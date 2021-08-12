Pictured: James “Jim” Fryhoff.

by Kimberly Rivers

On Aug. 2 James “Jim” Fryhoff officially announced his candidacy for Ventura County Sheriff at a press conference hosted by the Ventura County Deputy Sheriff’s Association (VCDSA), where the association announced its endorsement of Fryhoff’s candidacy.

Fryhoff will be campaigning for the elected office in opposition to current Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub in the 2022 election.

“We care too much about this community to not stand up for what is just and right,” said Fryhoff, referring to himself and other leaders and deputies in the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) who had “lamented how much we’ve drifted” as an organization and that it would take a lot of work “to bring this organization back to where it needs to be.”

The room erupted into applause when Kasey Sirody, executive director of VCDSA, made the endorsement announcement at a scheduled press conference at the association offices in Ventura. She said the endorsement was a result of a unanimous vote by the VCDSA board and was based on Fryhoff’s background and feedback they’d received from their members and the community.

Fryhoff has served in the VCSO for 31 years, recently as chief of police for the city of Thousand Oaks and prior to that as chief of police in Ojai.

Last month he was abruptly reassigned by Ayub to detention services at the Ventura County Jail. Addressing the move, Sirody noted it was a “point of contention” and said it was made “suddenly and without warning” even in light of Fryhoff’s “successful track record” in Thousand Oaks and before that in Ojai.

She said the feedback the association had received indicated a “growing disconnect in the sheriff’s office” between the “line level personnel” and the current leadership. “The same can be said about the relationship between the sheriff’s office and the community.”

Fryhoff thanked the association for the endorsement and said he hopes “it sends a strong message that change is needed, and change is coming.”

The VCDSA is the collective bargaining unit or union for all deputy sheriff trainees, sheriff’s pilots, and all sworn sheriff’s personnel through the rank of sergeant. The association is also the union for sworn members through the rank of senior investigator within the Ventura County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.

