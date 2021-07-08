by Paul Moomjean

paulmoomjean@yahoo.com

In 2014 the country was shocked to hear the news that Bill Cosby was allegedly drugging and raping women, going back decades. Yet it wasn’t until 2017 that any trial took place, and after the first case ended in a mistrial, the second trial in 2018 ended in a conviction for aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand. As one of the first major #MeToo cases, it set the tone that unequal power structures would not prevail. Money. Status. Fame. All of that would be meaningless.

That was until June 30, 2021, when Bill Cosby was set free from prison by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in a 4-3 decision. The majority argued that since Cosby already had a trial that ended in a financial payout for Constand, he cannot be retried on the same charges. While a lot of righteous anger can be thrown Cosby’s way, the villains in this part of the story are the judge presiding and the district attorney violating the rule of law, therefore cementing the eventual appeal victory.

The court argued that the 2005 case allowed for him to speak freely without the fear of prison time. So, when Cosby admitted he used drugs on women, it opened the door for a settlement resolution. Yet in 2018 the current Pennsylvania District Attorney used those sealed-up words against him. That’s where it gets legally sticky.

“When an unconditional charging decision is made publicly and with the intent to induce action and reliance by the defendant, and when the defendant does so to his detriment (and in some instances upon the advice of counsel), denying the defendant the benefit of that decision is an affront to fundamental fairness,” according to the high court opinion authored by Justice David Wecht. “For these reasons, Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged.”

My sneaking suspicion is the prosecutor and judge worked together to make sure Cosby was found guilty. They even marched a group of rape victims to establish his patterns. While that seems perfectly just, Cosby was never convicted of raping those women, making their testimony hearsay, and just another piece of evidence that could be used to appeal. My guess: The state figured if Cosby was found guilty, even if the tactics used were questionable, by the time an appeals process moved forward, the 80-year-old TV star would be dead by then. Boy, were they wrong.

It turns out that Cosby made a lot of friends while in the big house. And in a recent press conference upon release, he wanted to make himself the victim, as well as other men in jail.

“Because this is not just a Black thing,” Cosby said. “This is for all the people who have been imprisoned wrongfully regardless of race, color or creed. Because I met them in there. People who talked about what happened and what they did. And I know there are many liars out there.”

As disturbing as Cosby’s denials of any wrongdoing, considering he admitted he did drug women to have sex with them, is that he paints himself as the only one who has been harmed.

Christian F. Nunes, president of the National Organization for Women, spoke out against the mess that is our legal system.

“The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby’s conviction for sexual assault not because anyone doubted his guilt of numerous crimes, but because of a prior legal agreement’s impact on the trial. Bill Cosby is free on a technicality, but the women he assaulted, who bravely came forward to bring him to justice, are suffering anew. They thought they had finally achieved some limited measure of closure — and now this.”

This is the great flaw of a nation ruled by laws. Even when all the evidence points to a truth, the system is set up to protect the accused in such a way that they have endless appeal rights. Here, a very rich man was able to get his lawyers to push his narrative and “justice” was served in the most bitter of cups. This isn’t a man wrongly charged or convicted. This is a man who was embarrassingly prosecuted. Facts be damned, he gets to walk.

I’m sure any one of us would take that technicality to free ourselves, yet the man who was accused by over 60 women of sexual assault is free. In a country that promotes equality under the law, why doesn’t it feel like that here?