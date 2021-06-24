PICTURED: José and Veronica Rodriguez outside BG’s Cafe in Downtown Oxnard. Photo by Luis Chavez

by Emily Dodi

When it comes to Veronica and José Rodriguez and BG’s Café, it was love at first sight.

The year was 2004 when they happened upon the iconic Oxnard restaurant and learned that it was for sale.

“We went in for breakfast and we just couldn’t believe that a place like that existed in Oxnard. Everyone knew each other,” Veronica says. “We couldn’t imagine seeing it disappear.”

Still, as Veronica explains, she and José weren’t looking to run a café.

“We were in our dream jobs,” she says, explaining that she was a schoolteacher and José was an aircraft technician. “Dream jobs” notwithstanding, something about the neighborhood diner called to them. “This popped up and we fell in love.” The Rodriguezes met with owners Bill and Gloria Stewart, who first opened BG’s Café in 1971, and something just clicked.

“It was literally a two- to three-day turnover,” Veronica explains. “We just went for it”

“I love to cook, so we jumped in!” José adds.

They bought the café and quickly learned the ropes with the Stewarts’ help. From there, they were off and running. In the years that followed, the BG’s Café clientele grew to about four times what it was when they first bought it. The Sunday before the COVID-induced stay-at-home order was their busiest Sunday ever, but on the following Wednesday it all came to a sudden halt with the shutdown.

“It was eerie,” Veronica says. “We’d been going nonstop for 17 years. Seven days a week.”

“We only close three days a year – Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years — and then a sudden halt,” José says.

Veronica and José didn’t stop, however; they found a way to keep going for their family as well as for their community. They quickly pivoted to takeout and then joined with World Central Kitchen to provide meals for doctors and nurses.

“We kept busy,” Veronica says. About a month into the pandemic, they became part of Ventura County’s Great Plates Emergency Restaurant Meals Program and started providing three meals a day to seniors. At first it was 40 seniors, and then it grew to 115.

“It kept us going,” Veronica says about the program. The Rodriguezes were able to keep their kitchen staff as well as some other staff. Meanwhile, she adds, “José has a lot more work.”

“It’s pretty amazing. It’s been a lot of fun,” he says. “It’s a pleasure cooking for seniors.”

José explains that he’s expanded his kitchen repertoire, too. He’s been preparing everything from Mexican and Greek dishes to Indian and Asian meals. In addition to preparing the food, José delivers many of the meals himself.

“He puts so much love into it,” Veronica says. “You might have the idea that [the meals] are like cafeteria food, but no — we wanted the seniors to taste our food. The best of our food. And lots of different food. José is very talented.”

“I’m so happy to do it,” he says, and, he notes, the feedback has been wonderful. “They say, ‘we love your meals!’” The top three dishes? Enchiladas, baby back ribs and salads, like the trip tip salad, the Moroccan salad, the Waldorf salad and BG’s Café’s famous house salad.

BG’s Café will continue to provide meals until the Great Plates program ends, which is expected to be in early July.

Relieved and happy that they’ve been able to help their community and keep BG’s Café alive during the pandemic, Veronica and José admit that they’re looking forward to getting back to business as usual. She suspects, however, that it might be harder than when they first bought the restaurant. “When we took over it was seamless. We shadowed the owners for a week and it’s still running the same way. It will feel like starting over.”

But, she continues, “We really look forward to seeing our customers. We couldn’t be happier.” They’ll take some time to spruce up the restaurant and plan to reopen sometime in September — just in time to celebrate the café’s 50th anniversary.

They’ll decorate the café but the real celebration will be in seeing their customers again.

“Some have been coming for 50 years. It’s like <em>Cheers,</em>” Veronica says. “Everybody knows everybody.” One imagines that even a newcomer is made to feel like family the moment they walk in the door. “BG’s is a very special place. It was worth preserving.”

BG’s Cafe, 428 S. A St., Oxnard, 805-487-0700, www.facebook.com/BGs-Cafe-247159748634897/?ref=page_internal.