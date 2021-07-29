OPENING RECEPTION FOR VISTAS, VARMINTS AND VAGABONDS: The PAC6 Paints the Wild West | 3-5 p.m. An opening reception with the exhibiting artists, Linda Brown, Marian Fortunati, Nita Harper, Debra Holladay, Laura Wambsgans and Sharon Weaver, who paint together while travelling. $15 nonmembers/ $10 members. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th Street, Santa Paula. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org . Pictured: Searching for the Mother Lode by Debra Holladay, Oil on panel, 12 x 16 inches.

FRIDAY – JULY 30

A CONVERSATION WITH ALEX NGUYEN, OXNARD CITY MANAGER | 8:30 a.m. The Young Professionals of the West Ventura County Business Alliance will be talking with Oxnard’s City Manager. FREE with registration, online HERE. Oxnard Chamber of Commerce, 400 East Esplanade Drive, Suite 302, Oxnard,

LUNCH MOB | 12-1 p.m. The Ventura Young Professionals with the Ventura Chamber of Commerce are gathering for a networking event. Winchesters Bar and Grill, 632 E. Main St., Ventura.

SATURDAY – JULY 31

A MAGICAL MUSICAL MORNING FOR KIDS | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. A fun family event with music therapist Lori Sunshine for a drumming good time. Bring your picnic lunch to eat on the lawn. Temple Ner Ami, 515 Temple Ave., Camarillo.

TOUCH A TRUCK | 10 a.m. A family friendly event for kids to get up and close to their favorite trucks and emergency vehicles. This walk-in event will include gourmet food trucks. Bring your wagons, strollers and lawn chairs. FREE. 805-381-2793. Conejo Creek North, 2525 N. Moorpark Rd., Thousand Oaks.

BOOK SIGNING WITH R. SCOTT BOLTON | 1-3 p.m. Author R. Scott Bolton will be signing his new book “Dead Dick,” a novel telling the story of an old school private investigator who has to deliver an eight year old girl from Las Vegas to Santa Barbara. There’s only one problem. He’s dead. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

CLOSING PARTY FOR MOJAVE EXHIBIT | 2-5 p.m. Enjoy live music, wine and appetizers for the fun event. FREE for center members. Studio Channel Islands Art Center (SCIART), 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo. Registration is online HERE.

WALK IN A.R.T. – ALLIANCE RESILIENCE AND TRUTH | 4-8 p.m. An event hosted by Simplicity Beauty & More with New-Gen Juneteenth present this community art event with an art walk, paint-n-sip, and open mic. 424 Arneill Road, Ste. A , Camarillo.

SUNDAY – AUG. 1

MUSCLES AND MOJO | 7-9 a.m. Get your FREE Hot Wheels car at this fun family friendly event. Dog friendly and with plenty of fabulous cool cars to browse through. http://fireballtim.com Murphy Auto Museum, 1930 Eastman, Oxnard.

SHAKESPEARE’S HENRIAD SERIES | 12-2 p.m. Explore classics of literature with facilitated conversations the The Agora Foundation. This session is led by Eric Stull exploring Section Two – Henry VI, Part Three. Prices vary for seminars. Details and registration online at: https://www.agorafoundation.org/current-seminars

OPENING RECEPTION FOR VISTAS, VARMINTS AND VAGABONDS: The PAC6 Paints the Wild West | 3-5 p.m. An opening reception with the exhibiting artists, Linda Brown, Marian Fortunati, Nita Harper, Debra Holladay, Laura Wambsgans and Sharon Weaver, who paint together while travelling. $15 nonmembers/ $10 members. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th Street, Santa Paula. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

MONDAY – AUG. 2

MOBILE ACTIVITY CENTER | 1- 4 p.m. The Santa Paula Parks and Recreation Department is offering FREE activities for children. Las Piedras Park, N. 13th St., Santa Paula.

SUMMER HIRING DRIVE | Through Sept. 3 Express Employment Professionals, with offices in Oxnard and Thousand Oaks, is hosting a hiring drive and will donate $15 to Ventura County Rescue Mission for every person who earns a paycheck for the first time during the hiring drive. Oxnard Office: 805-973-1870. Thousand Oaks Office: 805-418-1111. https://www.expresspros.com

GOD EXISTS, HER NAME IS PETRUNYA | 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. A Macedonian film that takes place in Stip, a small town in which every January the local priest throws a wooden cross into the river and hundreds of men dive after it. Good fortune and prosperity are guaranteed to the man who retrieves it. This time, Petrunya dives into the water on a whim and manages to grab the cross before the others. Her competitors are furious – how dare a woman take part in their ritual? All hell breaks loose, but Petrunya holds her ground. She won her cross and will not give it up. English subtitles. Screenings offered by Oxnard Film Society. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. 5th Street, Oxnard. $7.50/$10.75. www.oxnardfilmsociety.org

TUESDAY – AUG. 3

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT | 4-8 p.m. The Ventura Police Department is inviting city residents to participate in National Night Out, an annual crime prevention event and community building effort to build partnerships between police and community members, making neighborhoods safer year round. Ventura residents are encouraged to register at www.cityofventura.ca.gov/NNO by Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

WEDNESDAY – AUG. 4

SUMMER FEST | Through Aug. 15. Carnival rides, fair food and games. Admission is FREE. Parking is $15. Carnival rides are by ticket sales. Onsite sales are cash only. Presale tickets Aug. 1-3. Online at: http://kastlamusements.com/events/1 . Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura.

THURSDAY – Aug. 5

FAMILY DYNAMICS AND YOUR ESTATE: WHEN PLANNING DOESN’T GO AS PLANNED | 11 a.m. FREE online seminar aimed at guiding people having to navigate challenges associated with organizing an estate plan. Community Memorial Health Foundation Board Member, Roy Schneider, with Schneider and Associates will be presenting strategies for limiting or eliminating potential family friction. RSVP required at: cmhfventura.org/estateplanning

OJAI PLAYWRIGHTS CONFERENCE | Aug. 5-15, Streaming Eight new plays from skilled playwrights $25 individual plays, $100-$200 passes. www.ojaiplays.org.

OXNARD CITY COUNCIL MEETING | 4:30 p.m. closed session, 6 p.m. regular session. Online meeting. Agenda packet is online at: www.oxnard.org/city-meetings/ . Public speaker request on the City’s website by no later than 2:00 pm on the day of the meeting.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, EDUCATION AND RESOURCES

ENVIRONMENTAL VOICES ACADEMY | Deadline Aug. 6 High school juniors and seniors in Ventura County high schools are invited to apply to the Environmental Voices Academy with Climate First! Replacing Oil and Gas (CFROG), a Ventura based nonprofit organization. The online, 14-week program will train participants in environmental advocacy. Program and application details are online at: https://cfrog.org/what-we-do/environmental-voices-academy/

IMMEDIATE NEED FOR ELECTION WORKERS | Current Ventura County Elections is hiring 10 Temporary Intermittent Elections Voting Assistant positions at an hourly rate of $21.93. Duties will include processing election ballots, validating, processing and/or checking voter registration forms, data entry, and more. Flexible hours, in-person at office and voting locations. Details and application are online at: here. Please visit VenturaVote.org or call (805) 654-2664 for additional information.

TAX ASSESSMENT APPEALS BOARD VACANCIES | Deadline Sept. 3 The Tax Assessment Appeals Boards (AAB) is a quasi-judicial body which hears property tax assessment appeals at public hearings. Meetings of the Board are held in the City of Ventura and applications must be submitted by September 3, 2021. Eligibility requirements include experience in one of several areas including being an attorney, accountant, real estate broker and others. For additional information including eligibility, compensation and how to apply, please visit www.ventura.org/cob/aabmember “

SENIOR MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEER DRIVER NEEDED | The Senior Concerns meal delivery service is free for seniors and the program is growing. Volunteer drivers are needed to deliver fresh meals from Country Harvest Restaurant in Newbury Park to area seniors. New drivers are needed to commit to one day a week for at least four weeks in a row. Pickup is at 11:30 a.m. and takes about one hour. Bridget Elliot directly at belliott@seniorconcerns.org. Details online HERE.

NEED INTERNET ACCESS? | The Emergency Broadband Benefit offers discounted internet and computer during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing up to $50/month discount for broadband service and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider if the household contributes more than $10 but less than $50 toward the purchase price. See if you qualify and apply at: 833-511-0311 or: GetEmergencyBroadband.org.

BURDENED BY COVID-19 FUNERAL RELATED EXPENSES? | Through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. Assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral. For more information, call 844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585 or more information online HERE.

NO COST TUTORING FOR OAK PARK AND VENTURA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENTS |These two school districts are offering “high-dosage” tutoring to students in partnership with an education support system called Paper. The program provides on demand, unlimited and one-on-one tutoring to students 24 hours a day, seven days a week with highly trained tutors. Contact your principal for information.

DANCE CLASSES FOR ALL AGES | Get dancing with NAMBA! Classes for all levels are starting back up with limited class size and COVID safety protocols. call 805-628-9250 or Check website for schedules and offerings. NAMBAARTS.COM. NAMBA Arts, 47 S. Oak Street, Ventura.

UPCOMING EVENTS

VENTURA’S COOL BREEZE CENTURY RIDE | Aug. 7th – A bicycle ride starting and ending in Historic Downtown Ventura offering multiple routes along the coast. www.coolbreezecentury.com for ride/route details.

VENTURA COUNTY LIVESTOCK AUCTION | August 11-13 This year’s online auction will conclude with an in person Final Bids Buyers’ BBQ at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Register as a buyer now and for FREE BBQ tickets. www.805AgKids.com.

OJAI STORYTELLING FESTIVAL | Oct. 28-31 Weekend passes and discounts available now. One of Ojai’s most popular events, you’ll laugh, be surprised and engrossed in the amazing antics and storytelling skills from the likes of Bill Harley, Donald Davis, Regi Carpenter, and Diane Macklin, and many more. Details, ticket packages, weekend passes are available online at www.ojaistoryfest.org.

ARTS LISTINGS

NEW

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Saturday, July 31, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Plant sale (bromeliads, orchids, succulents, garden art and more), book sale hosted by the Ventura Friends of the Library (also on Sunday, Aug. 1, 12-3 p.m.) and barbecue with hot dogs for sale courtesy of the Ventura Downtown Lions Club. Ongoing: The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

THE LAST, BEST SMALL TOWN July 31-Nov. 6. Set in Ventura County’s own Fillmore, this original play by John Guerra follows the fortunes, growth and interactions between two families, the Gonzalezes and the Millers, that live next door to each other. Presented by Theatricum Botanicum. $10-60. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, 310-455-3723, theatricum.com.

LES MISÉRABLES-SCHOOL EDITION July 29-Aug. 1. The 41st Annual Teen Summer Musical by Young Artists Ensemble will feature this tale of love, struggle and revolution set during the Paris student uprising of 1832. $17. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787, bapacthousandoaks.com.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Friday, July 30, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Mosaic magnet workshop with Melissa Welch. $29 with $7 material fee. Reservations required. Ongoing: Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM July 31-Nov. 7: Vistas, Varmints and Vagabonds: The PAC6 Paints the Wild West, scenery, characters and happenings of the American west. Reception on Sunday, Aug. 1, 3-5 p.m. Through Sept. 12: Making Waves, a solo show by Northern California artist Michelle Jung featuring large-scale, immersive seascapes. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL July 30-Aug. 8. Center Stage Players and Arts Repertory presents a fun-filled production based on the works of Dr. Seuss. Performed live on the outdoor stage at Studio Channel Islands. Bleacher seats available; lawn chairs and blankets for lawn seating also allowed. $20. 2222 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-702-4196, csparepertory.com.

WRENCH/LLAVE July 30-Aug. 15. A shaman arrives in an auto shop to dispense wisdom and insight through a magical journey. Teatro de las Américas presents this production that blends magical realism with satire, adventure and a touch of the surreal. Performed in English with some Spanish. $10-25. 321 W. Sixth St., Oxnard, 805-983-2876, teatrodelasamericas.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

ACTIVITY GUIDE PHOTO COVER CONTEST Through July 31. The Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District is accepting submissions of photos for use on the cover of its annual Activity Guide magazine. Submit your best photo showing yourself, a family member or friend enjoying one of the numerous amenities at PVRPD parks. Submissions accepted through July 31. For ideas, rules and submission guidelines, visit www.pvrpd.org/2021-07-31-photo-contest.

LATINX POETRY CHAPBOOK CONTEST Through Sept. 30. Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Emma Trelles is creating something new with Gunpowder Press! Currently seeking submissions from Latinx poets ages 18 and up for two poetry collections which will be translated and published as bilingual chapbooks. Original works in Spanish or English will be accepted through Sept. 30. Open to current California residents; poets living in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are encouraged to apply. For more information, visit gunpowderpress.com.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

CINDERBLOCK BOOKSHELVES Streaming now. A radio drama based on the musical memoir by Rain Perry, based on her life with her father after the death of her mother. Streamed at KWMR.org. www.rainperry.com/calendar.

MOANA JR. Through Aug. 1. Team High Street presents an outdoor, in-person performance of the Disney animated musical about an adventurous young Polynesian who sails out on a daring mission to find the demi-god Maui and save her people. $15. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, July 29, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Reading by Sharon Chmielarz, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Opened July 1: Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Ongoing: Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through July 25 (extended): Put a Lid on It, featuring members of the Ventura County Potters’ Guild. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday; masks are required and safety protocols will be followed. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through Aug. 15. The Collage Lab’s Picking Up the Pieces, thoughts, ideas and feelings about the pandemic lockdown. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, BuenaventuraArtAssociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Aug. 8. Defining Beauty, Car Culture and The Memory Project. Some online exhibits also available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Wednesday, Aug. 4, noon-2 p.m.. Summer Science Workshop for grades K-8. Lecture, hands-on activity and art project focused on gems. $15. Recently opened: Voyage of Discovery: Women in STEM, highlighting the many women who have had an impact on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ongoing: Videos, interactive models and more detailing the history of the oil and gas industry, as well as exhibits on rocks, minerals and dinosaurs. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Aug. 23: The Art of the Sailor, featuring scrimshaw, knots, embroidery and other artifacts, many of which have never been seen before. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Sept. 21: A new show featuring new work by BAA members, plus fine art and artisan crafts by 10 resident artists. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened July 3: New exhibits Huelga: Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo, Crossing Borders, Rock Paper Scissors and American Revolution featuring George Stuart Historical Figures®. Opened June 12: The Weed Project: Outlaws of the Super Bloom & Crimes We Commit in the Garden, a new exhibit by Charlene Spiller. Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Aug. 4. The Whitman Family Art Show, works by the illustrious Ojai family, which includes local abstract landscape artist (and living legend) Nancy Whitman. Artist reception on Saturday, July 31, 5-9 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Aug. 8: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, featuring the work of six local artists (John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Cindy Pitou Burton, Joe Sohm and Donna Granata) who have lived and worked in the Ojai Valley. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

PORCH GALLERY Through Sept. 20. <em>John Millei: Works on Paper</em>, drawings, collages and paintings that blur the boundaries between representation and abstraction. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

realART Opened June 15. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square celebrates California’s reopening with a new show (Diane Williams, Chuck Potter, CW Slade and more). Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. <em>FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone,</em> covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Sept. 16. Buenaventura Art Association Members Show. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through July 31: <em>Mojave</em>, work by artists who participated in the Mojave National Preserve Artist-in-Residence program from 2018 to 2020. Closing reception on Saturday, July 31, 2-5 p.m. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Sept. 16. <em>Ventura Seashore</em>, images of the local coastline by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through July 31: <em>Through Our Eyes,</em> 100 self-portraits of Ventura youth in response to COVID-19. Through Aug. 14: <em>Elegies,</em> tapestries, paintings and drawings by John Nava and David Kassan that recognize the cost of injustice, racism and political violence. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: <em>Escapism,</em> in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.