PORFIRIO GUTIÉRREZ STUDIO | Saturday, Aug. 7. Immersive Cultural Experience, a dynamic workshop and learning laboratory in which you will be immersed in the natural dyeing and weaving practices of the Zapotec people of OaxaOPca. Dye your own cochineal wool scarf, see a demonstration, explore the spiritual dimension of this practice and enjoy a traditional lunch. $500. To register, visit carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org/immersiveexperience-porfirio/.

Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, resources, needs and Arts Listings.

THURSDAY – AUG. 5

FAMILY DYNAMICS AND YOUR ESTATE: WHEN PLANNING DOESN’T GO AS PLANNED | 11 a.m. FREE online seminar aimed at guiding people having to navigate challenges associated with organizing an estate plan. Community Memorial Health Foundation Board Member, Roy Schneider, with Schneider and Associates will be presenting strategies for limiting or eliminating potential family friction. RSVP required at: cmhfventura.org/estateplanning

OJAI PLAYWRIGHTS CONFERENCE NEW WORKS FESTIVAL | Aug. 5-8 The first weekend of the new works festival: Four works are presented in this festival with two readings each day at 4 and 7 p.m.. The Ants, by Ramiz Monsef, offers a dark and perceptive look at the near future; Good Enemy, by Yilong Liu, tells the story of a father on a cross-country trip that has to come to terms with his past; Diversity, by A. Zell Williams, set in an MMA arena professors battle over students about who is the most deserving; Support, by Elizabeth Irwin, examines the dynamics of domestic violence and how family and friends support the structures that condone the violence. $25 individual shows, $200 weekend pass. https://www.ojaiplays.org

OXNARD CITY COUNCIL MEETING | 4:30 p.m. Closed session, 6 p.m. Regular Session. Online meeting info at: WWW.OXNARD.ORG/CITY-MEETINGS/. Submit public speaker request form on the city’s website by 2 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

FRIDAY – AUG. 6

FREE PROFESSIONAL HEADSHOTS | 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation (OPAC) is teaming up with Oxnard photographer and filmmaker Christian Martinez of Mezz Studio to offer a day of free professional headshots for those on the job seeking trail. Space is limited, reservations are required and donations are encouraged. Registration for the event can be found online at oxnardperformingarts.com.

CRUISE NIGHT | 5 p.m. to dusk The Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula has a table in front of the church and opens the church for tours of its historic sanctuary and parish hall from 5 PM to dusk. Casual community singing with Rev. Maddie and others. Cruise Night is held on the first Friday of each month from April through October on Main Street in Santa Paula. Universalist Unitarian Church, 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula.

LIVE IMPROV SHOW | 7 p.m. The Ventura Improv Company presents their monthly show. Audience members are asked to wear masks. Performers will not be masked. $10 in advance. Namba, 47 S. Oak St., Ventura. https://www.nambaarts.com/ventura-improv-company/

SATURDAY – AUG. 7

COOL BREEZE CENTURY RIDE | 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Online registration is now closed, but day of signs ups are available. The ride starts and ends at Mission Park in downtown Ventura. Check in at the pavilion in the park. Details online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cool-breeze-2021-tickets-110331217642?aff=erelexpmlt

SOIL NOT OIL CONFERENCE | 6 a.m., Friday, Aug. 6 through 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7. Local organizations and individuals are participating in a global conference. Vandana Shiva, Rincon Vitova Insectaries and others based in Ventura County will be presenting on various topics related to healthy and living soil. $25. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/7th-soil-not-oil-virtual-conference-our-food-our-medicine-tickets-158259914665

AUGUST FLY FISHING EVENT | 9-11 a.m. FREE flyfishing event for all experience levels – either a complete novice or experienced. If you don’t yet have a fly rod, you can borrow one. Participants are asked to follow all guidelines from Ventura County Public Health. For more information: 805-647-3522. Chumash Park, Petit and Waco, East Ventura. www.sespeflyfishers.org

FIRST SATURDAY OF THE MONTH BOOK SALE | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Friends of the Blanchard Community Library are hosting the monthly first Saturday book sale in the Back Stacks Bookstore. 50% off all collectibles including unusual and unique books. Fiction, non-fiction, children’s books from 50 cents to $2. All proceeds benefit the Blanchard Community Library, 119 North 8th St., Santa paula.

PERCEIVE ME ARTIST TALK WITH KRISTINE SCHOMAKER | 4:30 p.m. Talk with artist, curator, and muse about her Perceive Me exhibition and discuss her motivation for her works. $10 non-members. FREe for members of Studio Channel Islands Art Center. Blackboard Gallery, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/PerceiveMe.

BANJO GAL, DONNA LYNN CASKEY AND STEVE WERNER | 7 p.m. Donna Lynn Caskey, also known as Banjo Gal is pairing up with singer-songwriter Steve Werner for this concert of soulful folk music. $20. Namba, 47 S. Oak St., Ventura. www.nambaarts.com

FAMILY SWIM DAY WITH THE AUTISM SOCIETY | Aug. 7 and 8, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Families with loved ones with Autism are invited to these fun swim sessions. Volunteers are also needed. Ventura Aquatic Center, 901 S. Kimball Road, Ventura.

SUNDAY – AUG. 8

HARBOR SEARCH AND FIND CRUISE | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. As part of celebrating it’s 30th anniversary the Channel Islands Maritime Museum is hosting a search and find cruise for electric boats and dinghies under 25 feet. The event includes a museum visit, harbor cruise and chance to win prizes. $30. Proceeds benefit the Channel Islands Maritime Museum, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard. www.cimmvc.org

ARTIST TALK WITH JOHN NAVA | 2-4 p.m. FREE Reservations are required for this conversation about artist John Nava’s current show titled Elegies. Vita Art Center, 28 West Main St., Ventura https://www.vitaartcenter.com/current.

FUNDRAISER FOR NEW WEST SYMPHONY WITH BETSY BLANCHARD CHESS | 2- 5 p.m. Author Betsy Blanchard Chess will speak about her new book “Daughter of the Land: Growing Up in the Citrus Capital of the World” at an event to support the New West Symphony. Music, food from local farms. $75 per person. Those under 18 are free. Limoneira, 1411 Cummings Road, Santa Paula.Tickets are available online at: https://newwestsymphony.org/poyc.

PUBLIC RECEPTION AND CELEBRATION OF LIFE WITH GERD KOCH AND CAROLE MILTON | 5-8 p.m A public reception for the exhibit opening of abstract paintings by artists and lifetime partners Gerd Koch and Carole and Milton. FREE. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai.

CACAO CEREMONY AND SOUND BATH | 6:30-8:30 p.m. An event aimed at building connection with community with the pure plant medicine cacao will allow us to celebrate our true selves, savoring the sweet and the bitter as we participate in this grounding ceremony. To allow the intentions to deepen, the ceremony will be followed by a multi layered sound bath with gongs, hand pan, singing bowls and other sound instruments. $36. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cacao-ceremony-and-sound-bath-tickets-161329798771 Namba Performing Arts Space, 47 S. Oak Street, Ventura.

MONDAY – AUG. 9

IMPROVE CLASSES WITH GARY BEST | 7:30-8:30 p.m. Gary Best, director of Ventura Improv Company leads these recurring Monday night classes for all ages and all levels of experience. For those with goals of performing on stage, or just building creativity and spontaneity these classes offer a great opportunity to build skills. $10. Drop-ins welcome. Namba, 47 S. Oak St., Ventura. www.nambaarts.com

TUESDAY – AUG. 10

SENIOR CITIZEN DRIVER EDUCATION CLASS | 5 p.m. The Ventura County Sheriff Office is hosting a driver education class designed for older drivers, their family and care givers. All current CDC guidelines will be followed including face coverings. Camarillo Police Station, 3701 E. Las Posas Road, Camarillo. RSVP to Camarillo Police Department’s Community Resource Unit at (805) 388-5155.

VENTURA COUNTY WRITERS CLUB MEETING | 7 p.m. Ventura based, internationally recognized gastroenterologist Dr. Sabine Hazan is the keynote speaker at the monthly meeting of the writers club. Dr. Hazan will discuss health, the microbiome and the challenges of writing about topics rarely discussed in polite conversation. She is the co-author of the Amazon bestseller Let’s Talk Sh!t— about disease, digestion and fecal transplants explores the effects of bacteria, fungus, and viruses on diseases like autism, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, Lyme disease, Parkinson’s and more which are consistently related to gut bacteria. Dr. Hazan has been a guest on “The Doctors” TV show and several podcasts including Jillian Michael’s “Keeping it Real.” For more information call 805.300.1365 or go to https://venturacountywriters.com. 1605 Burnley St in Camarillo.

THURSDAY – AUG. 12

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 11:30 a.m. Local women’s club luncheon meeting. This month’s program will feature the Ventura County Fire Department helping us recognize fire hazards, develop an escape route in case of fire and how to prepare in case of an evacuation. Visitors and prospective members are welcome. Please call 805-469-5059 or email patti.dizazzo@gmail.com to RSVP. 5380 Bell Street, Somis.

START SMART DRIVING PROGRAM | 6-9 p.m. FREE. The traffic bureau of the Thousand Oaks Police Department is hosting a program to educate newly licensed and future drivers. Space is limited, registration required: 805-494-8271. Thousand Oaks Police Station, Community Room, 2101 E. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, EDUCATION AND RESOURCES

ENVIRONMENTAL VOICES ACADEMY | Deadline Aug. 6 High school juniors and seniors in Ventura County high schools are invited to apply to the Environmental Voices Academy with Climate First! Replacing Oil and Gas (CFROG), a Ventura based nonprofit organization. The online, 14-week program will train participants in environmental advocacy. Program and application details are online at: https://cfrog.org/what-we-do/environmental-voices-academy/

IMMEDIATE NEED FOR ELECTION WORKERS | Current Ventura County Elections is hiring 10 Temporary Intermittent Elections Voting Assistant positions at an hourly rate of $21.93. Duties will include processing election ballots, validating, processing and/or checking voter registration forms, data entry, and more. Flexible hours, in-person at office and voting locations. Details and application are online at: here. Please visit VenturaVote.org or call (805) 654-2664 for additional information.

TAX ASSESSMENT APPEALS BOARD VACANCIES | Deadline Sept. 3 The Tax Assessment Appeals Boards (AAB) is a quasi-judicial body which hears property tax assessment appeals at public hearings. Meetings of the Board are held in the City of Ventura and applications must be submitted by September 3, 2021. Eligibility requirements include experience in one of several areas including being an attorney, accountant, real estate broker and others. For additional information including eligibility, compensation and how to apply, please visit www.ventura.org/cob/aabmember “

SENIOR MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEER DRIVER NEEDED | The Senior Concerns meal delivery service is free for seniors and the program is growing. Volunteer drivers are needed to deliver fresh meals from Country Harvest Restaurant in Newbury Park to area seniors. New drivers are needed to commit to one day a week for at least four weeks in a row. Pickup is at 11:30 a.m. and takes about one hour. Bridget Elliot directly at belliott@seniorconcerns.org. Details online HERE.

NEED INTERNET ACCESS? | The Emergency Broadband Benefit offers discounted internet and computer during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing up to $50/month discount for broadband service and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider if the household contributes more than $10 but less than $50 toward the purchase price. See if you qualify and apply at: 833-511-0311 or: GetEmergencyBroadband.org.

BURDENED BY COVID-19 FUNERAL RELATED EXPENSES? | Through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. Assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral. For more information, call 844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585 or more information online HERE.

NO COST TUTORING FOR OAK PARK AND VENTURA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENTS | These two school districts are offering “high-dosage” tutoring to students in partnership with an education support system called Paper. The program provides on demand, unlimited and one-on-one tutoring to students 24 hours a day, seven days a week with highly trained tutors. Contact your principal for information.

UPCOMING EVENTS

OJAI STORYTELLING FESTIVAL | Oct. 28-31 Weekend passes and discounts available now. One of Ojai’s most popular events, you’ll laugh, be surprised and engrossed in the amazing antics and storytelling skills from the likes of Bill Harley, Donald Davis, Regi Carpenter, and Diane Macklin, and many more. Details, ticket packages, weekend passes are available online at www.ojaistoryfest.org.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING THEATER

THE ANTS Thursday, Aug. 5, 4 and 7 p.m. online. The Ojai Playwrights Conference presents this original play by Ramiz Monsef as part of its New Works Festival. Humor and horror combine in this work of speculative fiction that finds three people trapped in a house amidst a violent uprising. $25-200. www.ojaiplays.org/festival-schedule

DIVERSITY Saturday, Aug. 7, 4 and 7 p.m. online. The Ojai Playwrights Conference presents this original play by A. Zell Williams as part of its New Works Festival. This provocative play set in a mixed martial arts octagon pits two promising students — a Black boy and a white girl, both of whom have troubled pasts — against each other in a story that raises questions about oppression, value and the definition of diversity. $25-200. www.ojaiplays.org/festival-schedule

GOOD ENEMY Friday, Aug. 6, 4 and 7 p.m. online. The Ojai Playwrights Conference presents this original play by Yilong Liu as part of its New Works Festival. A man trying to reconnect with his daughter confronts his past as a young policeman in China. $25-200. www.ojaiplays.org/festival-schedule

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Aug. 6-29. Hijinks ensue when two young ladies fall in love with the handsome and charming Ernest . . . a pseudonym used by two different gentlemen in this Oscar Wilde comedy of errors. Presented by Camarillo Skyway Playhouse. $15-25. 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-5716, skywayplayhouse.org.

MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR. Aug. 5-8. A lonely little girl with extraordinary powers finds friendship and family in this musical adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic. $10. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

SUPPORT Sunday, Aug. 8, 4 and 7 p.m. online. The Ojai Playwrights Conference presents this original play by Elizabeth Irwin as part of its New Works Festival. Several women in a domestic violence support group confront the structures that condone partner violence and victim blaming. $25-200. www.ojaiplays.org/festival-schedule

OPENING ART

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Sunday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Harbor Search and Find Cruise: Electric boats, dinghies and watercraft less than 25 feet are invited to participate in a fun hunt in the harbor for answers to a variety of clues. Participants will also enjoy a museum visit, a harbor cruise and the chance to win some great prizes. Pre-registration is required with a $30 donation to CIMM per boat. All proceeds benefit CIMM programs. Participants can register online or at the museum through Aug. 7. Through Aug. 23: The Art of the Sailor, featuring scrimshaw, knots, embroidery and other artifacts, many of which have never been seen before. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Aug. 7-Sept. 2. The Journey Together: Abstract Paintings from Lifetime Partners Gerd Koch & Carole Milton, a memorial exhibit featuring work by two of the area’s most illustrious artists. Reception and celebration of life on Sunday, Aug. 8, 5-8 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

realART Opening Aug. 8. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including Walter Impert, Melanie Roschko, Jayne Walther, Teri Garcia, Dale Boyer, Bruce Samia and others. Opening reception on Sunday, Aug. 8, 3-5 p.m., with champagne, cupcakes and a live DJ. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Aug. 7-Sept. 25 Perceive Me, works that challenge and deconstruct ideas and perceptions of fat bodies, beauty and worth, with the hope of empowering and inspiring others. Artist talk with curator and photographer Kristine Schomaker on Saturday, Aug. 7, 4:30 p.m. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Aug. 10-11. Conejo Players Theatre is seeking actors, singers and dancers for its holiday production, taking place Dec. 10-12. Rehearsals begin Aug. 30. Direct questions to Elena Mills: mills.elena@twc.com. For roles, audition guidelines and more information, visit www.conejoplayers.org/cpt-home-holidays-auditions.

LATINX POETRY CHAPBOOK CONTEST Through Sept. 30. Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Emma Trelles is creating something new with Gunpowder Press! Currently seeking submissions from Latinx poets ages 18 and up for two poetry collections which will be translated and published as bilingual chapbooks. Original works in Spanish or English will be accepted through Sept. 30. Open to current California residents; poets living in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are encouraged to apply. For more information, visit gunpowderpress.com.

ONGOING THEATER

CINDERBLOCK BOOKSHELVES Streaming now. A radio drama based on the musical memoir by Rain Perry, based on her life with her father after the death of her mother. Streamed at KWMR.org. www.rainperry.com/calendar.

THE LAST, BEST SMALL TOWN Through Nov. 6. Set in Ventura County’s own Fillmore, this original play by John Guerra follows the fortunes, growth and interactions between two families, the Gonzalezes and the Millers, that live next door to each other. Presented by Theatricum Botanicum. $10-60. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, 310-455-3723, theatricum.com.

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL Through Aug. 8. Center Stage Players and Arts Repertory presents a fun-filled production based on the works of Dr. Seuss. Performed live on the outdoor stage at Studio Channel Islands. Bleacher seats available; lawn chairs and blankets for lawn seating also allowed. $20. 2222 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-702-4196, csparepertory.com.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Reading by Carol Davis, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

WRENCH/LLAVE Through Aug. 15. A shaman arrives in an auto shop to dispense wisdom and insight through a magical journey. Teatro de las Américas presents this production that blends magical realism with satire, adventure and a touch of the surreal. Performed in English with some Spanish. $10-25. 321 W. Sixth St., Oxnard, 805-983-2876, teatrodelasamericas.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Opened July 1: Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s.Ongoing: Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through Aug. 15. The Collage Lab’s Picking Up the Pieces,thoughts, ideas and feelings about the pandemic lockdown. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, BuenaventuraArtAssociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Aug. 8. Defining Beauty, Car Culture and The Memory Project. Some online exhibits also available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Recently opened: Voyage of Discovery: Women in STEM, highlighting the many women who have had an impact on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ongoing: Videos, interactive models and more detailing the history of the oil and gas industry, as well as exhibits on rocks, minerals and dinosaurs. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Sept. 21: A new show featuring new work by BAA members, plus fine art and artisan crafts by 10 resident artists. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened July 3: New exhibits Huelga: Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo, Crossing Borders, Rock Paper Scissors and American Revolution featuring George Stuart Historical Figures®. Opened June 12: The Weed Project: Outlaws of the Super Bloom & Crimes We Commit in the Garden, a new exhibit by Charlene Spiller. Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Aug. 8: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, featuring the work of six local artists (John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Cindy Pitou Burton, Joe Sohm and Donna Granata) who have lived and worked in the Ojai Valley. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Sept. 20. John Millei: Works on Paper, drawings, collages and paintings that blur the boundaries between representation and abstraction. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 7: Vistas, Varmints and Vagabonds: The PAC6 Paints the Wild West, scenery, characters and happenings of the American west. Through Sept. 12: Making Waves, a solo show by Northern California artist Michelle Jung featuring large-scale, immersive seascapes. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Sept. 16. Buenaventura Art Association Members Show. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Sept. 16. Ventura Seashore, images of the local coastline by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through Aug. 7. Elegies, tapestries, paintings and drawings by John Nava and David Kassan that recognize the cost of injustice, racism and political violence. Artist talk with John Nava on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2-4 p.m. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.