Pictured: Senior Officer Daniel Casson and K9 Capone won America’s Top Dog Tuesday night.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Local K9 team on Top Dog

The outcome of a television competition will determine whether Senior Officer Danny Casson of the Oxnard Police Department will retire. He told producers of the A&E series America’s Top Dog that he’s always said he’ll retire when he wins the Top Dog title.

Casson and his partner, K9 Capone, appeared Tuesday night (July 6) in a competition for the barking rights associated with being named the country’s Top Dog.

Capone is a 5-year-old Belgian Malanois and is the fifth working police dog with which Casson has worked. Capone is trained to be “dual purpose” and works patrol, SWAT and narcotics. Capone also speaks French; Cason had to learn the necessary commands in French to work with Capone.

Top Dog competitors are judged on speed, agility, teamwork and trust.

The show aired after print deadline. Tune in online to see if Cason can finally retire: www.aetv.com/shows/americas-top-dog.

Update after print deadline: Casson and Capone one the first round. They’re moving on to the finals.

County seeks hazard mitigation input

Ventura County is seeking public input on the update to its Hazard Mitigation Plan (HMP), a multijurisdictional effort overseen by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services with over 20 planning partners, 10 cities, special districts and the Ventura County Office of Education.

The plan’s goal is to inventory all potential hazards in the county and assess all associated risks. Examples include risks to resources, like water, energy, air quality and critical infrastructure. The plan will also develop mitigation methods to reduce risks and help assure an organized recovery when the next area disaster occurs.

A public survey is currently active, and has just 116 responses as of press deadline.

A steering committee has been formed and comments and questions should be directed to

Bonnie Luke, oil and gas program manager with the Ventura County Planning Department, at Bonnie.Luke@ventura.org.

Details and the survey are online at www.readyventuracounty.org/local-multijurisdictional-hazards-mitigation-plan-update/.

Deepening finished at Port of Hueneme

On June 28 the Port of Hueneme celebrated the completion of two decades of work that deepened the harbor by 40 feet.

At a celebration at the port, Congresswoman Julia Brownley was thanked for her efforts to obtain the $20 million in federal funds for the dredging portion of the project.

The project was funded by a $12.3 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to deepen the harbor. The deepening project totaled $10.4M: $3.6M from the Port of Hueneme/Oxnard Harbor District and $6.8M combined from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Naval Base Ventura County.

According to port officials, the deepening increases the allowed berth of docking ships, increasing it by 35 to 40 feet. This means more cargo can fit in one haul, reducing the number of trips needed to move goods.

The removed sand, approximately 390,000 cubic yards, is being used to enrich area beaches.

Petition in support of funding wildfire crews

State Assemblymember Steve Bennett is asking constituents to sign a petition in support of raising over $14 million for fire crews in six counties, including Ventura County, who contract with CalFire to provide fire response and perform fuel reduction work. The petition will be presented to Gov. Gavin Newsom and other legislators.

The petition is online at lcmspubcontact.lc.ca.gov/PublicLCMS/ADInfo/einvites/AD37/4881_Wildfire_Crew_Funding.html.