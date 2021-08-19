VENTURA COUNTY PRIDE WEEK | Friday, Aug. 20, 6 p.m. – Sunday, Aug. 22, p.m. Diversity Collective VC is hosting a weekend of advocacy, education and, of course, celebration for the LBGTQ+ community. The multi-day in-person event will also offer a platform for the most marginalized. This year’s event includes panel discussions, a Pride drag show, and more. Saturday night is a FREE fabulous event in Downtown Ventura with live music, vendors and more. Details and specific times are online at ​www.diversitycollectivevc.org/event/2021-downtown-ventura-pride-celebration/, by calling 805-644-5428 or emailing info@diversitycollective.org.

THURSDAY

OJAI WOMEN’S FUND SIXTH ANNIVERSARY | 6:30 – 8 p.m. Learn about the nonprofit organization that leverages the giving of its members to benefit organizations in the Ojai Valley. RSVP for location. www.ojaiwomensfund.org

KOKEDAMA WORKSHOP | 6-7:30 p.m. Westerlay Orchids is leading this fun, hands-on workshop in the art of Kokedama – moss/ball. This has become a modern art form for presenting plants and flowers. $65. Social hour from 5-6 p.m. RSVP to 805-684-5411. Topa Topa Brewery, 4880 Colt St., Ventura, topatopa.beer.

WOMEN UNITED 2021 EDUCATION AWARDS | 5:30 p.m. United Way of Ventura County is hosting this event with keynote speaker Summer Owens to honor local women in education. $75 per person. Camarillo Ranch, 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. Registration is online at: https://app.mobilecause.com/f/3dwe/n?vid=kteua

OPERATION BACK TO SCHOOL BACKPACKS | 12-1 p.m. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County is teaming up with PODS Moving and Storage and station 106.3 to help make sure local children are properly supplied for back to school. Donations can be made until Aug. 20, at this radio pop-up event to: Jersey Mikes, 1145 S. Victoria Ave., Space D, Ventura. or to the BBBS offices at 555 Airport Way, Suite D, Camarillo.

FRIDAY

BUILDING RESILIENCE AND WELLNESS | 7 p.m., Zoom FREE This online event will help individuals and families struggling with mental illness learn about and develop resources and tools to support mental wellness, recognize concerns early, and how to respond. NAMI, Board President Patti Pape and Program Coordinator Kimberly Quinn will cover topics including mental wellness and diagnoses, treatment strategies, self-care, communication skills and community resources. Offered through a partnership with Chalice Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Conejo Valley and NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Illness, Ventura County. Spanish interpretation is available: https://chaliceuu.breezechms.com/form/4ba09653741425255856738896 / Registration is online at: https://chaliceuu.breezechms.com/form/4ba096537414252558567388.

S.T.E.M. PAVILION AT WINGS OVER CAMARILLO | Saturday, Aug. 21, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Learn to fly a drone in the STEM pavilion’s drone cage. Families and children of all ages can explore cutting edge developments in aerospace and other science, technology, and engineering fields. $10-$30. Camarillo Airport, 555 Airport Way, Camarillo. www.wingsovercamarillo.com/tickets.

SUNSET DINNER AND DANCE, RONALD REAGAN LIBRARY | 5:30-10 p.m. A scaled back version of this series event at the Ronald Reagan Library provides a patriotic event with a BBQ buffet and entertainment for all ages. All CDC protocols are in effect, including face masks and social distancing. For more information, please call 805-577-4057. www.reaganfoundation.org/programs-events/events-calendar/sunset-dinner-and-dance-patriotic-celebration/

SMITH THE BAND | 5-7 p.m. FREE As part of the Summer Concert Series hosted by Pleasant Valley Parks and Recreation these outdoor family friendly offers a great way to get out and have fun. Masks are required for those unvaccinated. Constitution Park, 601 Carmen Dr., Camarillo. www.pvrpd.org

SUNDAY

WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S and SPAGHETTI DINNER | 1-4 p.m. Hosted by Oxnard Moose Lodge this event will contribute all proceeds to the Walk to End Alzheimers through the lodge’s “team” that is entered in the walk. $12 donation requested for the dinner. Donate or Join us at: http://act.alz.org/goto/HisSparrows. Details and dinner tickets info: Email Mary at: HisSparrows21@gmail.com. Moose Lodge, 1935 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, https://bit.ly/3jYZZeH.

MONDAY

VIRTUAL INTERNATIONAL CINEMA | Streaming The Oxnard Film Society takes this week off of in person screenings, scheduled to resume next week, but still offers several international films streaming online including Los Hermanos, Hope and My Wonderful Wanda. $10-$12 for a three day “rental.” www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

TUESDAY

STATE OIL AND GAS OFFICE, ONLINE DATA WORKSHOP | Aug 24, 10 a.m., Aug. 25, 2 p.m. and Aug. 26, 1 p.m. The California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM), the state’s oil and gas regulatory agency is hosting a series of one hour online workshops for anyone interested in accessing the data and information available online including injection, production and current status for oil and gas wells across the state. The agency has recently updated it’s online Well Finder website. Details and registration for the workshops are online at: https://bit.ly/3g8uvBU

STATE PANEL TO DISCUSS STANDARDS FOR POTABLE WATER USE | Aug. 24-25, 9:45 a.m. – 2 p.m. The National Water Research Institute is facilitating a panel convened by the California State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board) to review state laws regarding proposed criteria and to make a determination about whether the new criteria would adequately protect public health. Information on joining the meeting is online at: https://bit.ly/3sitFXS. Details about the criteria being proposed and potable water reuse is online at: https://bit.ly/3kemuwz .

WEDNESDAY

PET THERAPY VOLUNTEER ORIENTATION | 7 p.m., Zoom. The Ventura Chapter of Love on a Leash is seeking new pet therapy teams (dog and owner) to respond to an expected increase in demand. Volunteers can help with various programs including Paws for Reading in local libraries, or at senior centers or facilities for individuals with developmental disabilities. Teams also help at wellness days at local colleges and schools. Register in advance for the Zoom informational meeting. Details at www.loveonaleash.org.

THURSDAY

FROM SPACE SCIENCE TO THE EMERGING SPACE ECONOMY: A PERSONAL JOURNEY | 8-9 a.m. online FREE. Dr. Leon Alkalai, CEO of Mandala Space Ventures and Continuum Space Systems and GP of Explorer 1 Ventura Fund, will share his personal journey from a career with NASA’s JPL in robotic space exploration and space science to space entrepreneurship. His talk will include the opportunities in emerging Lunar and cis-lunar economy including resource prospecting and utilization, human habitation and long-term utilzation of the Moon for research and economic development. A presentation of the Ventura County Chapter of the Aerospace and Defense Forum. Details and registration online at: https://bit.ly/3mkAt6H

ASSESS YOUR CANCER RISK | 6 p.m. FREE. Hosted by Community Memorial Health System this online seminar will help you assess your own risk for developing cancer through evaluating your genetic makeup and will be led by family medicine physician Dr. Allan Wagner and Ember Layton, a licensed and certified genetic counselor. To attend, RSVP at www.cmhshealth.org/RSVP.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, EDUCATION AND RESOURCES

VOLUNTEER WITH RAIZ AT PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF VENTURA COUNTY | Ongoing The new program aimed as building a sustainable Latinx organizing community to bring issue-based campaigns forward and increase Latinx engagement in Ventura County. Those interested in volunteering can find details online at www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-california-central-coast/raiz.

VOLUNTEER WITH THE VENTURA COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY | Those interested in assisting the effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom can sign up at https://bit.ly/3jVRGjY.

FALL CLASSES WITH VENTURA PARKS AND RECREATION | Find a fun class or program for kids, teens and adults. Activity guide is online now. www.cityofventura.ca.gov/2084/Activity-Guide-Archive

IMMEDIATE NEED FOR ELECTION WORKERS | Current Ventura County Elections is hiring 10 Temporary Intermittent Elections Voting Assistant positions at an hourly rate of $21.93. Duties will include processing election ballots, validating, processing and/or checking voter registration forms, data entry, and more. Flexible hours, in-person at office and voting locations. Details and application are online at: here. Please visit VenturaVote.org or call 805-654-2664 for additional information.

TAX ASSESSMENT APPEALS BOARD VACANCIES | Deadline Sept. 3 The Tax Assessment Appeals Boards (AAB) is a quasi-judicial body which hears property tax assessment appeals at public hearings. Meetings of the Board are held in the City of Ventura and applications must be submitted by September 3, 2021. Eligibility requirements include experience in one of several areas including being an attorney, accountant, real estate broker and others. For additional information including eligibility, compensation and how to apply, please visit www.ventura.org/cob/aabmember

SENIOR MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEER DRIVER NEEDED | The Senior Concerns meal delivery service is free for seniors and the program is growing. Volunteer drivers are needed to deliver fresh meals from Country Harvest Restaurant in Newbury Park to area seniors. New drivers are needed to commit to one day a week for at least four weeks in a row. Pickup is at 11:30 a.m. and takes about one hour. Bridget Elliot directly at belliott@seniorconcerns.org. Details online at www.seniorconcerns.org/volunteer/.

NEED INTERNET ACCESS? | The Emergency Broadband Benefit offers discounted internet and computer during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing up to $50/month discount for broadband service and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider if the household contributes more than $10 but less than $50 toward the purchase price. See if you qualify and apply at: 833-511-0311 or GetEmergencyBroadband.org.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING THEATER

WATCHERS Friday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m. A staged reading of this original work-under-development by Tom Eubanks about two private investigators whose routine stakeout goes topsy-turvy. The audience is invited to share feedback after the reading. By donation. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-701-7576, tom@tomeubanks.com.

OPENING ART

ARTWALK AT THE SHORES Saturday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. This fifth annual art event at Mandalay Shores features 25-plus local artists showing their paintings, photography, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, sea glass art and more. The ArtWalk begins at the corner of Wooley Road and Harbor Boulevard; look for the colorful flags. For map, artists and more information, visit artwalkoxnardshores.com.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Sept. 26. Sacred Deities of Ancient Egypt, photographs by Jacqueline Thurston that contemplate the meaning and beauty of Ancient Egyptian art. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Saturday, Aug. 21, 2 p.m. online: Virtual Family Art Day, in which participants will create Memory Jars, inspired by the Memory Project. Free; pre-registration required. Ongoing: Some online exhibits continue to be available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Opened July 3: New exhibits Huelga: Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo, Crossing Borders, Rock Paper Scissors and American Revolution featuring George Stuart Historical Figures®. Opened June 12: The Weed Project: Outlaws of the Super Bloom & Crimes We Commit in the Garden, a new exhibit by Charlene Spiller. Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

RAY D. PRUETER LIBRARY Through Oct. 15. Focus on the Masters’ Learning to See Outreach Art Showcase presents two- and three-dimensional work made by K-7 students of Ocean View School District Summer School inspired by FOTM-documented artists. 510 Park Ave., Port Hueneme, 805-486-5460, https://focusonthemasters.com/.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

A DAY IN THE LIFE IN THE CITY OF OJAI Through Aug. 22. The city of Ojai was incorporated on Aug. 5, 1921. The Ojai Valley Museum is commemorating the centennial with a video compilation. Take photos or a short (one minute) video of your organization, documenting everyday interactions and activities. Deadline for submission is Aug. 22. For submission guidelines, rules and more information, visit www.ojaivalleymuseum.org/events.html or email info@ojaivalleymuseum.org.

BABY, THE MUSICAL Aug. 21-28. Conejo Players Theatre seeks actors for this poignant musical based on the Drama Desk and Tony Award-winning play about three couples expecting a child. Prepare 32 bars from any song from a musical except Baby. Rehearsals take place in person at the theater starting Sept. 2; performances Nov. 5-21. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 South Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, www.conejoplayers.org/baby-auditions.

LATINX POETRY CHAPBOOK CONTEST Through Sept. 30. Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Emma Trelles is creating something new with Gunpowder Press! Currently seeking submissions from Latinx poets ages 18 and up for two poetry collections which will be translated and published as bilingual chapbooks. Original works in Spanish or English will be accepted through Sept. 30. Open to current California residents; poets living in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are encouraged to apply. For more information, visit gunpowderpress.com.

ONGOING THEATER

CINDERBLOCK BOOKSHELVES Streaming now. A radio drama based on the musical memoir by Rain Perry, based on her life with her father after the death of her mother. Streamed at KWMR.org. www.rainperry.com/calendar.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Through Aug. 29. Hijinks ensue when two young ladies fall in love with the handsome and charming Ernest . . . a pseudonym used by two different gentlemen in this Oscar Wilde comedy of errors. Presented by Camarillo Skyway Playhouse. $15-25. 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-5716, skywayplayhouse.org.

THE LAST, BEST SMALL TOWN Through Nov. 6. Set in Ventura County’s own Fillmore, this original play by John Guerra follows the fortunes, growth and interactions between two families, the Gonzalezes and the Millers, that live next door to each other. Presented by Theatricum Botanicum. $10-60. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, 310-455-3723, theatricum.com.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Opened July 1: Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Ongoing: Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Recently opened: Voyage of Discovery: Women in STEM, highlighting the many women who have had an impact on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ongoing: Videos, interactive models and more detailing the history of the oil and gas industry, as well as exhibits on rocks, minerals and dinosaurs. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Through Oct. 3. Drawings by Henri Matisse. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CAROLYN GLASOE BAILEY FOUNDATION Through Sept. 4. Continuous Line, Linea Continua, five new works of textile art by Zapotec weaver Porfirio Gutiérrez. 248 S. Montgomery St., Unit A, Ojai, 805-633-9188, carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Aug. 23: The Art of the Sailor, featuring scrimshaw, knots, embroidery and other artifacts, many of which have never been seen before. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Sept. 21: A new show featuring new work by BAA members, plus fine art and artisan crafts by 10 resident artists. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Sept. 2. The Journey Together: Abstract Paintings from Lifetime Partners Gerd Koch & Carole Milton, a memorial exhibit featuring work by two of the area’s most illustrious artists. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Sept. 20. John Millei: Works on Paper, drawings, collages and paintings that blur the boundaries between representation and abstraction. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

realART Opened Aug. 8. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including Walter Impert, Melanie Roschko, Jayne Walther, Teri Garcia, Dale Boyer, Bruce Samia and others. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Aug. 29: Fine Art Auction Fundraiser, an online auction featuring 21 works of art by local artists, both historical and contemporary. Proceeds will benefit the museum’s cultural programs. Through Nov. 7: Vistas, Varmints and Vagabonds: The PAC6 Paints the Wild West, scenery, characters and happenings of the American west. “Saturday with the Artists” featuring tours led by Laura Wambsgans and Sharon Weaver on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 1 and 2 p.m.; reservations required. Through Sept. 12: Making Waves, a solo show by Northern California artist Michelle Jung featuring large-scale, immersive seascapes. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Sept. 16. Buenaventura Art Association Members Show. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Sept. 25 Perceive Me, works that challenge and deconstruct ideas and perceptions of fat bodies, beauty and worth, with the hope of empowering and inspiring others. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Sept. 16. Ventura Seashore, images of the local coastline by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.