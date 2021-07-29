Pictured: Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko, U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia (D-25), Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin (D-44).

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Local politics in brief and a look at legislation authored and sponsored, and votes cast by your elected officials at the local, state and federal levels.

Alcala endorses Luevanos

Carlos Alcala, chair of the Chicano Latino Caucus of the California Democratic Party, has endorsed Ruth Luevanos, current Simi Valley Councilmember, in her run to represent California’s 25th Congressional District, a seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia.

Luevanos was elected to the city council in 2018 and became the first Latina woman to serve the city in that capacity.

The 25th Congressional District includes Simi Valley and cities in Los Angeles County, Santa Clarita, Lancaster and Palmdale. The seat will be on the ballot in 2022.

Nasarenko supports e-filings for domestic violence restraining orders

Ventura County District Attorney Eric Nasarenko announced his support of State Senate Bill 538 which would allow survivors of domestic violence to electronically file and appear remotely when seeking restraining orders for domestic violence and gun violence.

Both types of restraining orders are allowed by current law but require an in-person hearing. This bill, authored by Rep. Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park), would formalize procedures that many courts, including the Ventura County Superior Court, implemented during the pandemic closures that allowed applicants for these types of restraining orders to appear remotely and file electronically. In Ventura County this took place at the Ventura County Family Justice Center.

Nasarenko was appointed by the Ventura County Board of Supervisors to the elected position of district attorney earlier this year when former district attorney, Greg Totten, retired prior to the formal end of his term.

The VCDA position will be on the ballot on June, 7, 2022.

Irwin announces $3.3 million for Conejo Rec and Park District

Earlier this month Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) reported that $3.3 million has been allocated in the state budget for the Conejo Recreation and Park District.

Irwin said she and Sen. Henry Stern (Dist. 27) secured this funding to support the district in recovering from the pandemic, which impacted classes, after school care and other programs and the district could not collect associated fees. According to a statement released by Irwin, the district saw net losses nearing $3 million and pandemic-related expenses of $1.4 million.

$20.6 million secured in funding bill for Ventura County Community projects

U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley (D-26) has announced that nine projects across Ventura County are slated to receive a combined total of $20.6 million in federal funding through the 2022 fiscal year federal agency budgets that are pending committee approval and then a full vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A broad array of projects will receive funding if the bills are approved, including addressing risks along Santa Paula Creek, dredging for Channel Islands Harbor and Ventura Harbor, and connecting or bolstering connections from the state water supply to the cities of Ventura and Oxnard and a water reuse project in Thousand Oaks. Nearly $1 million is included for DNA technology to fully prosecute backlogged violent and sexual assault cases and an Indigenous Studies curriculum at California State University, Channel Islands.

Garcia votes to support North/South Korean family reunification

On July 19, U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia (D-25) voted in support of House Resolution 826 (HR826), the Divided Families Reunification Act, that will create a report to Congress on state department consultations with South Korea on ways to reunite Korean Americans with family living in North Korea. The bill passed the house, and will move on for a vote in the senate.

Garcia opposes bill limiting use of perfluoroalkyls

On July 21, Garcia joined his Republican colleagues in voting against a bill, HR2467, that would incentivize limiting the use of perfluoroalkyls and related substances (PFAS/PFOA), which are used in nonstick cookware and weatherproof clothing. The bill would direct the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to name PFAS and related acids “hazardous substances” and require the remediation of any releases of these substances into the environment.

The bill would also direct the EPA to determine whether PFAS are toxic pollutants under the Clean Water Act and, if so, establish discharge standards from industrial sources into U.S. waterways. The EPA would also be required to rule on PFAS and PFOA as hazardous air pollutants and test all for impacts to human health.

The bill passed the house 241-183. Reps. Brownley and Salud Carbajal (D-24) voted in support of passage.