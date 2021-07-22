TEQUILA AND TACO MUSIC FESTIVAL | JULY 24-25 It’s time to bite the lime and crunch the taco while grooving to festive tunes. Bring your friends and get your tickets now. Saturday is already sold out. General admission $25. Tequila sampling $45. Six live music acts including Vanilla Ice, Ozomatli, Tag Team and Adelaide. Drinks and food not included in the admission price. Tickets and details online at www.tequilaandtacomusicfestival.com. Surfer’s Point at Ventura County Fairgrounds.

THURSDAY

CALIFORNIA CITIZENS REDISTRICTING COMMISSION | 4-8 p.m. A public online meeting for Zone E, which includes Ventura County ( Other areas included are Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, San Benito, Monterey). Written comments can be submitted at www.wedrawthelinesca.org or emailed to votersfirstact@crc.ca.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. Written comments can be mailed to: California Citizens Redistricting Commission / 721 Capitol Mall, Suite 260, Sacramento, CA 95814. Public comment and Livestream information at: www.wedrawthelinesca.org/meetings.

GETTING BACK TO NORMAL | 6 p.m. A conversation with three mental health practitioners about helping your family get through the transitions coming out of the pandemic and ongoing shifts. FREE. Offered by Community Memorial Healthcare System, online event. Details and registration online at: www.cmhshealth.org/speaker-series/.

FRIDAY

RICHARD STOCKTON: LIFE IS TOO SNORT…A SOLO COMEDY/MUSIC SHOW ABOUT SLEEP HEALTH | 7 p.m. $15 Are bothered by snoring? Of your partner? Do you expect to wake up with more energy? Comic Richard Stockton tackles the problem of snoring. He uses comedy, stories and music to take you on his ride from decline to vitality. Details and tickets online at www.nambaarts.com/richard-stockton/ .

SATURDAY

PILGRIMAGE IN HONOR OF SAINT JUNIPERO SERRA | July 24-25 Local Catholics in Santa Barbara and Ventura are hosting a pilgrimage to honor St. Junipero Serra. They will walk 35 miles over two days from Mission Santa Barbara to Mission Basilica San Buenaventura, camping overnight at St. Joseph’s in Carpinteria, ending with Mass and dinner in Ventura. Details are online at: www.stserrapilgrimage.org.

SPACE FOR GRACE WITH JULIA BERKELEY | 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. $45 Gather to find space within through yoga, movement, mantra, meditation and song. Meditation Mount, 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. Details and registration online. www.meditationmount.org.

CREATING YOUR LIFE | July 24-25 A two day yoga retreat where you’ll explore meditation, yoga and contemplative art. $160 both days. Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main Street, Ventura. Details and registration online at www.vitaartcenter.com.

RELATIVES WITH ROOTS | 9-11 a.m. FREE for children ages 8 to 11 this Ojai based arts education program encourages drawing and painting through observation of the natural world. 20 student limit. Session held at Cluff Vista Park, At Rincon St. and Ojai Avenue/Hwy. 150, Ojai. Registration at www.ojaivalleygreencoalition.org/rwrsignup/.

COMMUNITY SHRED EVENT AND FOOD DRIVE | 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks-Griffin Memorial Park is hosting a shred event for the community to safely dispose of important documents and the public is welcome to bring up to three boxes of documents to be shredded. Those bringing documents are asked to bring food, personal care items, and kitchen goods for the Manna Conejo Valley Food Bank. At the parking lot of Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks – Griffin Memorial Park, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village. www.dignitymemorial.com

BOOK SIGNING WITH KEVIN NATALE | 1- 3 p.m. Come meet first-time children’s book author, Kevin Natale, a native Venturan who was tragically paralyzed from the waist down as a result of a gunshot wound at the age of 14. He was shot by a neighbor who suffered from mental illness. Abednego Book Shoppe, 2682 E. Main St., Ventura.

CAMARILLO SUMMER CONCERT SERIES | 5-7 p.m. Gold Rush Country will perform at this community event that is starting back up after the pandemic year. Safety precautions are in place but now you can come out and enjoy music in the park. FREE. Hosted by the Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District. Constitution Park, 1287 Paseo Camarillo, Camarillo. www.pvrpd.org

VALLEY OF THE MOON, NIGHT MARKET | 5-10 p.m. POSTPONED A night under the full moon with over 50 artisans with live music, cash bar, food and shopping. Studio Interactive, 201 Bryant St., Ojai. $12-$60. Tickets online at: www.eventbrite.com/e/valley-of-the-moon-night-market-tickets-162713812393

SUNDAY

SELF GUIDED MEDITATION | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. or 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Come explore on your own and seek a place to find your center. The public is welcome during the morning or evening time frames, when other events are not planned, on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays. Recorded meditations are available online to help settle the mind and body. Meditation Mount, 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. www.meditationmount.org

CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERT | 4 p.m. Pianist Natasha Kislenko solo works and guest cellist Virginia Kron will join in for Beethoven Op.69 Sonata in A Major for Piano and Cello. $20 recommended donation. This will be an indoor event with no seating restrictions. Non-vaccinated attendees must wear face masks, but for fully vaccinated folks, masks are optional. The Ojai Art Center is located at 113 S. Montgomery St. in Ojai. (805) 640-1158. www.ojaiartcenter.org/music.html

POP UP VACCINE CLINIC AT OPAC | 4-7 p.m. Bring your family to OPAC for a fun-filled evening featuring local talent, entertainment, art activities, free giveaways, and food trucks! Get your free COVID-19 vaccine at the pop-up clinic! Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. www.oxnardperformingarts.com

MONDAY

29th ANNUAL CARE FOR KIDS GOLF CLASSIC | This long running annual event benefits Casa Pacifica and includes the golf tournament and an online auction. Funds raised benefit Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families and its programs serving foster and at-risk youth, along with other Rotary Foundation charities. The online auction is live July 23-26. The golf tournament takes place at Spanish Hills Country Club. The auction is online at e.givesmart.com/events/lwN/ . For information on the golf tournament contact Kevin Nunn at cfkgolfclassic@gmail.com or call 805-738-3363. www.casapacifica.org/news/events/care_for_kids_golf_classic

COMMUNITY FORUM WITH RI-NU SERVICES | 6 – 8 p.m. A community conversation with RI-Nu Services LLC., the company applying to reopen the waste disposal site on Mission Rock Road in Santa Paula that has been closed since an explosion that left several responders, including fire fighters permanently injured. The company says it is ready to reopen the facility and the county has deemed the application complete. Sponsored by the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce the event will include a presentation from company rep Timothy Koziol, with project details about moving waste to treatment facilities in Filmore and Saugus. Spanish interpretation will be available. Santa Paula Community Center, 530 W. Main St., Santa Paula.

TUESDAY

BOOKS AND BREWS | 4-5 p.m. A gathering of the Young Professional Group of the Ventura Chamber of Commerce where a book is discussed over delicious brews. This month the group is reading The Power of Ritual by Kasper Ter Kulle. Finney’s Craft House, 494 E. Main Street, Ventura.

AUTHOR MEET AND GREET with ALICIA DOYLE | 5 p.m. Alicia Doyle is an award-winning journalist and author of her autobiography Fighting Chance, which won 1st Place for Creative Fiction in the 2020 North Street Book Prize Winning Writers Competition. Doyle will talk with the audience and sign books. The presentation is free. Books are $20. The event is in person, and will be streamed online. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. venturamuseum.org.

THURSDAY

OXNARD CITY COUNCIL MEETING | 4:30 p.m. closed session, 6 p.m. regular session. Online meeting. Agenda packet is online at: www.oxnard.org/city-meetings/. Public speaker request on the City’s website by no later than 2:00 pm on the day of the meeting.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, EDUCATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 IMPACT SURVEY FOR THE CREATIVE SECTOR | Through July 20 the Ventura County Arts Council in partnership with Creativity Works is conducting two surveys to assess impacts from the pandemic on the creative industries and community in Ventura County. One survey is for creative and arts organizations , the other is for individual artists and cultural workers. The surveys are confidential and should take about 5 minutes.

SENIOR MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEER DRIVER NEEDED | The Senior Concerns meal delivery service is free for seniors and the program is growing. Volunteer drivers are needed to deliver fresh meals from Country Harvest Restaurant in Newbury Park to area seniors. New drivers are needed to commit to one day a week for at least four weeks in a row. Pickup is at 11:30 a.m. and takes about one hour. Bridget Elliot directly at belliott@seniorconcerns.org. Details online HERE.

NEED A RIDE TO GET A VACCINE? | Three options available – Through July 4 Uber and Lyft will offer everyone free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites. | Free Rides to COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments are available through Gold Coast Transit District’s GO ACCESS program. Must schedule a ride one day in advance by calling 805-485-2319. | The Ventura County Area Agency on Aging provides transportation services for older adults ages 60+ who have a scheduled appointment for testing or vaccine. Call 805-477-7300 to schedule a ride.

NEED INTERNET ACCESS? | The Emergency Broadband Benefit offers discounted internet and computer during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing up to $50/month discount for broadband service and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider if the household contributes more than $10 but less than $50 toward the purchase price. See if you qualify and apply at: 833-511-0311 or: GetEmergencyBroadband.org.

BURDENED BY COVID-19 FUNERAL RELATED EXPENSES? | Through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. Assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral. For more information, call 844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585 or more information online HERE.

NO COST TUTORING FOR OAK PARK AND VENTURA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENTS |These two school districts are offering “high-dosage” tutoring to students in partnership with an education support system called Paper. The program provides on demand, unlimited and one-on-one tutoring to students 24 hours a day, seven days a week with highly trained tutors. Contact your principal for information.

DANCE CLASSES FOR ALL AGES | Get dancing with NAMBA! Classes for all levels are starting back up with limited class size and COVID safety protocols. call 805-628-9250 or Check website for schedules and offerings. NAMBAARTS.COM. NAMBA Arts, 47 S. Oak Street, Ventura.

UPCOMING EVENTS

VENTURA’S COOL BREEZE CENTURY RIDE | Aug. 7th – A bicycle ride starting and ending in Historic Downtown Ventura offering multiple routes along the coast. www.coolbreezecentury.com for ride/route details.

VENTURA COUNTY LIVESTOCK AUCTION | August 11-13 This year’s online auction will conclude with an in person Final Bids Buyers’ BBQ at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Register as a buyer now and for FREE BBQ tickets. www.805AgKids.com.

OJAI STORYTELLING FESTIVAL | Oct. 28-31 Weekend passes and discounts available now. One of Ojai’s most popular events, you’ll laugh, be surprised and engrossed in the amazing antics and storytelling skills from the likes of Bill Harley, Donald Davis, Regi Carpenter, and Diane Macklin, and many more. Details, ticket packages, weekend passes are available online at www.ojaistoryfest.org.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS July 21-Sept. 21: A new show featuring new work by BAA members, plus fine art and artisan crafts by 10 resident artists. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

MOANA JR. July 22-Aug. 1. Team High Street presents an outdoor, in-person performance of the Disney animated musical about an adventurous young Polynesian who sails out on a daring mission to find the demi-god Maui and save her people. $15. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Tuesday, July 27, 5-6 p.m.: “Local History Happy Hour” with writer Alicia Doyle, author of Fighting Chance. Opened July 3: New exhibits Huelga: Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo, Crossing Borders, Rock Paper Scissors and American Revolution featuring George Stuart Historical Figures®. Opened June 12: The Weed Project: Outlaws of the Super Bloom & Crimes We Commit in the Garden, a new exhibit by Charlene Spiller. Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

PORCH GALLERY July 22-Sept. 20. John Millei: Works on Paper, drawings, collages and paintings that blur the boundaries between representation and abstraction. Reception on Saturday, July 24, 5-7 p.m. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Sunday, July 25. The Rancho Camulos Museum is launching a new visitor experience, “Last Sundays at the Landmark.” Docent led tours, music and more. Bring a picnic and enjoy a performance by western music artist John Bergstrom starting at 2 p.m. in the garden. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

SEE YOU IN THE STUDIO! WITH BIJIAN FAN Tuesday, July 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Focus on the Masters’ presents the next installment in its latest series, which takes you into the studio with a different documented artist every month, where they will discuss their art and how it is integrated into art education. On July 27, paper, polymer and metal sculptor Bijian Fan will be the featured artist. Free; registration required. focusonthemasters.com/see-you-in-the-studio-with-bijian-fan.

SPICETOPIA Through Sept. 16. Buenaventura Art Association Members Show. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Sept. 16. Ventura Seashore, images of the local coastline by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

ACTIVITY GUIDE PHOTO COVER CONTEST Through July 31. The Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District is accepting submissions of photos for use on the cover of its annual Activity Guide magazine. Submit your best photo showing yourself, a family member or friend enjoying one of the numerous amenities at PVRPD parks. Submissions accepted through July 31. For ideas, rules and submission guidelines, visit www.pvrpd.org/2021-07-31-photo-contest.

STUDENT VIDEO CONTEST Through July 22. The Oxnard Performing Arts Center is hosting a student video contest as part of its COVID-19 vaccine outreach and education campaign. The competition is open to all students. Entries should be 30-60 seconds in length; bilingual or subtitled submissions are a plus. Deadline for submission is Thursday, July 22, 11:59 p .m. For contest rules, submission guidelines and more information, visit www.oxnardperformingarts.com/vax-campaign.html.

WEST SIDE STORY July 26-28. High Street Arts Center is seeking actors for its October production of this musical retelling of <em>Romeo and Juliet</em> set in 1950s Upper West Side New York City. Callbacks Aug. 3-4. Rehearsals Aug. 9-Oct. 14. Performances Oct. 15-Nov. 14. All cast and crew must be vaccinated for COVID-19. For audition guidelines and more information, email boxoffice@highstreetartscenter.com, call 805-529-8700 or visit highstreetartscenter.com/shows/west-side-story.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

CINDERBLOCK BOOKSHELVES Streaming now. A radio drama based on the musical memoir by Rain Perry, based on her life with her father after the death of her mother. Streamed at KWMR.org. www.rainperry.com/calendar.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, July 22, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Reading by Cedric Drake, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Opened July 1: Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Ongoing: Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through July 25 (extended): Put a Lid on It, featuring members of the Ventura County Potters’ Guild. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday; masks are required and safety protocols will be followed. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through Aug. 15. The Collage Lab’s Picking Up the Pieces, thoughts, ideas and feelings about the pandemic lockdown. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.BuenaventuraArtAssociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through August 2021. Defining Beauty, Car Culture and The Memory Project. Some online exhibits also available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, www.cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Aug. 4. Summer Science Workshops every Wednesday, noon-2 p.m., for grades K-8. Each session includes a lecture, hands-on activity and art project; $15. Ocean (July 28) and gems (Aug. 4). Recently opened: Voyage of Discovery: Women in STEM, highlighting the many women who have had an impact on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ongoing: Videos, interactive models and more detailing the history of the oil and gas industry, as well as exhibits on rocks, minerals and dinosaurs. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Through July 25. A solo exhibit by Jean Metzinger. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Aug. 23: The Art of the Sailor, featuring scrimshaw, knots, embroidery and other artifacts, many of which have never been seen before. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

H GALLERY Through July 25. Art in the Time of Corona Vol. 1, showcasing works by artists responding to the pandemic. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Aug. 4. The Whitman Family Art Show, works by the illustrious Ojai family, which includes local abstract landscape artist (and living legend) Nancy Whitman. Artist reception on Saturday, July 31, 5-9 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Aug. 8: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, featuring the work of six local artists (John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Cindy Pitou Burton, Joe Sohm and Donna Granata) who have lived and worked in the Ojai Valley. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

realART Opened June 15. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square celebrates California’s reopening with a new show (Diane Williams, Chuck Potter, CW Slade and more). Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Sept. 12: Making Waves, a solo show by Northern California artist Michelle Jung featuring large-scale, immersive seascapes. Through July 25: Erin Hanson: Colors of California, a comprehensive collection of the artist’s “Open Impressionism” landscapes of California. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through July 31: Mojave, work by artists who participated in the Mojave National Preserve Artist-in-Residence program from 2018 to 2020. Closing reception on Saturday, July 31, 2-5 p.m. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VITA ART CENTER Through July 31: Through Our Eyes, 100 self-portraits of Ventura youth in response to COVID-19. Through Aug. 14: Elegies, tapestries, paintings and drawings by John Nava and David Kassan that recognize the cost of injustice, racism and political violence. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.