by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

On Friday, Aug. 20, Ventura County Public Health (VCPH) issued a new health order that requires every person — whether they are vaccinated or not — to cover their nose and mouth when inside places with other members of the public. The order took effect that night and set Monday, Aug. 23, as the compliance deadline for businesses and public offices.

The order will be in effect through Sept. 19, 2021, or until it is otherwise modified.

“I hope that this order will increase mask usage in Ventura County. I expect that this will have a beneficial effect on the increase in COVID-19 infections we are seeing,” said Dr. Robert Levin, public health Officer with VCPH, citing a 40% increase in the number of cases of COVID-19. As of last week the county was seeing 28 cases per 100,000 people over one day, with a testing positivity rate of 7.7%.

Levin said wearing a mask indoors “must again become a normal practice for all, regardless of vaccination status.”

VCPH stated that the purpose of the new mandate is to “reduce community transmission” in the wake of “substantial levels of increased community transmission, especially among unvaccinated people.” According to the organization, the Delta variant of the virus, which transmits more quickly and easily between people than other strains of the virus, is causing the spike in cases.

The county health order noted that “recent information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also indicates that even fully vaccinated individuals can in some cases spread the Delta variant to others, and so indoor use of face coverings provides an important added layer of protection.”

The new masking order requires that a cover is worn on the face over the mouth and nose “in all indoor public settings, venues, gatherings, and workplaces, including but not limited to offices, retail stores, restaurants and bars, theaters, family entertainment centers, conference and event centers, and government offices serving the public.”

County seeing increase in cases

On Aug. 20 the county reported 598 new cases and three additional deaths, three women aged 76, 87 and 98.

On Monday, Aug. 23, the county reported an additional 701 cases over the previous three days along with a notable increase in the number of people being hospitalized as a result of symptoms from COVID-19. On Aug. 23, 158 were being cared for in hospitals, with 37 people requiring ICU care. Four additional deaths of those testing positive for COVID were reported; those people ranged in age from 63 to 81.

As of Aug. 23, 67.4% of the county’s population aged 12 or over are fully vaccinated.

Levin emphasized that vaccination “significantly reduces the risk of infection,” and in the small percentage of vaccinated people who do get sick from the coronavirus, the vaccine “reduces the risk of hospitalization and death.”

