PICTURED: Berlin returns to The Canyon on Saturday, Aug. 28. The show opens at 6 p.m. with Guilty Pleasures.

WEDNESDAY, 8/25

Live Music

Cafe Fiore: Donna Butler and friends, 6 p.m.

The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Cosmic Comedy, 8-10 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Mid Week Crisis, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, 8/26

Live Music

Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday

The Canyon: YYNOT (Rush tribute) with John and Shelly Band, 6 p.m.

Crown and Anchor: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: LA Jazz Connection hosted by Davey Miller, 7 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Dylan Cunningham, 6:30 p.m.

The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: RJ Bloke, 6-8 p.m.

Ojai Art Center: Dramane Koné, 6:30-8:30 p.m. ★

Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays with the Free Love Project, 6-9 p.m. ★

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura, Thompson): ToneBloke, 6-8 p.m.

Winchester’s: St. Pierre and friends fundraiser for Music and Art for Youths, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Steve Byrne, 8 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Quinn Dahle, 7 p.m.

Online

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

Other

Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Fatty Vegan: Open mic comedy, 7 p.m.

The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Music Freqs: August Jam Night (“Possum Kingdom” by the Toadies), 7-8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Country night, 6 p.m.-12 a.m., with line dancing instruction at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, 8/27

Live Music

1901 Speakeasy: Teresa Russell, 6:30 p.m.

The Canyon: The English Beat, 6 p.m. ★

Copa Cubana: Kenny Devoe, 1-4 p.m.; TBA, 6 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: TBD, 8-11 p.m.

The Greek at the Harbor: Johnny Young, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

High Street Arts Center: Chicago Tribute Experience, 7:30 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: The Essentials, 6:30 p.m.

The Manhattan: Lisa Ritner and Tilford Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: John Zipperer and the Current Band, 7-8:30 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Breaking Bored, 8-11 p.m.

RELM Bistro: Oleander Falls, 5:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Katie Shorey, 7-10 p.m.

Winchester’s: Doc Ventura, 7-10 p.m. ★

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Steve Byrne, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Quinn Dahle, 7 p.m.

DJs

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Ventura Harbor Village: Friday Nite Seaside DJ sets, 5-7 p.m.

Online

Ojai Underground Exchange: John Zipperer and the Current Band, broadcast live 7-8:30 p.m. www.ojaiartsexchange.com/events

SATURDAY, 8/28

Live Music

1901 Speakeasy: Corey Hugh, 6:30 p.m.

The Canyon: Berlin and Guilty Pleasures, 6 p.m. ★

Copa Cubana: Kenny Devoe, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.; Live music, 7-10 p.m.

Constitution Park: Pre-High Holiday Concert in the Park feat. Cantor Natanel Baram, Prof. Mar Kligman, Rinat Shlomo Choir and more, 5-7 p.m.

Four Brix Winery: Epitome of Dreams, 1-3:30 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Brandon Ragan, 2-5 p.m.; Dive Bar Messiahs, 8-11 p.m.

High Street Arts Center: Raymond Michael’s Tribute to the King of Rock and Roll (Elvis), 7:30 p.m.

Hueneme Beach Park: Hueneme Beach Festival with LAW, Fausto Cuevas Y la Moderna and Ozomatli, 1-6 p.m. ★

Leashless Brewing: TC King, 6:30 p.m.

Libbey Bowl: Alan Parsons Live Project, 5-10 p.m.

The Lookout: Dave Parsonage, 3-6 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing (Ventura, Donlon St.): Anchor and Bear, 4-6 p.m.

The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum and Tony Campodonico, 6:30 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Shane Alexander, 7-8:30 p.m.

Peirano’s: Jodi Farrell and Jim Rankin, 6-8:30 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Jetlemons, 8-11 p.m.

RELM Bistro: Lainey Taylor, 5:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Whole Lotta Rosies and Best Shot (AC/DC and Pat Benatar tributes), 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Ventura Harbor Village: Steel Drum Saturdays, 1-4 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Steve Byrne, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Quinn Dahle, 7 p.m.; Guilty Pleasurez, 9 p.m.

DJs

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Online

Ojai Underground Exchange: Shane Alexander, broadcast live 7-8:30 p.m. www.ojaiartsexchange.com/events ★

Other

Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

The Lookout: Sing Time Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

SUNDAY, 8/29

Live Music

Four Brix Winery: Cary Park, 1-3:30 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Shawn Jones, 2-5 p.m.

Hueneme Beach Park: Hueneme Beach Festival with Diggin Dirt, Arise Roots and Think:X, 1-6 p.m. ★

Leashless Brewing: Skunk Funk, 3 p.m.

The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing (Ventura, Donlon St.): RJ Mischo, 3-5 p.m.

Mrs. Olson’s Coffee Hut: Teresa Russell and Stephen Geyer, 12-3:30 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Adam Levy and Fourth Floor, 7-8:30 p.m.

Oxnard Performing Arts Center: R&B Sundays on the Patio feat. the House Arrest Band, 1-4 p.m.; Turnstile, 6 p.m.

Rancho Camulos Museum: Orchard Bluegrass Band, 4 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Reggae Sunday with Chris Murray, 5-7 p.m.

The Six Chow House: Barrelhouse Wailers, 6 p.m. ★

Sportsman (Camarillo): Swing Shift Big Band, 5 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: 80s Party with Dork, 3-7 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Village: Summer Sundays Live, 1-4 p.m.

The Vine: Dean, Mark and a bass, 2-4 p.m.

Winchester’s: CRV, 3-6 p.m

Zin Bistro: Riverboat Dixie Jazz Band, 5:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Vicente Fernandez En Vivo (tribute), 3 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Drag by the She, 12 p.m.

Online

Ojai Underground Exchange: Fourth Floor, broadcast live 7-8:30 p.m. www.ojaiartsexchange.com/events

Other

Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday

MONDAY, 8/30

Other

The Lookout: Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.

TUESDAY, 8/31

Live Music

Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. ★

Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Other

The Lookout: Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 8-11 p.m.

The Shores: Karaoke, 8-11 p.m.

The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 9/1

Live Music

Cafe Fiore: Donna Butler, 6 p.m.

The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Eddie Ifft, 7 p.m.