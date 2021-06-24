Pictured: Jessica Kimble, aka J. Lynn. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

Juneteenth is officially on June 19 and commemorates the date in 1865 that slaves in Galveston, Texas learned they had been freed, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of 1863. The Oxnard-based Juneteenth committee has hosted a vibrant celebration for 30 years. Last year, due to the pandemic, the traditional event held in Plaza Park was canceled. But one aspect, the Harmony Art Walk, was adapted to make it relevant for the current moment.

“I organized a New Gen Juneteenth Celebration in the form of a protest,” said Jessica Kimble, an Oxnard resident and local artist and musician. “Due to last year’s social climate in the wake of George Floyd’s death, although permits were restricted, I felt it was only right to have Juneteenth.”

So without a permit Kimble organized an in-person celebration at Lions Park in Oxnard. “Masks and social distancing were required. We had sanitation stations and gave out free gumbo and Filipino spaghetti as well as raffled off prizes to the community.”

She said the Juneteenth Committee opted to make this year’s 30th anniversary event virtual, and invited her to organize an Art Walk. “I thought it would be cool to have artists showcase their art at different businesses. Since businesses struggled last year during COVID, we could try and help drive traffic to their business.”

That became a city-wide art event at local galleries and restaurants, taking place now through June 30. It features art shows, meet-and-greets with the artists that include a meal, and a celebration of Black-owned businesses.

“The New Gen Juneteenth City Wide Art Event wouldn’t be what it is now if it wasn’t for Juneteenth Oxnard,” said Kimble. “Juneteenth Oxnard gave me a platform to grow on.” She sees the art event as growing out of the original Juneteenth Harmony Art Walk she organized several years ago, and thinks it will always be a part of a historic Juneteenth Oxnard event.

“It’s just, times are changing and an expansion is happening. In order to bring awareness about Juneteenth we need to expand out and that’s what New Gen Juneteenth is doing.”

Kimble was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico and spent her youth travelling the world with her U.S. Air Force father.

“Traveling has had a major impact on my life because I learned the different values and customs of cultures.” She said at times it was difficult, “but what kept me optimistic was the art and music culture of every place I’ve visited.”

When she lived in the Azores, Portugal, she had the opportunity to travel to Oberwesel, Germany to study with Kurt Wenner, the world-renowned 3D artist who gained fame for his larger-than-life pavement paintings that seem to open up the ground you’re walking on. While in Germany she met “other artists, dancers and poets. I will never forget the soulful and artsy atmosphere of that memory. I feel that same feeling is what I carry with me anywhere I go.”

Later she was a student at Oxnard College, where she organized a multicultural day and art walks on campus. Eventually she was connected to STAC (Save the Art Culture) and the Black American Political Association of California (BAPAC) and more recently the Juneteenth Committee of Oxnard.

Kimble, also a hip-hop artist performing and recording as J. Lynn, was invited by BAPAC in 2013 to perform at the local Juneteenth event. She had taught herself to play guitar in 2007 and would write her own songs, many stemming from poems she had written. “I never thought I would actually perform them until I moved to Ventura County.” Today, she said her music is “transitioning from being so heavily involved with the hip-hop community into my acoustic music, as my mindset has shifted into healing.”

After performing at the 2013 Juneteenth event she was painting in the park for a homework assignment, with the event going on around her. Others started to paint with her. People took notice.

“Passersby were intrigued, it brought a lot of attention. From there the Harmony Art Walk was born at the Juneteenth events,” she explained.

“Art is such an important tool of expression,” Kimble said. “Art in the community is a great way to bring value to the community no matter what the expression is. Art could be used to add value to a business by making the business look and feel good. Art could also bring value to the community depending on the social climate, it could tell a story of hardships and struggles that maybe some people don’t understand because they’ve never seen or had to struggle and it can create new perspectives and understanding.”

Art, in all its form, is a strong thread within a community and the work that Kimble is doing ties those pieces together around the Juneteenth theme. Things look a bit different than before, but as she points out, that is natural progression.

“Our community is ever changing and we have to be flexible and willing to allow change,” said Kimble, who hopes connections she’s made with organizations like Open Door Studios, Femdustry and others, “can make an impact in the community. I am hopeful because we are getting such a good response to the City Wide Art Event as well as other events like Pride.”

She said the increase in community engagement “makes me joyful. I think what is needed from last year is a chance to put the baton in the new generation’s hands and allow them to be themselves in their own expression.”

Juneteenth Oxnard: www.juneteenthoxnard.org

New Gen Juneteenth: www.instagram.com/newgenjuneteenth/