POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS | Sunday, July 11, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Second Sunday Art Market, taking place outside in front of the shop. Ongoing: Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

Thursday – July 8

CONEJO VALLEY DAYS CARNIVAL | Opens July 8, for two weekends, through July 18. Opening day (July 8) offer: $35 for unlimited ride wristband (one day only). Advance ride purchase discount available until July 8: 10 rides for $25. Admission is $5, kids 5 and under are free. Drop off and pick up is encouraged. Limited parking available for $5. The carnival includes over 16 rides, games and all your favorite carnival foods. Conejo Creek Park South, Janss Rd at Hwy 23. For festival hours, details and tickets visit: www.conejovalleydays.us

Friday – July 9

MELISSA MANCHESTER FOR ONE SHOW | 7:30 p.m. Actress, singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester will be performing for one show only songs from her nearly 50 years in show business. Starting out as a singer-pianist in Greenwich Village she performed with Bette Midler, and won a Grammy in 1982 for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for the song “You Should Hear How She Talks About You.” Bank of America Performing Arts Center, Fred Kavli Theatre. With seating limited to allow appropriate distancing, tickets will go on sale April 29 for $45. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com. For more information visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com

Saturday – July 10

DIRT TIME | 8 a.m. – 12 noon Ventura County Wildlife Trackers is inviting the public to dirt time to explore and to practice identifying the footprints of wildlife. The group is meeting on Nature Conservancy property under a bridge along the Santa Clara River. RSVP to vcwildlifetrackers@gmail.com location details.

WATERWAY CLEANUP | 9 a.m. Coastal Keepers and Ventura County Citizens’ Climate Lobby Youth invite the public to join in and cleaning up the local waterway. Bubbling Springs Park, J St., Oxnard. https://www.instagram.com/cclvc_youth/

FINE ART FESTIVAL | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. West Coast Artists presents this open air festival displaying work from area artists at Channel Islands Harbor, 2800 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard. 818-813-4478 www.westcoastartists.com

PRESERVING THE MOJAVE | 1 – 2:30 p.m. A community conversation on Zoom with artists from the current exhibition at Studio Channel Islands Art Center (SCIART) exploring the particular ecology of the desert and the effects of humans living in the area. The presentation will be given by park rangers and includes the history and fascinating life of the Mojave desert. $10 for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/PreservingTheMojave. For more information, visit https://studiochannelislands.org/mojave/.

Sunday – July 11

Monday – July 12

Tuesday – July 13

UNDERSTANDING WILDFIRE AND HOW TO PREPARE YOUR HOME | 4-5 p.m. FREE. Zoom Elaine Himelfard, executive director of the Ventura Regional County Fire Safe Council will present information on recent wildfire history in the county and share ways to prepare for the next one, learn about “home hardening” and finding valuable resources. Registration is online HERE.

LOCAL HISTORY HAPPY HOUR | 5-6 p.m. Join Elena Brokaw, executive director of the Museum of Ventura County for an online conversation with Professor Frank Barajas about his views on local history. Barajas is a professor and chair of history at California State University Channel Islands. He was Born and raised in Oxnard and attended its public schools and obtained degrees at Moorpark College; California State University, Fresno; and the Claremont Graduate University. He is the author of Curious Unions: Mexican American Workers and Resistance in Oxnard, California, 1898-1961 (2012). Registration online HERE.

Wednesday – July 14

Thursday – July 15

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 11:30 a.m. Local women’s club luncheon meeting. This month’s program will feature Ojai photographer, Steve Adams, speaking about “getting that great shot”. Please call 805-469-5059 or email patti.dizazzo@gmail.com to RSVP. Visitors and prospective members are welcome, 5380 Bell Street, Somis.

THE ANCIENT CITY BY FUSTEL DE COULANGES | 12 – 1:30 p.m. FREE. Explore Book Three – The City, Chapters 1-4 of this famous work by French historian Numa Denis Fustel de Coulanges (La Cité antique), published in 1864. Based on texts of ancient historians and poets, the author investigates the origins of the most archaic institutions of Greek and Roman society. The online discussion will be led by tutor Andy Gilman. Presented as part of the Free Semi-Monthly Community Series from The Agora Foundation. Details and registration are online HERE.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, EDUCATION AND RESOURCES

NEED A RIDE TO GET A VACCINE? | Three options available – Through July 4 Uber and Lyft will offer everyone free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites. | Free Rides to COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments are available through Gold Coast Transit District’s GO ACCESS program. Must schedule a ride one day in advance by calling 805-485-2319. | The Ventura County Area Agency on Aging provides transportation services for older adults ages 60+ who have a scheduled appointment for testing or vaccine. Call 805-477-7300 to schedule a ride.

NEED INTERNET ACCESS? | The Emergency Broadband Benefit offers discounted internet and computer during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing up to $50/month discount for broadband service and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider if the household contributes more than $10 but less than $50 toward the purchase price. See if you qualify and apply at: 833-511-0311 or: GetEmergencyBroadband.org.

BURDENED BY COVID-19 FUNERAL RELATED EXPENSES? | Through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. Assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral. For more information, call 844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585 or more information online HERE.

NO COST TUTORING FOR OAK PARK AND VENTURA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENTS | These two school districts are offering “high-dosage” tutoring to students in partnership with an education support system called Paper. The program provides on demand, unlimited and one-on-one tutoring to students 24 hours a day, seven days a week with highly trained tutors. Contact your principal for information.

DANCE CLASSES FOR ALL AGES | Get dancing with NAMBA! Classes for all levels are starting back up with limited class size and COVID safety protocols. call 805-628-9250 or Check website for schedules and offerings. NAMBAARTS.COM. NAMBA Arts, 47 S. Oak Street, Ventura.

UPCOMING EVENTS

VIRTUAL 5K AND 10K RUNS | Ongoing through July, offered through the Pleasant Valley Parks and Recreation department. Details online HERE.

VENTURA’S COOL BREEZE CENTURY RIDE | Aug. 7th – A bicycle ride starting and ending in Historic Downtown Ventura offering multiple routes along the coast. Go to coolbreezecentury.com for ride/route details.

VENTURA COUNTY LIVESTOCK AUCTION | August 11-13 This year’s online auction will conclude with an in person Final Bids Buyers’ BBQ at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Register as a buyer now and for FREE BBQ tickets. Auction registration and details online at www.805AgKids.com.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM July 9-10. William Shakespeare’s fantastical comedy about fairies, young love and romantic pranks comes alive in this production staged by young actors through the Rubicon Theatre Company. $10-15. Villanova Preparatory, 12096 N. Ventura Ave., Ojai, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Aug. 4: Summer Science Workshops every Wednesday, noon-2 p.m., for grades K-8. Each session includes a lecture, hands-on activity and art project; $15. Outer space (July 14), transportation (July 21), ocean (July 28) and gems (Aug. 4). Recently opened: Voyage of Discovery: Women in STEM, highlighting the many women who have had an impact on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ongoing: Videos, interactive models and more detailing the history of the oil and gas industry, as well as exhibits on rocks, minerals and dinosaurs. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. July 12-16. Young Artists’ Ensemble presents the summer theater camp production of the Disney classic about a mermaid living “under the sea” who dreams of being part of the world above water. $15. Thousand Oaks High School Performing Arts Center, 2381 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, www.hillcrestarts.com/show-detail.php?id=107.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Tuesday, July 13, 5-6 p.m.: Local History Happy Hour with Frank Barajas, author of Mexican Americans with Moxie: A Transgenerational History of El Movimiento Chicano in Ventura County, California, 1945-1975.Opened July 3: New exhibits Huelga: Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo, Crossing Borders, Rock Paper Scissors and American Revolution featuring George Stuart Historical Figures®. Opened June 12: The Weed Project: Outlaws of the Super Bloom & Crimes We Commit in the Garden, a new exhibit by Charlene Spiller. Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Aug. 4. The Whitman Family Art Show, works by the illustrious Ojai family, which includes local abstract landscape artist (and living legend) Nancy Whitman. Artist reception on Saturday, July 31, 5-9 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

CINDERBLOCK BOOKSHELVES Streaming now. A radio drama based on the musical memoir by Rain Perry, based on her life with her father after the death of her mother. Streamed at KWMR.org. www.rainperry.com/calendar.

FAMILY FURNITURE Through July 18. Family secrets and complicated romances are explored in this coming-of-age drama set in the 1950s during one exceptional summer. Presented by Ojai ACT. $10-20. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, ojaiact.org.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, July 8, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Reading by Patty Seyburn, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Opened July 1: Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Reception on Saturday, July 10, 1-3 p.m. Ongoing: Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through July 25 (extended): Put a Lid on It, featuring members of the Ventura County Potters’ Guild. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday; masks are required and safety protocols will be followed. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through Aug. 15. The Collage Lab’s Picking Up the Pieces, thoughts, ideas and feelings about the pandemic lockdown. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, BuenaventuraArtAssociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through August 2021. Defining Beauty, Car Culture and The Memory Project. Some online exhibits also available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Through July 25. A solo exhibit by Jean Metzinger. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Aug. 23: The Art of the Sailor, featuring scrimshaw, knots, embroidery and other artifacts, many of which have never been seen before. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

H GALLERY Through July 25. Art in the Time of Corona Vol. 1, showcasing works by artists responding to the pandemic. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI Through July 5: Selected works by Molly Larkey and Brian Wills. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened June 15. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square celebrates California’s reopening with a new show (Diane Williams, Chuck Potter, CW Slade and more). Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Sept. 12: Making Waves, a solo show by Northern California artist Michelle Jung featuring large-scale, immersive seascapes. Through July 25: Erin Hanson: Colors of California, a comprehensive collection of the artist’s “Open Impressionism” landscapes of California. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through July 31: Mojave, work by artists who participated in the Mojave National Preserve Artist-in-Residence program from 2018 to 2020. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VITA ART CENTER Through July 31: Through Our Eyes, 100 self-portraits of Ventura youth in response to COVID-19. Through Aug. 14: Elegies, tapestries, paintings and drawings by John Nava and David Kassan that recognize the cost of injustice, racism and political violence. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.