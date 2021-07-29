PICTURED: Giuseppe the Wise and Black Manhattan from Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust. Photo by JT Nakahara

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust

394 E. Main St., Ventura

www.bankofitalycocktails.com

The Bank of Italy building, on the corner of Main and Oak streets in Downtown Ventura, is a beloved landmark — Ventura Historic Landmark No. 38, to be precise. Built in 1923-24, the architecture is a fine example of the Italian Renaissance Revival style, with Corinthian columns and elaborate terra cotta carvings on the facade. For years, it was the location of Parts Unknown, a clothing store that sold pricey resort wear. When the retailer vacated, Cocktail Trust moved in . . . and it’s definitely been an upgrade.

Owners Brandon Ristaino and Misty Orman know their bars: This is the same duo behind popular The Good Lion in Santa Barbara. That pedigree shows, with fabulous furnishings, eye-catching wallpaper and touches of gold and silver. It’s worth coming here just to check out the mural of Gandalf (yes, the Lord of the Rings wizard) and the enchanting snake-motif wallpaper. Seriously swank with a touch of magic.

Comfortable stools at the long, black bar give you a great view of the many premium spirits, fresh fruit and herbs, and house elixirs — made with everything from cucumber to watermelon — that Cocktail Trust uses to assemble wonderful, complex libations. Small tables next to large windows and a long banquette beckon further in, allowing for your choice of people watching, festive gatherings or intimate conversation.

With a nod to the building’s history, there’s a distinct Italian influence here: lots of Amaro, Campari, Italian vermouth and the like in the drinks; Lambrusco, Nebbiolo and Trebbiano on the wine list. There’s even a rotating Italian-style pilsner. The menu is extensive and divided into aptly yet playfully named sections: “Spritz, Fluff & Fizzzz,” “Sour Punches and Bitter Fixes,” “Stir’d & Spirit’d.” And if you’re hungry, there are both nibbles (tinned sardines, smoked mussels, nuts), cheese and charcuterie platters to share, and heartier options like sandwiches, lasagna and eggplant parmesan.

I almost ordered a Gandalf the Greyhound simply for the name, and for the fact that one of its ingredients was “Italian stuff.” But Giuseppe the Wise, with bourbon, vanilla and nutmeg, ultimately seduced me. The house vermouth blend provided an herbaceous background to the sweet vanilla, and the addition of citrus played off the smooth, caramel-like bourbon. The nutmeg was a gentle grace note. It was a brilliant balance of tart, sweet and spice.

Another in our group had the Black Manhattan, dark as cola courtesy of Averna, a Sicilian Amaro noted for its inky color, viscosity and gentle bitterness. The Averna rounded out the rye, and gave the drink a fuller, richer, somewhat velvety mouthfeel. Flavorwise, this drink was less sweet than a traditional Manhattan, more herbaceous with a bit of bite. Fans of the Negroni should give this a try.

We also ordered the tropical Jungle Bird. It included Cocktail Trust’s own rum blend (origin unknown) with zesty green pineapple (a first for us) and lime. The addition of Campari was a surprise — and made the drink a pretty apricot color. Served with a dehydrated slice of orange on top, the aroma became part of the experience, hitting the nose with beautiful, gentle citrus notes. Some fruit, some sour, some bitter…a tiki drink by way of Florence, perhaps.

We were enjoying our Cocktail Trust experience so much that we were reluctant to leave. So we ordered a few seasonal “mocktails” and a charcuterie platter as an excuse to stay. The bartender explained that we could have any concoction we wanted, made with his wide selection of fresh elixirs, club soda for lightness and other elements that he wouldn’t divulge. My friend went with a simple ginger; I followed the barkeep’s suggestion with a mix of pineapple, mint and cucumber — both had wonderful flavor and were very refreshing. I highly recommend these sensational sips, which lack alcohol but not spirit.

Cocktail Trust truly excels in both atmosphere and mixology. Elegant but not stuffy, comfortably stylish, creative and interesting cocktails with nonalcoholic options that are equally inventive. That’s a bella festa you can take straight to the bank. Saluti!