Pictured: Roxie Pemberton, 8 of Ojai, selects snap peas at the first Ojai Community Farmers Market on June 3, 2021. Photo by Kimberly Rivers. 

by Kimberly Rivers
kimberly@vcreporter.com

On Thursday, June 3, the new Ojai Community Farmers Market brought residents and vendors together for a true community gathering. Sellers ranged from farmers and butchers to soap and gelato makers. Large trees provided shade while grass made for a relaxing place to sit and enjoy the scene. Live music and pizza cooked over a fire added to the festive ambience. 

Vendors and shoppers at the first Ojai Community Farmers Market on June 3, 2021, Chaparral Courtyard at Ojai Unified School District offices in Ojai. Photo by Kimberly Rivers.

Ojai Community Farmers Market, every Thursday, 3-7 p.m., at the Chaparral Courtyard, Ojai Unified School District offices, 414 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. www.ojaicommunityfarmersmarket.com

 