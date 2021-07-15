BINGO BASH | Sunday, July 18, 1-4 p.m Doors open at 11 a.m.Adults 18 and over are invited to gather to play bingo for great payouts and big fun. Minimum Buy-In: 1 Pack of 13 games @ $15 (Ten 6-Ons & Three 3-Ons) Specials: $2 each sheet, Black/White, Double Action, 4-On Two-Pack. All Other Specials: $1 per sheet. Selling of papers will end at 11:45am promptly. Details at: www.pvrpd.org/2021-07-18-bingo-bash. Community Center Auditorium, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo.

Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, resources, needs and Arts Listings. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com

THURSDAY – JULY 15

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 11:30 a.m. Local women’s club luncheon meeting. This month’s program will feature Ojai photographer, Steve Adams, speaking about “getting that great shot”. Please call 805-469-5059 or email patti.dizazzo@gmail.com to RSVP. Visitors and prospective members are welcome, 5380 Bell Street, Somis.

THE ANCIENT CITY BY FUSTEL DE COULANGES | 12 – 1:30 p.m. FREE. Explore Book Three – The City, Chapters 1-4 of this famous work by French historian Numa Denis Fustel de Coulanges (La Cité antique), published in 1864. Based on texts of ancient historians and poets, the author investigates the origins of the most archaic institutions of Greek and Roman society. The online discussion will be led by tutor Andy Gilman. Presented as part of the Free Semi-Monthly Community Series from The Agora Foundation. Details and registration are online HERE.

SANTA PAULA HOUSING ELEMENT UPDATE OPEN HOUSE | 4:30-6 p.m. All Santa Paula residents are invited to this open house event to learn about the proposed updates regarding housing needs per the State’s assessment and mandates. The public will be able to provide input for the update of the Housing Element of the city’s general plan. Written comments and questions can be submitted to HEUpdate@SPCity.org. Details online HERE. 820 E. Main St., Santa Paula

FROM FIELD TO FORK | 6-8 p.m. This fundraiser for House Farm Workers brings together farmers, chefs and farmworks who all together produce, celebrate and utilize Ventura County’s agricultural bounty. Diners will pick up their meal packages and take them to go, to enjoy at home. The event will be broadcast online. $25-$75. Details and tickets online HERE.

SATURDAY – JULY 17

TEATRO DE LAS AMERICAS | 6- 9 p.m. A free open house celebrating the opening of a new theatre. Enjoy a social hour starting at 6 p.m. with light food and drink and a chance to tour the theatre and a meet and greet with the production company. Following that will be a free screening of Alina Cenal’s film “Words from a Cuban Father,” which was originally planned as live production but then filmed during the pandemic. The night will also include live music by the Jose Valdez Latin Jazz Quartet. Details on Facebook HERE. Teatro de las Americas, 321 W. 6th Street, Oxnard.

SUNDAY – JULY 18

BINGO BASH | 1-4 p.m Doors open at 11 a.m.Adults 18 and over are invited to gather to play bingo for great payouts and big fun. Minimum Buy-In: 1 Pack of 13 games @ $15 (Ten 6-Ons & Three 3-Ons) Specials: $2 each sheet, Black/White, Double Action, 4-On Two-Pack. All Other Specials: $1 per sheet. Selling of papers will end at 11:45am promptly. Details at: www.pvrpd.org/2021-07-18-bingo-bash. Community Center Auditorium, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo.

WEDNESDAY – JULY 21

WAGS AND WINE | 4-7 p.m. Bring your dog! That’s right, the Lucky Dog Cafe and Nectar of the Dogs Wine are partnering to offer fun wine tasting events with your four legged family member. Dogs in attendance get a free pup cup and their photo taken. 10% of proceeds from tastings are donated to Dogs Wine Heart and Pay rescue. Lucky Dog Café, 2139 Tapo Street, #113, Simi Valley.

ROLLING IN THE DEEP SEA: EXPLORING CORAL AND SPONGE COMMUNITY ON THE WEST COAST | 6:30 p.m. Research ecologist, Lizzie Duncan, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is the guest speaker in this speaker series from Channel Islands Maritime Museum. Duncan has been co-ordinating the research program diving deep into the ocean habitats since 2018, focusing on deep sea coral and sponges. Free for museum members. $7 adults. $3 youth, children 5 and under are free. Purchase tickets at the door. Channel Islands Maritime Museum, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard. www.cimmvc.org

THURSDAY – JULY 22

BIG APPRECIATION NIGHT | 5-7 p.m. Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County to honor the Big Brother and Big Sister of the year, along with mentors, community partners, volunteers and our BBSVC family. Bring prospective BIGS to learn more about BBBSVC. FREE appetizers, awards and recognition. RSVP to Rene Solem rsolem@bbsvc.org 805-443-3565. Yolanda’s Mexican Cafe, 86 E. Daily Dr., Camarillo.

FIRE SAFETY TOWN HALL | 6: 30 p.m. Learn about preparation and fire-resiliency as the summer moves on into the hotter months and Santa Ana winds are likely to increase, bringing a heightened risk of wildfire. Hosted by Ventura County Supervisor Linda Parks, with a presentation from Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen, Richard Hasley the director of the California Chaparral Institute and Wayne Nakaoka, Rancho Simi Recreation and Park District Director of Planning and Maintenance. Contact: Office of Supervisor Parks (805) 214-2510, Oak Park Community Center at 1000 N. Kanan Rd. in Oak Park.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, EDUCATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 IMPACT SURVEY FOR THE CREATIVE SECTOR | Through July 20 the Ventura County Arts Council in partnership with Creativity Works is conducting two surveys to assess impacts from the pandemic on the creative industries and community in Ventura County. One survey is for creative and arts organizations , the other is for individual artists and cultural workers. The surveys are confidential and should take about 5 minutes.

SENIOR MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEER DRIVER NEEDED | The Senior Concerns meal delivery service is free for seniors and the program is growing. Volunteer drivers are needed to deliver fresh meals from Country Harvest Restaurant in Newbury Park to area seniors. New drivers are needed to commit to one day a week for at least four weeks in a row. Pickup is at 11:30 a.m. and takes about one hour. Bridget Elliot directly at belliott@seniorconcerns.org. Details online HERE.

NEED A RIDE TO GET A VACCINE? | Three options available – Through July 4 Uber and Lyft will offer everyone free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites. | Free Rides to COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments are available through Gold Coast Transit District’s GO ACCESS program. Must schedule a ride one day in advance by calling 805-485-2319. | The Ventura County Area Agency on Aging provides transportation services for older adults ages 60+ who have a scheduled appointment for testing or vaccine. Call 805-477-7300 to schedule a ride.

NEED INTERNET ACCESS? | The Emergency Broadband Benefit offers discounted internet and computer during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing up to $50/month discount for broadband service and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider if the household contributes more than $10 but less than $50 toward the purchase price. See if you qualify and apply at: 833-511-0311 or: GetEmergencyBroadband.org.

BURDENED BY COVID-19 FUNERAL RELATED EXPENSES? | Through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. Assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral. For more information, call 844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585 or more information online HERE.

NO COST TUTORING FOR OAK PARK AND VENTURA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENTS |These two school districts are offering “high-dosage” tutoring to students in partnership with an education support system called Paper. The program provides on demand, unlimited and one-on-one tutoring to students 24 hours a day, seven days a week with highly trained tutors. Contact your principal for information.

DANCE CLASSES FOR ALL AGES | Get dancing with NAMBA! Classes for all levels are starting back up with limited class size and COVID safety protocols. call 805-628-9250 or Check website for schedules and offerings. NAMBAARTS.COM. NAMBA Arts, 47 S. Oak Street, Ventura.

UPCOMING EVENTS

VIRTUAL 5K AND 10K RUNS | Ongoing through July, offered through the Pleasant Valley Parks and Recreation department. Details online HERE.

VENTURA’S COOL BREEZE CENTURY RIDE | Aug. 7th – A bicycle ride starting and ending in Historic Downtown Ventura offering multiple routes along the coast. Go to coolbreezecentury.com for ride/route details.

VENTURA COUNTY LIVESTOCK AUCTION | August 11-13 This year’s online auction will conclude with an in person Final Bids Buyers’ BBQ at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Register as a buyer now and for FREE BBQ tickets. Auction registration and details online at www.805AgKids.com.

OJAI STORYTELLING FESTIVAL | Oct. 28-31 Weekend passes and discounts available now. One of Ojai’s most popular events, you’ll laugh, be suprised and engrossed in the amazing antics and storytelling skills from the likes of Bill Harley, Donald Davis, Regi Caprenter, and Diane Macklin, and many more. Group tickets of 5 or more are available for Laughing NIght on Oct. 29 at Libbey Bowl l and Tales of Mystery and Suspense on Sat. Oct. 30. The discount is $5 per ticket and it is available on the website.An adult pass is $175 until Sept. 1st, $190 there after, Senior passes (age 65+are $165 until Sept. 1 and then $180 thereafter). Details, ticket packaged, weekend passes are available online at www.ojaistoryfest.org.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

SHREK THE MUSICAL JR.July 16-18. A reclusive ogre goes on a quest to rescue a princess, discovering love and friendship along the way, in this adaptation of the hilarious Disney animated musical. Staged by young actors through the Rubicon Theatre Company. $10-15. Villanova Preparatory, 12096 N. Ventura Ave., Ojai, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

ACTIVITY GUIDE PHOTO COVER CONTEST Through July 31. The Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District is accepting submissions of photos for use on the cover of its annual Activity Guide magazine. Submit your best photo showing yourself, a family member or friend enjoying one of the numerous amenities at PVRPD parks. Submissions accepted through July 31. For ideas, rules and submission guidelines, visit www.pvrpd.org/2021-07-31-photo-contest.

STUDENT VIDEO CONTEST Through July 22. The Oxnard Performing Arts Center is hosting a student video contest as part of its COVID-19 vaccine outreach and education campaign. The competition is open to all students. Entries should be 30-60 seconds in length; bilingual or subtitled submissions are a plus. Deadline for submission is Thursday, July 22, 11:59 p .m. For contest rules, submission guidelines and more information, visit www.oxnardperformingarts.com/vax-campaign.html.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

CINDERBLOCK BOOKSHELVES Streaming now. A radio drama based on the musical memoir by Rain Perry, based on her life with her father after the death of her mother. Streamed at KWMR.org. www.rainperry.com/calendar.

FAMILY FURNITURE Through July 18. Family secrets and complicated romances are explored in this coming-of-age drama set in the 1950s during one exceptional summer. Presented by Ojai ACT. $10-20. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, ojaiact.org.

THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. Through July 16. Young Artists’ Ensemble presents the summer theater camp production of the Disney classic about a mermaid living “under the sea” who dreams of being part of the world above water. $15. Thousand Oaks High School Performing Arts Center, 2381 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, www.hillcrestarts.com/show-detail.php?id=107.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, July 15, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Reading by Marcus Van, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Opened July 1: Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Ongoing: Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through July 25 (extended): Put a Lid on It, featuring members of the Ventura County Potters’ Guild. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday; masks are required and safety protocols will be followed. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through Aug. 15. The Collage Lab’s Picking Up the Pieces, thoughts, ideas and feelings about the pandemic lockdown. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, BuenaventuraArtAssociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through August 2021. Defining Beauty, Car Culture and The Memory Project. Some online exhibits also available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Aug. 4. Summer Science Workshops every Wednesday, noon-2 p.m., for grades K-8. Each session includes a lecture, hands-on activity and art project; $15. Transportation (July 21), ocean (July 28) and gems (Aug. 4). Recently opened: Voyage of Discovery: Women in STEM, highlighting the many women who have had an impact on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ongoing: Videos, interactive models and more detailing the history of the oil and gas industry, as well as exhibits on rocks, minerals and dinosaurs. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Through July 25. A solo exhibit by Jean Metzinger. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Aug. 23: The Art of the Sailor, featuring scrimshaw, knots, embroidery and other artifacts, many of which have never been seen before. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

H GALLERY Through July 25. Art in the Time of Corona Vol. 1, showcasing works by artists responding to the pandemic. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened July 3: New exhibits Huelga: Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo, Crossing Borders, Rock Paper Scissors and American Revolution featuring George Stuart Historical Figures®. Opened June 12: The Weed Project: Outlaws of the Super Bloom & Crimes We Commit in the Garden, a new exhibit by Charlene Spiller. Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Aug. 4. The Whitman Family Art Show, works by the illustrious Ojai family, which includes local abstract landscape artist (and living legend) Nancy Whitman. Artist reception on Saturday, July 31, 5-9 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Aug. 8: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, featuring the work of six local artists (John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Cindy Pitou Burton, Joe Sohm and Donna Granata) who have lived and worked in the Ojai Valley. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s <em>The Romance of the Adobe</em> will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

realART Opened June 15. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square celebrates California’s reopening with a new show (Diane Williams, Chuck Potter, CW Slade and more). Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Sept. 12: Making Waves, a solo show by Northern California artist Michelle Jung featuring large-scale, immersive seascapes. Through July 25: Erin Hanson: Colors of California, a comprehensive collection of the artist’s “Open Impressionism” landscapes of California. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through July 31: Mojave, work by artists who participated in the Mojave National Preserve Artist-in-Residence program from 2018 to 2020. Artist talk “The Digital Desert” with Dani Dodge, Allanah Vokes and Kristine Paiz on Saturday, July 24, 1 p.m. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VITA ART CENTER Through July 31: Through Our Eyes, 100 self-portraits of Ventura youth in response to COVID-19. Through Aug. 14: <em>Elegies,</em> tapestries, paintings and drawings by John Nava and David Kassan that recognize the cost of injustice, racism and political violence. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.