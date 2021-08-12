Pictured: Aerial photo of Ventura Harbor.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Controversy surrounds the recent reappointment of a Ventura Port Commisioner as the Ventura Harbor is embroiled in lawsuits that allege racial and gender discrimination, as well as disgruntled and frustrated business owner tenants who allege that money is being wasted on a now mostly defunct plan to farm shell fish off the coast . . . all swaddled in charges that an “old boys club” is running the show.

On Aug. 2, the Ventura City Council voted to fill two seats on the Ventura Port Commission that came vacant on July 30, 2021. The council reappointed two current Ventura Port Commissioners, Dr. Jackie Gardina and Chris Stephens, in alignment with the recommendation by the council’s appointment committee. The appointment committee includes Ventura City Councilmembers Doug Halter and Joe Schroeder, as well as Mayor Sofia Rubalcava.

Ventura Port District Commissioners, once appointed, serve a four-year term and are uncompensated for their service. Stephens served for 13 years as director of the Ventura County Resource Management Agency. Gardina is dean and chief academic officer for the Ventura and Santa Barbara Colleges of Law.

Usually these appointments are made with little fanfare or controversy, but this vote followed a previous recommendation from the appointment committee that did not include Stephens. It also drew out several harbor business owners to submit written comments and court documents regarding recent legal actions against the harbor that involve allegations of racial and gender discrimination. Some have resulted in settlements, while several cases are still active.

Halter, chair of the appointment committee pointed to a “miscommunication” for the change in their recommendation, the Ventura Harbor Village tenants said it was due to efforts and pressure to ensure Stephens was reappointed.

Stephens responded via email to requests for comment and declined to respond directly to the controversy around his reappointment. He said, he and the Commission “are dedicated to listening to our tenants” and want to improve harbor operations. In that effort he said “the commission has taken a number of steps to improve our communication and engagement with our tenants and other stakeholders.” He cited a workshop in late 2019 that was used to develop “the District’s first strategic plan and formal community engagement plan.” Annual workshops were intended, but one did not take place in 2020 due to the pandemic. “We hope to hold another in the near future.”

Disturbing allegations” or “nonsense”?

Councilmember Lorrie Brown was the only Ventura City Council member to question moving forward with Stephens’ appointment, saying the council should give it more time to review some of the issues raised by the business owners. But the council moved forward. Brown abstained from the vote to appoint Stephens.

The vote in support of Gardina’s reappointment was unanimous.

“Lorrie Brown surprised us and actually questioned” the reappointment of Stephens, said Lynn Mikelatos, owner of two Ventura Harbor Village restaurants, The Greek Mediterranean Steak & Seafood restaurant since 1994 and Margarita Villa Mexican Restaurant since 2003. She was speaking with the Ventura County Reporter after the Aug. 2 meeting.

During council discussion on Aug. 2, Councilmember Jim Friedman referred to the emails submitted by Mikelatos and others as “just made up stuff.”

Mikelatos was not surprised that Friedman called the comments made by her and other Ventura Harbor Village business owners “outright lies,” saying he is “one of the good ol’ boys . . . He was on the commission until two years ago.”

During the meeting, Friedman acknowledged the lawsuits and the resulting settlements, totalling approximately $1 million dollars. But he dismissed them as akin to workers compensation cases the council discusses in closed session, in which a person may be seeking $25,000. “We hold our nose and write the check for $25,000 . . . it would cost $75,000 to fight it.”

Stephens, in a written response after the meeting, called the lawsuits “unfortunate and all-too-common challenge for all public agencies.” He responded to Friedman’s characterization of the lawsuits as “generally accurate,” but added “that should not be construed as a lack of concern by the Commission. We take such things very seriously and do our best to both honor our fiduciary responsibility and correct operations when needed.”

Friedman addressed Brown directly across the dais, saying that he had already spoken to her last year about these issues and that the concerns of the business owners were unfounded, “but evidently you’re not understanding it now.”

Brown had referred to her recent term as council liaison to the port commission and suggested that the “disturbing allegations” should require a “serious look” by the city and commission. She also described witnessing first hand how public input was not sought out or even desired at port commission meetings.

Brown emphasized that her concerns were about the port commission being “accountable to the public,” and she sought to amend the motion for the two reappointments that day, seeking to postpone the appointment of Stephens. But the motion died without a second from another councilmember.

Friedman, clearly agitated, said because he was “a Jewish member of the commission,” that any claims of anti-Semitism on the part of the port commission as referenced in the court records are “nonsense” and “so full of falsehoods they’re laughable.”

“Sign of dysfunction”

The court records allege different instances in which either harbor staff or commissioners made derogatory statements about a person’s ethnicity or whether they were originally from another country and that lease transfers and business sales were denied by the port commission because of racial bias or “animus.”

In one case, a business owner said in her court filing that as a Black woman she felt the white-owned businesses in the harbor village were given precedence over her business in terms of marketing and exposure.

Friedman implored the council to not make any “assumptions” based on the public comments submitted, “when you have absolutely no idea what in fact went on . . . I can say that because I was there.”

Several of the legal cases allege that the port commission refused to authorize lease transfers to interested parties because of their race.

Friedman said the port commission “had every right” to not allow the transfer of a lease to a new potential owner if the financial stability of that person was questionable. Friedman said when the commission declined to authorize one such lease transfer “somehow that was turned into . . . we’re discriminating against a woman of color . . . It’s disgusting that people would go to these lengths.”

“Having this discussion is uncomfortable . . . but it’s not disgusting,” countered Councilmember Mike Johnson, adding that the allegations they have received are at a minimum a “sign of dysfunction.”

Mayor Rubalcava noted that the heated comments constituted an “invitation to work with the public, tenants,” and she encouraged the port commission to “look into the comments.”

At the meeting Councilmember Halter, who serves as chair of the city’s appointment committee, explained that following the release of their previous recommendations, which included Gardina and Robert Bravo, they were informed that Stephens had been out of communication range on a backpacking trip when the notice went out about the public interviews that took place prior to their recommendation. This meant Stephens only had a five-day notice and was ultimately unable to attend the initial interview session.

Halter said that once the committee realized that was the situation, the committee decided to schedule a second interview session for July 22. That took place and all three candidates, Gardina, Bravo and Stephens, attended. The result was that the committee recommended Gardina and Stephens.

Bravo has previously served three terms as a port commissioner. This will be Gardina’s first full term. She was appointed to complete the term of Councilmember Jim Friedman who had to resign from the port commission when he was elected to the city council. It will be Stephens’ second term.

What’s shellfish got to do with it?



Ventura Shellfish Enterprise (VSE) is a plan overseen by the Ventura Harbor to permit commercial fishermen to farm Mediterranean mussels in the waters off the coast. Over nearly six years, hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funds have been obtained, harbor money has been allocated, and research has been conducted to make the plan a reality. The first permits were supposed to be granted by winter 2021 but the plan didn’t proceed as expected.

In presentations given by current Ventura Harbor General Manager Brian Pendleton, the project is described as sustainable aquaculture that will provide a food source option with the smallest footprint in terms of contributing to climate change compared to other animal/livestock rearing for food.

In a 2018 presentation by the World Aquaculture Society about the VSE plan, the stated “problem” is that in order to continue to receive U.S. Army Corps of Engineers funding for the required harbor dredging, the harbor has to “remain home to a diversified and robust commercial fishing fleet.”

Having locally farmed mussels helps achieve that by diversifying the local fishing stock. Many of the species targeted by commercial fishermen in the area are declining. Ventura Harbor and Port Hueneme landings for squid in 2018 were valued at $6.7 million and $6.8 million respectively, less than half of the 2010 value. Data and values are according to records held by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The VSE plan includes 20 areas of 100 acres each in federal waters. But legal hurdles loom.

There was no structure that would allow the leasing of federal water for aquaculture and in March 2021 (2) the port commission shifted direction and voted to support the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Southern California Aquaculture Opportunity Area (AOA) process instead of creating a way to grant permits for the VSE project.

The harbor website states this AOA process will accomplish many of the same goals as VSE. But while NOAA has identified viable sites for mussel farming close to Ventura Harbor, there is no guarantee that the sites will ultimately be located there.

Harbor tenants speak out

Michael Wagner of Andria’s Seafood Restaurant and Market stated in a written comment submitted for the Aug. 2 meeting that the VSE project has essentially been “shelved” and the harbor shouldn’t be allocating resources to that project.

“Many of the business owners in Ventura Harbor are gravely concerned for the future of the harbor under its current leadership making such poor decisions,” stated Wagner. “Much-needed improvements to Harbor Village have been sacrificed to shift millions to a shellfish project promoted and controlled by Commissioner [Everard] Ashworth with the full support of Commissioners Stephens and Brennan — the ‘good old boys’ about whom your Committee was warned [about] before both rounds of interviews,” wrote Mikelatos in her written comment.

She called the spending on the shellfish project “excessive,” pointing out that development is unlikely to occur within the next 10 to 15 years. “Nobody at the District has been candid with the public about that . . . [with] Stephens as Chair, the shellfish project went ‘belly-up’ but District funding continues to be spent on consultants and attorneys to attract aquaculture to the harbor.”

Mikelatos also went on to state that “the problems with the Ventura Port District go much deeper than Mr. Stephens. Removing him from the Board would be a good first step.” Other comments received from harbor businesses asking that Stephens not be appointed include Cherryl Connally, office manager and marketing director for Island Packers Cruises; Annette J. Cortez with The Ultimate Escape Rooms; Jonra Cross, owner of Frenchies Modern Nail Care; Shana Elson, chief executive chocolatier with Top This Chocolate; and Buz Wilburn, owner of Harbor Wind & Kite.

“Those people will be subject to retributive types of actions and behaviors for taking the risk to speak out, speak honestly and speak truth to powers,” said Sam Sadove, owner of Ventura Harbor Marine Associates, which previously held the lease to Parcel 20 that includes the boat yard and Water’s Edge Restaurant. He said it was the tenants of the harbor that convinced Gardina to keep her hat in the ring for reappointment as she may often be a “lone voice on the commission. We told her we would do all we could to not have Mr. Stephens reappointed to this commission.”

At the Aug. 2 meeting Sadove countered Port Commissioner Brian Brennan’s statement that Stephens had been instrumental in bringing in an East Coast investor to take over his lease of Parcel 20, saying that there was “zero assistance” from harbor staff or others “until I pushed very hard.”

History of discrimination?

A string of settled lawsuits against the harbor were brought to light when the tenants opposed to the appointment of Stephens included the court documents in their submissions to the city council.

In 2018 four plaintiffs who owned the Coffee Dock and Post Office in the harbor filed against the port district. One main cause of action was that the harbor “unreasonably withheld consent to assign the lease to two potential buyers.”

According to the court filing, in rejecting the buyers, harbor staff prevented the sale and lease transfer from coming to an official vote by the port commission, stating they didn’t believe the buyer either had the financial capacity or the experience to run a successful business.

One of those buyers was a man named Gap Chool “James” Hong, who owned and operated Coastal Cone, a successful business in the harbor village. He was making an all-cash offer on the business and had more money in reserve than the plaintiffs.

The second prospective buyer was Josefina Aguilar, who pressed staff for the sale and transfer to go to an open session vote by the commission. The commission denied the sale, citing an expected “lack of foot traffic” if she operated a coffee shop. According to one of the plaintiffs, staff also told one of the plaintiffs that they were concerned Aguilar would take the equipment in the business, essentially steal the items, in order to use them as collateral for a loan.

Another 2018 action involved Parcel 20 and negotiations between Sadove and a potential buyer, Chrysilios Chrysiliou. Court documents include statements that during negotiations then-harbor General Manager Oscar Peña “repeatedly uttered derogatory terms related to ‘foreigners’ including, but not limited to, referring to claimant . . . as a ‘goddamn foreigner.’… Mr. Chrysiliou was born in Cyprus but has been in the United States since 1980 and is a United States citizen. Nevertheless, he does speak with an accent.”

Chrysiliou owned and operated Blackbeard’s BBQ/BS Taproom in the harbor. According to court documents, Chrysiliou alleges that the sale and lease transfer of Parcel 20 to him was prevented by harbor staff.

In a letter to Chrysiliou dated July 26, 2018, signed by Peña, Chrysiliou was notified that “construction of BS Taproom,” his other business, “is a priority and [the commission] would like this to be the focus of your efforts.”

In June 2020 Sadove filed action in Ventura County Superior Court against the harbor for preventing the sale and lease transfer to Chrysiliou. This suit also alleges derogatory statements made by Port Commissioner Everard Ashworth “referring to Chrysiliou as a ‘goddamn foreigner’” and also directing anti-Semitic comments toward Sadove, calling him “your kind,” which Sadove took to be referring to his Jewish heritage.

In the legal action the disparaging comments are called out as evidence of “animus, discrimination, bias and retaliation.”

In October of 2020, a lawsuit involving gender discrimination was filed against the Port District. Robin Baer had worked for the harbor for 11 years, and left following having complaints rejected. She filed a complaint with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing and received a “Right to Sue Letter” indicating that she had exhausted all administrative remedies related to her complaints.

In the lawsuit, she cites derogatory statements such as “you are to be seen and not heard” directed at her because she is a woman, the lack of a pay raise in six years, and less qualified men being promoted over her.

Citing a “long history of discrimination” and lack of women in the workforce at the harbor (only 4%), including zero female harbor patrol officers, the lawsuit names former General Manager Oscar Peña and current General Manager Brian Pendleton.

Baer’s complaint states also that she was retaliated against for “refusing to lie in another lawsuit” against the Port District in which, according to court documents, the district “attempted to conceal evidence of its discrimination.”

And finally, in 2016, Jo Anna Hawthorne, owner of Island Creations (she states she was forced to “whitewash” the name of her business from Rasta King) submitted a pointed complaint letter describing “preferential treatment” to white-owned businesses and she questioned a policy that forbade any products depicting marijuana leaves. “Why is Lost In Socks allowed to sell marijuana socks but I am strictly forbidden?”

Hawthorne also questioned why her business grand opening received no promotion when other businesses received it across social media. Her business was the first in Ventura to be a Green Certified Business, but the harbor marketing department ignored the opportunity for press.

Hawthorne moved her business from the harbor in 2017.

Sadove, when speaking to Ventura City Council urging them to not reappoint Stephens, said he’d like to impart some words from his grandmother to the council.

“When five people tell you there’s a fire in the corner of the room, you had best look in the corner of the room.”

1. Four court filings related to complaints of racism and gender discrimination involving the Ventura Harbor and a letter from Jo Ann Hawthorne:

Coffee Dock v Ventura Harbor 07052018 Filing

Chrysiliou (parcel 20 buyer) v. Ventura Harbor 12212018 filing

Sadove (VHMA Parcel 20 seller) v. Ventura Harbor 06102020 filing

Baer (employee) v Ventura Harbor 10282020 filing

Hawthorne complaint against Ventura Harbor 12052016

2. March 2021 decision on shellfish farming: https://venturaharbor.com/ventura-port-district-announces-key-decision-for-ventura-shellfish-enterprise-project/

https://venturaharbor.com

http://venturashellfishenterprise.com/index.html