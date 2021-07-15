Pictured: Ventura Mayor Sofia Ruvalcaba speaks at a rally at Kellogg Park opposing the expansion of the Southern California Gas Company methane gas compressor site at Kellogg Park in Ventura on April 25, 2021. Photo by Barry Harrington.

by Kimberly Rivers

Kimberly@vcreporter.com

On Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m., a rally and march are planned to draw the attention of Gov. Gavin Newsom to a planned expansion of the methane gas compressor station being proposed by Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) at a site on West Olive Street in West Ventura.

Local groups and organizations, including the Westside Clean Air Coalition, along with other regional and statewide groups will be participating in the event aimed at providing a platform “to really lift up voices of the front line community,” said a spokesperson for Food and Water Watch, a national organization participating in the effort to stop the SoCalGas facility expansion. Statewide organizations Last Chance Alliance and Vision are also participating in the rally and march. Group leaders are calling on Newsom to direct the California Public Utilities Commission to order an Environmental Impact Report for the facility expansion. Some are seeking action from the governor to completely close down the facility.

For several months, residents have been speaking out about concerns related to leaking methane and the close proximity of residents and elementary school students who attend E.P Foster Elementary, just across the street from the compressor site.

Newsom has taken a tougher stand in recent months against the fossil fuel industry. Just last week, the agency tasked with oversight of oil and gas drilling, California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGem), denied a cluster of permit requests submitted by Aera Energy for hydraulic fracturing in Kern County. But the Newsom administration has yet to demonstrate this kind of push against oil and gas infrastructure like an expanding gas compressor facility.

SoCalGas officials say the expansion is needed to push more methane gas produced in Ventura County north to Goleta, due to declining production in that area. They say demand for methane gas in homes has not decreased and they call the project an “upgrade,” although the new equipment does increase the amount of methane gas the site can handle.

According to Aera Energy officials, gas the company extracts from the Ventura Oil Field does not pass through the Southern California Gas Company gas compressor facility located on W. Olive Street in Ventura. Michele Newell, spokesperson for Aera, said, “none of the gas from Aera’s operations utilize the compressor station. It goes directly from the sales point into the distribution system and is ready to use by the consumer.” Aera operates the Ventura Oil Field in West Ventura.

(portions of the previous two paragraphs were revised in the online version of this story to correct information about the source of gas moving through the Olive St. compressor facility.)

The Ventura County Reporter reported last week on what SoCalGas officials called an unscheduled release of methane that led to dozens of reports of gas odors in the area on Friday, July 3. According to a spokesperson for the city of Ventura, crews responded at approximately 3:51 p.m. and called the incident “cleared” at 4:12 p.m. when they determined the area was safe. Crews conducted “atmospheric monitoring using special censors and determined there was no threat to the community.” Apparently the gas odor dissipated quickly and crews determined evacuation was not necessary, although some residents did opt to leave the area.

The city has followed up with SoCalGas seeking more information, and asked for notifications in the event of future similar events. Residents point out that many homes are within a short range of the site, and in the event of an explosion or other emergency they are likely to be impacted.

Ventura Mayor Sofia Rubalcava and Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez are expected to be joined by Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch and members of the Aliso Canyon community who suffered a major gas blowout incident from a SoCalGas facility in their community in 2015. They are also asking the state to close that facility.

Stop SoCalGas in Ventura: Fight for Freedom From Fossil Fuels takes place on Saturday, July 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Gathering and lunch at 11 a.m., march, dancing and more to the SoCalGas site. Organized by Last Chance Alliance, Westside Clean Air coalition, Vision and the Stop SoCalGas Coalition. Event begins at Kellogg Park, corner of Kellogg and N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. For more information, visit www.westsidecleanair.org.