FAIRY TALES IN THE PARK | Saturday, Aug. 14, 4 p.m. A FREE family friendly outdoor performance of “Bippity Bobbity Oops” by Gypsies in a Trunk. Bring your blanket or low backed chair and a picnic. Barranca Vista Park, 7050 Ralston St. Ventura. www.cityofventura.ca.gov/2150/Fairy-Tales-in-the-Park

THURSDAY

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 11:30 a.m. Local women’s club luncheon meeting. This month’s program will feature the Ventura County Fire Department helping us recognize fire hazards, develop an escape route in case of fire and how to prepare in case of an evacuation. Visitors and prospective members are welcome. Please call 805-469-5059 or email patti.dizazzo@gmail.com to RSVP. 5380 Bell St., Somis.

ANNUAL OXNARD COMMUNITY AND BUSINESS AWARDS | 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Oxnard City Manager, Alex Nguyen will emcee this luncheon event to celebrate city leaders, businesses, residents and organizations. $60. Register online at: web.oxnardchamber.org/events/2021-Community-Business-Awards-Luncheon-9475/details. Courtyard by Marriott, 600 E. Esplanade Dr., Oxnard.

START SMART DRIVING PROGRAM | 6-9 p.m. FREE. The traffic bureau of the Thousand Oaks Police Department is hosting a program to educate newly licensed and future drivers. Space is limited, registration required: 805-494-8271. Thousand Oaks Police Station, Community Room, 2101 E. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks.

OJAI PLAYWRIGHTS CONFERENCE NEW WORKS FESTIVAL | Aug. 12-15 The final weekend of the new works festival: Four works are presented in this festival with two readings each day at 4 and 7 p.m. $25 individual shows, $200 weekend pass. www.ojaiplays.org

FRIDAY

BUSINESS AT BREAKFAST | 8 a.m. FREE online event. Vernon Alstot, vice president of CarePodz will talk about the company’s work providing mobile, self contained, hygienic environments, all subsidized by the Whole Person Care Act. Alstot’s 38 years of experience as a police officer and firefighter in Ventura County serve’s the company’s global mission. The West Ventura County Business Alliance. RSVP at: web.oxnardchamber.org/events/BusinessBreakfast-9480/register

DINNER MEET UP | 6:45 p.m. The monthly meetup of the Ventura Chapter of the Southern California Naturist Association. Location available to members. Details and information online at: www.socalnaturist.org

SATURDAY

PANCAKE BREAKFAST | 8 – 11 a.m. Enjoy mimosas and music on the gorgeous patio at this all you can eat pancake breakfast presented by the Kiwanis Club of Simi Valley and the Simi Valley Y’s Men to benefit the Samaritan Center of Simi Valley. St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, 280 Royal Ave., Simi Valley. $5. www.simivalleykiwanis.com

IDENTIFYING MISINFORMATION ON THE INTERNET | 10 a.m. FREE An online lecture presented by the Democratic Socialists of Ventura County to help understand how to tell fact from fiction on the internet as well as understanding modern research essentials. To reserve a spot, RSVP at www.dsaventuracounty.org/research_training.

DOWNTOWN SANTA PAULA OPEN MARKET | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. A new monthly outdoor market in which local vendors join downtown merchants and restaurants to provide shopping, dining, arts and crafts, a farmers market, music and more. 868 E. Main St., between Eighth and Davis streets, in Santa Paula. info@santapaulachamber.com

BOOK SIGNING WITH AUTHOR CRAIG R. CAREY | 1-3 p.m. Author of Hiking and Backpacking Santa Barbara and Ventura, Carey will discuss nearly 100 routes through the forest between Gaviota Pass and Lake Piru. 805-643-3154. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

BOOK SIGNING WITH AUTHOR LAURIE SINGER, M.S., LMFT | 1-3 p.m. Are you suffering from extreme anxiety? Author Laurie Singer is board certified in applied behavior analysis and will be discussing her book You’re Not Crazy, which was written to help those who suffer from anxiety and all of its manifestations, many of which can be exacerbated by the pandemic. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

BOOK SIGNING WITH BETSY BLANCHARD CHESS | 1-4 p.m. Author Betsy Blanchard Chess will discuss her family’s 200 year history in the area and her book, Daughter of the Land. Blanchard Library, 119 N. 8th Street, Santa Paula.

VENTURA IMPROV COMEDY SHOW | 6-8 p.m. Ventura Improv will be holding court at Caffrodite! Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase. All proceeds from the show, drink, and food sales will be used to promote the arts in Ventura! $10 at the door. Caffrodite Community Collective, 1987 E Main St. B, Ventura.

SUNDAY

CARL FUNDRAISING AND ADOPTION EVENT | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Music, raffles, specials and more to benefit Canine Adoption and Rescue League (CARL). Kelly’s Lot will be performing. FREE admission. Family friendly – including furry family members. Sailor & Friends Pet Supply, 2070 E Main St., Ventura.

VIRTUAL OOLONG TEA TASTING | 11 a.m. A guided tasting that will include tea etiquette and sampling four different Chinese Oolong teas spanning a range of flavors from deep fruity to buttery to smoky. $40 includes a ceramic gaiwan — traditional Chinese tea tasting set — four tea samples, a treat and the link. Details and registration are online at: www.spice-topia.com/product/oolongtasting/1020.

MONDAY

COLLAGE SUMMER CAMP | Monday to Friday, 12-3 p.m. FREE on a scholarship basis this art class for teens ages 13 to 17 will be led by Rafael Perea de la Cabada and will demonstrate the process of collage – composing a piece of art with various materials like cloth, papers, or wood glued onto a surface – and other works on paper. Elements of art will be explored. Those who have a sketchbook should bring it to class. Space is limited. All materials included. Details and registration is online at: https://www.oxnardperformingarts.com/collage-summer-camp.html

I CARRY YOU WITH ME – TE LLEVO CONMIGO | 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Monday Night Film series offered by the Oxnard Film Society is now back to 100% capacity, and only vaccinated persons are asked to attend. This film is based on a true love story spanning decades that began in Mexico and reached New York City. Rated R. Spanish and English with English subtitles. $10.75, $7.50. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. 5th St., Oxnard. www.oxnardfilmsociety.org

FINE ART AUCTION | Monday, Aug. 16- 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29. A highlight of the local art scene, this annual event benefiting the Santa Paula Art Museum is going online. All proceeds benefit the museum. Works offered include pieces from historical and contemporary artists including Jessie Arms Botke, Douglas Shively, Linda Brown, Susan Petty and Gail Pidduck. Raffle tickets ($50 each) are also available for a chance to win one of two paintings by historic Santa Paula artist Jessie Arms Botke. Individuals must preregister to bid online at www.bidsquare.com/auction-house/santa-paula-art-museum. Raffle tickets can be purchased online at www.santapaulaartmuseum.org/raffle. All of the auction items can be previewed in person during the Museum’s regular business hours Wednesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. . Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N 10th St, Santa Paula.

TUESDAY

LOCAL HISTORY HAPPY HOUR | 5-6 p.m. Zoom. Local city council member, author and landscaper Doug Halter will speak about his book Give me Time, describing the experience of he and his partner learning they had AIDS with just months to live. His partner grew sick and passed away. Halter got into the first successful trial of a drug that blocked the complications of AIDS, and he survived. FREE. RSVP required at www.venturamuseum.org.

WEDNESDAY

BLOOD DRIVE | 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Ventura County Fire Department and Vitalant are hosting a blood drive to help replenish low blood bank supply. Bloodmobile located at the Camarillo Airport, 265 Durley Way, Camarillo. To sign-up and schedule your appointment, please go to donors.vitalant.org and enter the Blood Drive Code: 8425, call 805-542-8500, or click here: https://tinyurl.com/sbkjy672.

ISLAND EXPLORATIONS WITH CHUCK GRAHAM | 7 p.m. Acclaimed photographer Chuck Graham is the featured speaker for the series offered by Channel Islands Maritime Museum. For 25 years Graham has been exploring and photographing the channel islands, capturing unique images, and sharing them with his freelance pieces. In this talk he’ll focus on his favorite moments. $3 kids, $7 adults. $5 seniors. Museum members are free. Channel Islands Maritime Museum, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard.

THURSDAY

OJAI WOMEN’S FUND 6TH ANNIVERSARY | 6:30 – 8 p.m. Learn about the nonprofit organization that leverages the giving of its members to benefit organizations in the Ojai Valley. RSVP for location. www.ojaiwomensfund.org

KOKEDAMA WORKSHOP | 6-7:30 p.m. Westerlay Orchids is leading this fun, and hands on workshop in the art of Kokedama – moss/ball. This has become a modern art form for presenting plants and flowers. $65. Social hour from 5-6 p.m. RSVP to 805-684-5411. Topa Topa Brewery, 4880 Colt Street, Ventura.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, EDUCATION AND RESOURCES

FALL CLASSES WITH VENTURA PARKS AND RECREATION | Registration opens Aug. 16, 9 a.m. Find a fun class or program for kids, teens and adults. Activity guide is online now. www.cityofventura.ca.gov/2084/Activity-Guide-Archive

IMMEDIATE NEED FOR ELECTION WORKERS | Current Ventura County Elections is hiring 10 Temporary Intermittent Elections Voting Assistant positions at an hourly rate of $21.93. Duties will include processing election ballots, validating, processing and/or checking voter registration forms, data entry, and more. Flexible hours, in-person at office and voting locations. Details and application are online at: here. Please visit VenturaVote.org or call 805-654-2664 for additional information.

TAX ASSESSMENT APPEALS BOARD VACANCIES | Deadline Sept. 3 The Tax Assessment Appeals Boards (AAB) is a quasi-judicial body which hears property tax assessment appeals at public hearings. Meetings of the Board are held in the City of Ventura and applications must be submitted by September 3, 2021. Eligibility requirements include experience in one of several areas including being an attorney, accountant, real estate broker and others. For additional information including eligibility, compensation and how to apply, please visit www.ventura.org/cob/aabmember

SENIOR MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEER DRIVER NEEDED | The Senior Concerns meal delivery service is free for seniors and the program is growing. Volunteer drivers are needed to deliver fresh meals from Country Harvest Restaurant in Newbury Park to area seniors. New drivers are needed to commit to one day a week for at least four weeks in a row. Pickup is at 11:30 a.m. and takes about one hour. Bridget Elliot directly at belliott@seniorconcerns.org. Details online at www.seniorconcerns.org/volunteer/.

NEED INTERNET ACCESS? | The Emergency Broadband Benefit offers discounted internet and computer during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing up to $50/month discount for broadband service and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider if the household contributes more than $10 but less than $50 toward the purchase price. See if you qualify and apply at: 833-511-0311 or GetEmergencyBroadband.org.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING THEATER

CORSICANA Thursday, Aug. 12, 4 and 7 p.m. online. The Ojai Playwrights Conference presents this original play by Will Arbery as part of its New Works Festival. Caretaking and community are explored in this play about a woman with Down syndrome and her half-brother dealing with the aftermath of their mother’s death. $25-200. www.ojaiplays.org/festival-schedule

FLYING SOLO Saturday, Aug. 14, 6 and 8 p.m. A collection of original one-person shows written by members of Ventura Writers’ Block. Pay what you can. Backstage at Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

HANG TIME Sunday, Aug. 15, 4 and 7 p.m. online. The Ojai Playwrights Conference presents this original play by Zora Howard as part of its New Works Festival. Three brothers discuss the experience of being Black men in America. $25-200. www.ojaiplays.org/festival-schedule

LES MISÉRABLES Aug. 12-15. Students in the Rubicon Theatre’s summer youth theater program present this epic tale of love, loyalty, sacrifice and redemption, set during the student uprisings in Paris just after the French Revolution. $10-15. Villanova Preparatory School, 12096 N. Ventura Avenue, Ojai, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

REGRETFULLY, SO THE BIRDS ARE Saturday, Aug. 14, 4 and 7 p.m. online. The Ojai Playwrights Conference presents this original play by Julia Izumi as part of its New Works Festival. Five characters confront the complexity of identity and Asian-Americanism. $25-200. www.ojaiplays.org/festival-schedule

TINY FATHER Friday, Aug. 13, 4 and 7 p.m. online. The Ojai Playwrights Conference presents this original play by Mike Lew as part of its New Works Festival. A man suddenly and unexpectedly finds himself to be the father of a premature baby on life support in the NICU. $25-200. www.ojaiplays.org/festival-schedule

OPENING ART

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Wednesday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m.: “Island Explorations with Chuck Graham,” part of the CIMM Speaker Series, in which the writer, kayaker and photographer will share some of his favorite moments from more than two decades of paddling and hiking in and around Channel Islands National Park. Through Aug. 23: The Art of the Sailor, featuring scrimshaw, knots, embroidery and other artifacts, many of which have never been seen before. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

PORFIRIO GUTIÉRREZ STUDIO Saturday, Aug. 14. Immersive Cultural Experience, a dynamic workshop and learning laboratory in which you will be immersed in the natural dyeing and weaving practices of the Zapotec people of Oaxaca. Dye your own cochineal wool scarf, see a demonstration, explore the spiritual dimension of this practice and enjoy a traditional lunch. $500. To register, visit carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org/immersiveexperience-porfirio/.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Aug. 16-29: Fine Art Auction Fundraiser, an online auction featuring 21 works of art by local artists, both historical and contemporary. Proceeds will benefit the museum’s cultural programs. Through Nov. 7: Vistas, Varmints and Vagabonds: The PAC6 Paints the Wild West, scenery, characters and happenings of the American west. Through Sept. 12: Making Waves, a solo show by Northern California artist Michelle Jung featuring large-scale, immersive seascapes. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

A DAY IN THE LIFE IN THE CITY OF OJAI Through Aug. 22. The city of Ojai was incorporated on Aug. 5, 1921. The Ojai Valley Museum is commemorating the centennial with a video compilation. Take photos or a short (one minute) video of your organization, documenting everyday interactions and activities. Deadline for submission is Aug. 22. For submission guidelines, rules and more information, visit www.ojaivalleymuseum.org/events.html or email info@ojaivalleymuseum.org.

LATINX POETRY CHAPBOOK CONTEST Through Sept. 30. Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Emma Trelles is creating something new with Gunpowder Press! Currently seeking submissions from Latinx poets ages 18 and up for two poetry collections which will be translated and published as bilingual chapbooks. Original works in Spanish or English will be accepted through Sept. 30. Open to current California residents; poets living in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are encouraged to apply. For more information, visit gunpowderpress.com.

ONGOING THEATER

CINDERBLOCK BOOKSHELVES Streaming now. A radio drama based on the musical memoir by Rain Perry, based on her life with her father after the death of her mother. Streamed at KWMR.org. www.rainperry.com/calendar.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Through Aug. 29. Hijinks ensue when two young ladies fall in love with the handsome and charming Ernest . . . a pseudonym used by two different gentlemen in this Oscar Wilde comedy of errors. Presented by Camarillo Skyway Playhouse. $15-25. 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-5716, skywayplayhouse.org.

THE LAST, BEST SMALL TOWN Through Nov. 6. Set in Ventura County’s own Fillmore, this original play by John Guerra follows the fortunes, growth and interactions between two families, the Gonzalezes and the Millers, that live next door to each other. Presented by Theatricum Botanicum. $10-60. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, 310-455-3723, theatricum.com.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Reading by Alexis Rhone Fancher, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

WRENCH/LLAVE Through Aug. 15. A shaman arrives in an auto shop to dispense wisdom and insight through a magical journey. Teatro de las Américas presents this production that blends magical realism with satire, adventure and a touch of the surreal. Performed in English with some Spanish. $10-25. 321 W. Sixth St., Oxnard, 805-983-2876, teatrodelasamericas.org.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Opened July 1: Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Ongoing: Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through Aug. 15. The Collage Lab’s Picking Up the Pieces, thoughts, ideas and feelings about the pandemic lockdown. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, BuenaventuraArtAssociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Ongoing. Some online exhibits continue to be available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Recently opened: Voyage of Discovery: Women in STEM, highlighting the many women who have had an impact on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ongoing: Videos, interactive models and more detailing the history of the oil and gas industry, as well as exhibits on rocks, minerals and dinosaurs. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAROLYN GLASOE BAILEY FOUNDATION Through Sept. 5. Continuous Line, Linea Continua, five new works of textile art by Zapotec weaver Porfirio Gutiérrez. 248 S. Montgomery St., Unit A, Ojai, 805-633-9188, carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Sept. 21: A new show featuring new work by BAA members, plus fine art and artisan crafts by 10 resident artists. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened July 3: New exhibits Huelga: Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo, Crossing Borders, Rock Paper Scissors and American Revolution featuring George Stuart Historical Figures®. Opened June 12: The Weed Project: Outlaws of the Super Bloom & Crimes We Commit in the Garden, a new exhibit by Charlene Spiller. Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Sept. 2. The Journey Together: Abstract Paintings from Lifetime Partners Gerd Koch & Carole Milton, a memorial exhibit featuring work by two of the area’s most illustrious artists. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Sept. 20. John Millei: Works on Paper, drawings, collages and paintings that blur the boundaries between representation and abstraction. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

realART Opened Aug. 8. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including Walter Impert, Melanie Roschko, Jayne Walther, Teri Garcia, Dale Boyer, Bruce Samia and others. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Sept. 16. Buenaventura Art Association Members Show. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Sept. 25 Perceive Me, works that challenge and deconstruct ideas and perceptions of fat bodies, beauty and worth, with the hope of empowering and inspiring others. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Sept. 16. <em>Ventura Seashore</em>, images of the local coastline by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.