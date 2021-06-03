Pictured: Rev. David Moore speaking at the ribbon cutting for the new Planned Parenthood Health Center in Oxnard on May 21, 2021. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

On May 21, city, county and state elected officials joined staff and residents in celebrating the ribbon cutting for a new Planned Parenthood Health Center in Oxnard that opened the week of May 24. Individual donors contributed $1 million to support the expansion of care into Oxnard.

The Oxnard Health Center, part of the six-location network that makes up Planned Parenthood California Central Coast (PPCCC), will help combat barriers to Oxnard residents receiving the healthcare they need.

“PPCCC is opening a new health center in Oxnard to help improve health outcomes

and meet our patients where they are,” said Jenna Tosh, Ph.D., president and CEO

of PPCCC.

The health center is considered state of the art and provides confidential healthcare services, including wellness exams for men and women, cancer screenings, birth control, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases and abortion. The center will also offer gender‐affirming care such as hormone therapy for transgender, intersex, non‐binary, and gender non‐conforming patients.

Those in attendance at the ribbon cutting included State Senator Monique Limón, Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez, Oxnard City Councilmembers Vianey Lopez, Gabe Terran, and Bert Perello, and Oxnard Union High School Board Trustees Karen Sher and Elizabeth Botello.

The existing Ventura Planned Parenthood location served 8,315 people in 2019 and 46% of them were Oxnard residents. Oxnard has a population of 210,000 and is the largest city in the tri-county area served by PPCCC. The staff includes bilingual and trilingual staff speaking English, Spanish and Mixteco.

Planned Parenthood Oxnard, 2651 South C Street, Oxnard. Learn more and book an appointment by visiting www.ppcentralcoast.org or calling 888‐898‐3806.