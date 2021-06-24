PICTURED: René Corado with egg specimens at the Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology. Photo by Luis Chavez

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

nshaffer@timespublications.com

The Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology is one of the world’s most prestigious institutions for avian biology — and possibly Ventura County’s best-kept secret. Tucked away in Camarillo’s industrial zone is this hotbed of data and research, home to over a million eggs (one of the largest collections in the world), thousands of nests, hundreds of live mounts and more. Ornithologists come from all over the globe to explore its archives, library and vast collection.

Helping to oversee all of this is collections manager and renowned oologist (a biologist that studies eggs) René Corado — whose life history is a fascinating tale. Born in 1960 in the small village of El Chical in central Guatemala, he moved to Guatemala City when he was 8. He earned money as a lustrador (shoeshine boy) after school. One of his regular customers was the director of the newspaper Diario La Nacion, who hired a 12-year-old Corado as a janitor. He eventually worked his way into the printing room, and later became head of the printing department.

At 21, Corado came to California to escape the Guatemalan civil war, and found work (eventually) as a gardener. He worked on the grounds of the Bleitz Wildlife Foundation in Los Angeles, where he tended the property and cared for some 80 exotic birds (toucans, macaws, hummingbirds and more), thousands of orchids and live butterflies.

Bleitz died in 1986, and left the foundation’s collection to the Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology, founded in 1956 by Ed N. Harrison, a natural historian, photographer and avid collector who had started the WFVZ out of his house in Brentwood. He kept Corado on after Bleitz’s death, and taught him the tricks of his trade: egg blowing, cataloging — everything necessary to preserve and catalog specimens for research. The two men developed a deep and abiding friendship.

“I called him my American father,” Corado says fondly of Harrison, who died in 2002.

Working alongside Harrison, Corado learned much about ornithology, science and conservation. He accompanied researchers to the Amazon, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Guatemala as a field biologist.When Harrison moved the WFVZ to Camarillo in 1992, Corado came with it, and was officially named collections manager in 1994.

The multitalented Corado has written two autobiographies: 2014’s El Lustrador (in Spanish) and the bilingual children’s book The Adventures of Rene Corado, The Shoeshine Boy, published in 2016. Sales from these books support his El Lustrador Foundation, a nonprofit he founded to improve educational opportunities for underprivileged youths in Guatemala. He has also spearheaded several conservation efforts in his nation of birth.

He has made a tremendous difference here in Ventura County as well, particularly through his decades of study of the indigenous birds of the Santa Clara River Valley.Even during the pandemic, he has continued to go out to his sites, monitoring bird nests — specifically for the endangered least Bell’s vireo.

“The species is doing great now!” Corado exclaims with joy. “We are working with other conservation groups doing habitat restoration.”

Corado and the WFVZ have teamed up with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, The Nature Conservancy and other organizations to remove invasive plant species like Arundo and replace it with native vegetation. Corado also monitors the population of the brown-headed cowbird, which parasitizes vireo nests.

The bird expert also helps the humans of his community. He served on the advisory board for the Extended Opportunity Program and Services for Oxnard College, and on the Art Commission for the Cafe on A/Acuna Gallery and Cultural Center (now defunct). He’s given talks in schools and brought children to the museum for tours. During the pandemic, he and other WFVZ staff tutored Ventura County students of all ages, helping them overcome some of the challenges of distance learning.

“Mainly in science but in general,” he explains. “The tutoring was so popular that we’re asking for money again to keep doing that.”

Corado has also used the downtime to catch up on cataloging, preparing bird specimens, measuring birds and eggs for other scientists, and moving more of the WFVZ’s holdings online. All of this is contributing to the advancement of ornithological research, and the protection of birds and their habitats.

“It’s really cool; I’m happy,” he says. “This pandemic was awful, but we accomplished a lot.”

Currently the WFVZ is determining when it will reopen to the public, and creating new displays — some showcasing the beautiful birds in the collection, some that lay bare the harm trash and pollution bring to the environment.

“Things won’t be the same,” Corado says. “They will be better!”

Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology, 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo, 805-388-9944, www.wfvz.org.