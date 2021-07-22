Pictured: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

It’s another summer in Oxnard, and another year of summer training for the Dallas Cowboys commences on July 22.

For the past 15 years, the Dallas Cowboys football team has selected Oxnard for some or all of their summer training program and again most practices will be open to the public for free.

Open practices run through Aug. 11 and include a practice game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Heroes Day on Aug. 10 offers a special day just for military, first responders and frontline health workers.

The ever-popular Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Dance Academy will be held on Sunday, July 25.

Due to health and safety guidelines associated with the pandemic, field access and team autographs will not take place this year.

Admission to practice and camp activities are FREE. Weekday parking fees are $10 per day for small vehicles, $20 a day for large vehicles. Weekend parking rates are $20 for small vehicles and $40 for large. Dates and times vary for public access. Confirm schedule online at: www.visitoxnard.com/dallas-cowboys-training-camp, and follow @visitoxnardca on Instagram and @oxnardca on Facebook for updates. For more information, call Visit Oxnard at 1-800-2-OXNARD.

Dallas Cowboy Summer Training is taking place at River Ridge Playing Fields, 2501 Ventura Road, Oxnard.