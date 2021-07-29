Pictured: A Fresh and Naked mezcal cocktail with an edible bubble filled with hickory smoke at Slate in Camarillo. Photo by Kimberly Rivers.

by Kimberly Rivers

A great cocktail is more than a perfect concoction of ingredients. It’s a vibe, a feeling and both a visual and culinary experience. That could mean the look and presentation of the drink, the glass, the color and the garnish, or the environment in which it is enjoyed. The scene at the bar, the view out the window, the crowd that gathers . . . these don’t just add to a lounge’s atmosphere, but to the flavors imparted by the libation you’ve been served.

Ventura County bars, pubs and bistros offer every type of atmosphere, from super hip and upscale to the deepest dive bar. Sometimes sipping a cocktail is just as much about the bar as the beverage.

Slate Bistro and Craft Bar

4850 Santa Rosa Rd., Camarillo

805-388-9888

theslatebistro.com

Do not be dissuaded by the taupe stucco strip-mall exterior: This cocktail destination has style and atmosphere plenty and is a great place to gather with friends.

The patio outdoors is spacious but the blue velvet circular booths inside really provide the best spot for sampling the craft cocktail offerings.

We dove in first with a mezcal cocktail called Famous and Naked. Mezcal, like tequila, is made from agave, but in a slightly different process. Mezcal has a smokier flavor, perhaps from the process that involves being steamed in earthen pits lined with lava rocks, then distilled in clay pots. That smoky flavor seems to be a theme in many cocktails of the moment.

But our group was not prepared for the presentation. The cocktail is served up, in a martini glass, with a spherical, iridescent bubble capping the drink and holding white hickory smoke within, pressing more smoke flavor onto the cocktail.

The lingering white haze creates an additional sensory experience — the visual presentation of the smoke combined with the scent left behind created a deeper and more robust sensation.

According to our server, Steve Salazar, the edible bubble is achieved through a process imported from Sweden and Slate is the only place offering this theatrical “garnish” on a cocktail.

The bubble pops, releasing the hickory smoke. The cocktail has a bit of Aperol, a rhubarb- and gentian-based bitters apéritif from Italy.

Next were two variations on the old fashioned, the classic whiskey cocktail.

Continuing the smoky theme, The Smokey Old Man is made with premium WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye Whiskey and is also served smoked, but without the bubble. Instead, the smoke pours out of a cut-glass bottle, the white swirls dancing over the cocktail. The citrus oil-infused bitters provided a subtle brush of taste with that (you guessed it) smoky finish.

Slate’s traditional old fashioned is made with Buffalo Trace Whiskey with the option of a smoke pour. Served properly with a large single cube, this will satisfy the purist.

One in our crowd is a fan of pisco, a type of brandy from Peru and Chile. It’s the foundation of Slate’s False Alarm. The perfect summer drink, it features sparkling wine and raspberry Campari; a refreshing drink that will hit the spot.

Slate has an array of light bites available during happy hour. The crab cakes were well seasoned and cooked to a perfect crunch.