Pictured: Pamela and John Solomon. Photo submitted.

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

nshaffer@timespublications.com

Rumfish Y Vino

34 N. Palm St., Ventura

805-667-9288

rumfishyvinoventura.com

Are you from Ventura County originally?

John grew up in Ventura County and I grew up on the East Coast. We met in Los Angeles, where I lived for 13 years.

When did you open your business?

We bought the original Rumfish in Belize in 2008 while we were on our honeymoon and then we moved to Belize for eight years. We opened our Ventura location in November 2016.

What inspired you to start this business?

We wanted to move our family to California and, after finding the perfect location where the old Shanghai Beer garden was, we made the move. We wanted to bring the Rumfish concept to the U.S. with a brand unique enough to fill a void.

What’s a typical day like for you?

There really is no typical day . . . we do whatever we need to do to get the job done and still find time for family.

Rumfish is known partially for its great bar. What are some of the most popular cocktails at Rumfish?

We are best known for our orange jalapeño margarita and dragon fruit caipiroska (similar to a caipirinha, but made with vodka). All is ‘Whale’ is a simple gin cocktail with Grey Whale gin, fresh squeezed lemon and agave over a big ice cube. Howler Monkey is a classic from Belize, made with mezcal and housemade hibiscus syrup with Belize bush bitters (we import many different bitters from Belize).

How much creativity do you give your bartending staff in developing the drink menu?

We are constantly collaborating and testing new cocktails every few weeks. I try to encourage all our bartenders to bring new drink creations to the creative table.

What do you find most challenging about your work? What’s most rewarding?

Currently the most challenging part is staffing, but John and I hop in as needed. The most rewarding part is the guest experience. The happy customers — that is why we do it. We hope that our customers feel like they are on a mini vacation with a touch of Belize.

Where do you see things going with your business in the near future? How about in the next 5-10 years?

Expansion plans are in the works! We want to expand our brand here locally and maybe try a new concept.

Anything else you might want to share with us?

Our menu has been a collaboration between John and I and our chef from Belize for 12+ years. We have a great creative working relationship that we truly enjoy.