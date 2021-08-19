by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

It’s no secret that some students did not do well over a year of online learning. As school districts, teachers and families grappled with finding the resources needed to set up school via screens, many students struggled — and found less-than-desirable grades on their records at the end of the 2020-21 academic year. A poor grade doesn’t only affect a student’s self esteem. At the high school level, it can alter graduation credits and lower a student’s overall grade point average, which can impact college admissions and scholarship eligibility.

One option available to students may have felt like a secret to some, as word of it trickled out and, in some cases, was released in Ventura County after the state-mandated deadline. The passage of Assembly Bill 104 occurred during the summer, when most school district staff were on vacation.

AB104 approved

On July 1, 2021 Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 104, passed through an urgency legislative process. AB104 has three main components to help students that need it. Those changes involve grade retention (repeating a grade), a grade change option and graduation requirements.

The new law “give[s] students opportunities to counteract the negative impact of the pandemic on academic achievement and graduation credits,” said Dr. Consuelo Hernandez Williams, associate superintendent of student services for the Ventura County Office of Education.

First, AB104 requires that school districts allow parents or legal guardians, or a student aged 18 or over, to request that a grade be changed from a letter grade to a Pass (A,B,C,D) or No Pass (F) designation.

This grading change option is important, because many colleges and universities, including some of the top schools in the state, have modified acceptable policies for the current and near future admittance years (through 2023-24 admittance year), which would mean that a pass/no pass grade would not negatively impact a student’s admission to that school, whereas a poor grade would pull down a GPA and could impact admission.

Current law prohibits any grade changes after they have been assigned, notwithstanding a clerical error or bad faith process. This law creates a method to request a grade change only to pass/no pass.

This could be a game changer for many, who may have received a D in a class required for college admission. Generally, a college would demand a passing grade (C- or higher) for a required class.

AB104 requires that the grade change take place when it is requested.

All University of California and California State colleges are participating as well as several private schools, such as Stanford University and University of Southern California. (1)

Second, the new law requires districts to allow the submission of requests for a student to be retained (held back) in the same grade they were in over the past year, and the district must provide the option of a retention consultation within 30 days to those who request it. If the student is not retained, credit recovery options for classes in which the student received low grades must be offered. Retainment requests can only be submitted for students who “received deficient grades, as specified, for at least 1/2 of the pupil’s coursework, except for pupils enrolled in grade 12 during the 2020–21 academic year.” (2)

And finally, AB104 exempts high school students impacted by the pandemic from having to complete extra graduation requirements a district or school may have that are in addition to the state’s graduation requirements that would, due to pandemic causes, require the student to now attend high school for a total of five years. Students eligible for this provision must have been in their third or fourth year of high school during the 2020-21 year, and are “not on track to graduate in [four] years.”

This leniency allows students to graduate even if they have not completed certain district/school-specific requirements that the state does not also require for graduation.

It should be noted, however, that by reducing school or district graduation requirements, a student may <em>not</em> meet the basic admission requirements to certain colleges or universities. Some districts are recommending that students complete courses at a community college in order to meet those requirements after high school graduation.

Parents, legal guardians and students aged 18 and over can submit these requests.

Deadlines missed, some extended

The law mandates that school districts were to have posted information on AB104 on their websites no later than Aug. 2.

This is important, because the law then gives families and students two weeks from the date posted to apply for a grade change or request retention, and states that no applications will be accepted after the deadlines — although districts have discretion to set their own deadlines that grant more time.

Schermer explained that local districts are “keeping track of requests at a local level to ensure timelines are met.”

For example, Ojai Unified School District notified families of Nordhoff High School students on Aug. 9 via email and are giving students until Aug. 31 to request a grade change.

The Ventura County Office of Education (VCOE) set an Aug. 14 deadline for the schools it oversees, such as charter schools. Officials with VCOE did not immediately respond to requests for data on how many grade change requests were received.

Oxnard Union School District has forms posted on its website with deadlines of either Aug. 13 or 15 depending on the school: www.oxnardunion.org/ab-104-130-updates/.

Ventura Unified is allowing a longer time frame with a statement on its website reporting “once high school counselors return from Summer Break in mid August, VUSD will actively reach out to all high school students/parents/guardians from the 2020-21 school year to inform them of the option to request a ‘Pass’ or ‘No Pass’ for any and all coursework taken during Semester 1 and 2 of last year.”