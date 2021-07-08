by Kimberly Rivers

Few Delta cases in county

So far, as of July 4, 10 cases of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus have been detected in Ventura County, according to Dr. Robert Levin, medical officer with Ventura County Public Health.

He said some patients are now being tested using whole genome sequencing.

“Experience is now accumulating worldwide that people who have been vaccinated can become infected with the Delta variant but are not becoming very sick, and for the most part are not being hospitalized or dying,” he said via email to the Ventura County Reporter. He referenced July 6 reports that, “In June, many of our infections in the United States, up to 20 to 40%, were already due to the Delta variant,” and could have been prevented if those people had been vaccinated.

The county is essentially back to normal, with most businesses open to the public. Some government offices and processes are among the last to fully open: Public meetings with city councils and county supervisors are still mostly online, and the Ventura County Superior Court still has many trials on hold.

Testing continues, still free for some

As of Friday, July 2, the county was reporting 63 new cases of the coronavirus and 10 people requiring hospitalization due to the virus, with one person needing ICU care.

County testing is free when “medically necessary,” such as when people are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nausea or diarrhea. The tests are now being conducted through 360 Clinic on behalf of the county. Testing sites are being transitioned over to 360 Clinic.

Individuals seeking testing as required for travel or to attend events and other non-medically needed purposes are no longer eligible to receive free testing but can pay for testing through COVID Clinic, a Ventura County partner.

Results on all tests are being returned within 1-2 days.

For locations and information with 360 Clinic free testing, call 833-817-7217 or visit https://360clinic.md.

Those needing to be tested for both medical or non-medical reasons are encouraged to make an appointment, but it is not required. For more information about COVID Clinic and to book a test, visit https://covidclinic.org/.

A private company, Curative, is also offering free testing at two locations in the county on Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., using the shallow nasal PCR test.

Santa Paula Center, 550 – 660 West Main Street, Santa Paula.

Carmen Plaza, 311-487 Carmen Drive, Camarillo.

https://curative.com