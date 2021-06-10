Pictured: Roxie Pemberton, 8 of Ojai, selects snap peas at the first Ojai Community Farmers Market on June 3, 2021. Photo by Kimberly Rivers.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

On Thursday, June 3, the new Ojai Community Farmers Market brought residents and vendors together for a true community gathering. Sellers ranged from farmers and butchers to soap and gelato makers. Large trees provided shade while grass made for a relaxing place to sit and enjoy the scene. Live music and pizza cooked over a fire added to the festive ambience.

Ojai Community Farmers Market, every Thursday, 3-7 p.m., at the Chaparral Courtyard, Ojai Unified School District offices, 414 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. www.ojaicommunityfarmersmarket.com.