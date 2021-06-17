Pictured: More events like the new Ojai Community Farmers Market are likely to come back as pandemic restrictions are lifted. June 3, 2021. Photo by Kimberly Rivers.

by Kimberly Rivers

Just in time for summer! As of June 15 Ventura County is out of the yellow tier. In fact, the state is done with tiers and nearly everything has reopened. Things are supposed to be back to “normal.” So here is what normal will actually look like.

Most, not all, restrictions for businesses lifted

Businesses no longer have any capacity restrictions for either outdoor or indoor activities.

The plan, previously “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” and now called “Beyond the Blueprint,” applies to certain industry and business sectors that still have to abide by CalOSHA requirements.

But large event hosts can opt for either vaccination or negative test requirements for attendees through October 1, and maybe longer.

Masks

Of course, a fully vaccinated person can wear a mask anytime they’d like. Those who are unvaccinated have fewer options.

If you’re vaccinated: You are only required to wear a mask in circumstances when everyone is required to wear them, such as on public transit, like buses, trains, ride shares or airplanes; indoors in schools (grades K-12), child care and other youth settings. But the state mentions new guidance pending from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding mask guidance for K-12 schools and those requirements may change.

In addition, masks are still required for everyone in healthcare settings and long term care facilities, correctional and detention centers, homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling centers.

If you’re not vaccinated: You must still wear a mask in indoor public settings and at businesses such as retail stores, restaurants, theaters, family entertainment centers and meetings, and at government offices serving the public.

Business owners/operators: Those managing businesses where unvaccinated patrons must still wear a mask can opt to allow people to “self-attest” as to their vaccination status, or the business owner can require verification to confirm who is and is not vaccinated and therefore required to wear a mask. Another option for business owners is to require all patrons to wear masks.

The state is also emphasizing that a business may not prevent a person who opts to wear a mask from participating in any activity or entry into a business.

Mask wearing exemptions

These are mostly the same exemptions that have been in place for some time. The following people — vaccinated or not — need not wear a mask at any of the locations or in any of the circumstances where others must do so:

People under 2 years of age. This is due to a risk of suffocation.

Those with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a mask. Includes those who are unconscious, incapacited or otherwise unable to remove a mask on their own.

People who are hearing impaired and/or people who are communicating with a person who is hearing impaired when seeing the mouth is required for communication.

People whose work environment, as determined by local, state or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines, would create a risk to the person related to their work.

VC Vaccinations

According to county reports, nearly 58% of people eligible (over 12 years old) to be vaccinated in Ventura County are fully vaccinated. While vaccination rates have slowed, officials still encourage anyone over 12 years old, who is not otherwise precluded from receiving the vaccine, to get vaccinated. Vaccines are not authorized for those aged 12 and under.

Vaccinations are available countywide for free, by appointment and by walk-up.

Appointments can be made at myturn.ca.gov or 833-422-4255. The schedule of county clinics and mobile events can be found at www.venturacountyrecovers.org/vaccine-information/.

For more information on face covering regulations, visit www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx#.