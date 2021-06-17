by Grant Marcus

“Maybe it’s like Stockholm syndrome, except our captor is the coronavirus,” says Shelby Bernstein, feeling paranoid and inadequate. “We’re all so used to the mental and physical havoc it wreaked upon us that any sense of normalcy feels wrong.”

People like Shelby are feeling psychotic for hesitating to gather, or still wearing masks, and being cautious. Some Ventura residents are feeling like hypochondriacs, inadequate and with guilt, because they are not ready to open up with the rest of their neighbors and our state on June 15. They are hesitant to celebrate a grand opening.

Yet people who are hesitant may have more realistic concerns than they are given credit for. Here’s why:

1) The vaccine is still in the experimental stages and only has approval for emergency purposes.

2) All the data we need is not yet in, as to the length, width and power of the vaccine’s effectiveness. However significant findings in Colorado, where nearly all those who needed to be hospitalized also refused to take the vaccine — this is one very positive indicator to take the vaccine. But only one. (This does not mean, in any way, I discourage taking the vaccine. I believe it is our way out of the pandemic).

3) There are numerous variants out there, proving to be more potent, dangerous, and contagious, and they affect younger, healthier age groups. These new variants have also become predominant in our society. Our youth is now three times more likely to be hospitalized with these new variants than with influenza. Because experimental vaccines have only been approved for 12 years and older, many children and neonates can’t be vaccinated, and yet they can still get sick, and be carriers and spreaders of the disease. And they are showing difficulty in reacting to the newer variants.

4) When we open the state of California, we will likely be short of herd immunity, which requires 70-80% vaccination. Optimistically, California will likely be at 60% fully vaccinated by the opening date. That will mean four of 10 people will be unvaccinated and more susceptible to more dominant, virulent and contagious strains. We don’t know yet how those vaccinated will respond to this risk, nor what impact it will have on our community. The proof is in the empirical.

5) We do have comparisons to other pandemics, such as the Spanish flu, which lasted three winters. As we open, there are still cases of coronavirus in Ventura. They have subsided to half or a third of what they were, but the virus is very much present with hospitalizations and deaths. 1,022 people have died from the disease in Ventura County, including four just last week. Beginning late August, however, there will be flu strains out there, along with more potent strains of COVID. And our state will be completely open. There are sound scientific reasons to suggest that with far less precautions this winter, and many still unvaccinated, we could see more surges of the disease. And outbreaks of the flu could compound the problem by weakening immune systems.

So are we who are hesitant in reopening our state, inadequate and just suffering from some psychological syndrome or disorder? Or are we cautious with good reasons? After all, once you get the disease, even if you recover, there are the “long-haul” effects of it.

If you are reasonable, like many of us, and can withstand social pressures, here is what you can do: You can assert your individuality and use your right to choose, and so you don’t have to reopen with our governor and state. You can continue to avoid large crowds and minimize social gatherings to those you know who have been vaccinated. You can continue to wear masks, use good hygiene and limit your treks to the store for groceries. You can do what is essential and minimize what isn’t. In other words, you can stay cautious, my friend, until after this third winter, when we can better see what is actually in store for us.

AND, you can get vaccinated, so we can reach herd immunity, reduce transmission and diminish new variants.

Understanding that many are not vaccinated, it still seems better to be cautious rather than careless with a deadly disease that has had frequent spikes in contagion. And that is a pragmatic, normal response, using science and good common sense in the face of a pandemic which has already killed over 600,000 of us and hospitalized millions.

Grant Marcus is a retired RN who served the community for 30 years. In that service he has worked in emergency services, senior services, post-op, drug rehab and psychiatric services. He lives in Ventura with his cat and dog.