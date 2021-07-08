Pictured: A concept rendering for a public promenade area included in the Channel Islands Harbor Visioning Plan.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

At a June 22 meeting of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, residents — in a noticeable shift of sentiment — expressed excitement and positivity about the future of Channel Islands Harbor and Fisherman’s Wharf in Oxnard.

“Thank you, Thank you, Thank you,” began Audrey Keller, chair of the Channel Islands Neighborhood Council, speaking during public comment at the meeting. She directed her thanks to Ventura County Harbor Department Director Mark Sandoval, Ventura County CEO Mike Powers and all stakeholders in the now-concluded Visioning Process for the harbor. “The residents are on board. We are part of the solution.” She said residents “can’t wait for the rebirth of our harbor.”

Sandoval, who will be retiring at the end of August, presented the Vision Report on behalf of the Visioning Steering Committee. He thanked the “hundreds of residents who provided feedback throughout the entire process,” and said the process included more than just the six “opportunity parcels” — parcels at the Fisherman’s Wharf area of Channel Islands Harbor that have lease agreements that are either being renewed or up for renewal in the near future and present an opportunity for the harbor to promote development that meets the goals of the vision.

The report summarizes various ideas, including a marine education center and aquarium, dining and a bed and breakfast at the site of the Whale’s Tail restaurant. For the Fisherman’s Wharf parcels, possibilities include an economic “anchor” business and a boutique hotel, waterfront living, public market and performing arts center. At the Anacapa Boatyard parcel, a hospitality center, retro-trailer and small houseboat bed and breakfast concept was included.

Ideas for public thoroughfares and areas include wider, comfortable waterside promenades, a multi-use trail on the perimeter of the harbor, and reconfiguring Victoria Avenue to be more pedestrian and visitor friendly.

Previous efforts at developing these parcels lacked this type of community visioning and the result was outcry from many residents about previous plans that they felt did not address their concerns or properly align with the purpose of the harbor.

They present “a great development opportunity,” and “to change the face of the harbor,” said Sandoval, explaining the process included visioning for the public spaces and roadways with a goal of creating a design plan that will make the area “a place to be.”

“It is an irreplaceable public venue,” said Rene Aiu of the Harbor and Beach Community Alliance and a member of the steering committee. She cited the “permanency of most development,” and asked the supervisors to ensure that the 35-year-old public works plan for the harbor be updated as part of the redevelopment process and expressed a critique that the steering committee operate more as a “focus group.” She said she hoped for future public input as well as plans are being developed from the Vision Plan.

Sandoval said that an update of the public works plan is part of the recommendations of the Vision Plan.

Wendy Lee, a 47-year resident of the area, pointed to the harbor as a “public serving” asset and that aspect should be maintained with any development plan. Key aspects of that use include public venues, walkways and improved waterfront access.

Supervisor Linda Parks noted the “huge turnaround in the relationships. You can just see it.” This was in contrast to past interactions where residents expressed frustration at plans that did not take their concerns into account.

Next steps include a formal and competitive Request for Proposals from developers for the six parcels, refining the planning and development process for the harbor, developing a financing strategy for the public areas and updating the local coastal plan. The RFP process is likely to start in the next few months.

Sandoval concluded, “Much work is needed to polish this jewel.”

But now it seems all parties are moving on the same tide.

The visioning process was conducted by Sargent Town Planning. The visioning report is online at www.channelislandsharbor.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/CIH_Visioning-Report_FINAL_June-14-2021-compressed-1.pdf

County hiring new Harbor Director

On June 23 Ventura County announced that Mark Sandoval, current director of the Ventura County Harbor Department, will be retiring from his post on Aug. 31, 2021. The county has begun a search for his successor.

In a written statement released by the county, Sandoval cited a recent health issue as having “accelerated my retirement.” He will be moving to Alabama to be closer to family.

Sandoval has served in the post since mid-2018 after managing the city of Long Beach’s waterfront for close to 20 years.

For information about the job listing and all Ventura County government posts, visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ventura?sort=PositionTitle%7CAscending.