to say that her early exposure to the genre would inspire her later impulse to become an artist.

“It started at a young age” she says. “My parents got me a piano when I was young. I never really had formal training but I was always interested in music. My childhood was a little crazy . . . I didn’t have a whole lot of opportunity but I had that piano. As an adult, I got more and more into the music scene.”

In addition to the piano, Hall also plays ukulele. But it was not until she discovered her passion for words that she discovered her passion for songwriting. “I also really loved poetry and writing, and that eventually evolved into a love for songwriting. I’ve always been a super creative person.”

A colorful palette

Hall’s songwriting showcases a wide array of musical influences. “I was huge into reggae and classic rock in high school. Bob Marley and Steel Pulse were my two favorite reggae artists. I love hip-hop, too, I’m a huge Lauren Hill fan. I also love Amy Winehouse, Billie Holiday . . . I honestly love everything. That’s the hard part of making music, to choose a path stylistically.”

Though Hall is based in Santa Barbara, she spends a lot of her time in the Ventura County scene, as is evident by her ability to seamlessly blend genres. Listening to her music, one can hear everything from ethereal R&B vocals to folk-inspired ukulele-driven instrumentals to traces of early ’60s rock and roll, sometimes even with a swing jazz feel.

Hall explains, however, that such a harmonious mixture of styles cannot be achieved alone. She has worked with several local musical icons.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with some really amazing people. On this most recent album there was Dirk Shumaker of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy . . . I also worked with John Baffa, the Grammy-winning sound engineer who is also based in Ventura . . . [Music] is definitely a community experience the way I work on it. It’s very collaborative. You have to really be open to other people’s ideas and creative input, but also stay firm with what your goals are with a project.”

Deep dive

Musicians have had to be especially open to new ideas and creative input over the last year. The COVID-19 pandemic put an unanticipated halt on live music, so artists were forced to find new avenues to create and express their art.

“When it first all hit, most of us didn’t know what to do,” Hall says. “I was playing live music quite a bit at the time and that all stopped abruptly. But it did actually allow me to really dive into the songs I had been working on the last few years. In a way, it was really nice to be able to take your time.”

For many artists, the pandemic served as an opportunity to delve deeper and really understand what makes their own personal voice something exceptional. And now musicians have the opportunity to take their newfound self-discoveries back to the stage.

“I’m about to play my first live show in about a year and I remembered that there is this crazy connection you get [with your audience] that is almost unexplainable,” says Hall. “It’s this feeling of complete joy, like you’re totally connected with everyone.”

Anne Hall’s new album, WATER, will be out on vinyl, for download and streaming on Sept. 24. For other music and more information, visit www.annehallmusic.com.