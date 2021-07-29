Pictured: Tuesday Trivia Night on the back patio at The Vine in Ojai. Photo by Kimberly Rivers.

The Vine, Ojai

308 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai

805-798-9015

www.thevineojai.com

A locals’ favorite joint, The Vine in Ojai offers a comfortable atmosphere with tasty beverages — none of the uber-hip vibe frequently found in many other bars in the valley. The back patio is a great people-watching spot on the weekends, or you can test your skills at the Tuesday trivia night.

Smoke seems to be all the rage for cocktails today, and the Vine follows suit. The Spring Cozy has a hint of smoke to meet that trend, along with a cinnamon-infused whiskey, tangerine juice and persimmon shrub with ginger syrup. Despite all that fruit, this drink is far from sweet, and certainly stays true to its deep whiskey roots.

After the mezcal cocktail in Camarillo, I wanted something to compare it with and ordered St. Hector’s Fire, made with Joven mezcal, a splash of tangerine juice, chili agave and lime. This was a delightful surprise with a nice effervescence. Served up in a champagne cocktail glass, it had a great retro feel and a more relaxed energy. A subtle kick of spice from the chili agave offered a nice finish. This is a great spot for an enjoyable drink in a chill, no-fuss environment.