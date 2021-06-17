PICTURED: Carnitas (top), al pastor and carne asada tacos served with savory rice and refried beans. Photo by N. Lackey Shaffer

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

nshaffer@timespublications.com

Tacos Mi Pueblo

189 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard

2701 S. Rose Ave., #C101, Oxnard

www.facebook.com/naranjo13/

$3-20

There’s no lack of amazing Mexican food in Ventura County, and Oxnard in particular has some of the best. I wouldn’t dare wade into the debate over THE best in town — I’m no aficionado, and even if I was, there are just way too many good options. What I will say is that I really, really like the tacos at Tacos Mi Pueblo.

The family-owned business opened in April 2001, meaning it recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary. It came highly recommended from a friend who knows and appreciates good, authentic Mexican food (although he laments the lack of Guatemalan food in the area). There are two locations: one near Oxnard College on Rose Avenue, in the Channel Pointe Plaza, and another on Gonzales Road, in the Northside Plaza.

I dined at the Rose location, and was charmed by the colorful murals on the walls, arches that separated the dining room from the kitchen and a serve-yourself salsa bar (currently close, due to COVID) that resembled an adobe house. It wasn’t a particularly fancy restaurant, but it was clean, warm and inviting with plenty of seating.

The menu sits above the register, brightly colored and easy to read: hearty breakfast plates; tacos, burritos, tortas and more available a la carte; combination platters that included enchiladas, chiles relleno, mole and other traditional dishes; a large selection of fish and shrimp specialties. Beverages include a selection of sodas, beers, coffee drinks and different types of hot chocolate (note to self: come back this winter) as well as agua fresca and horchata.

A sign at the entrance proclaimed Tacos Mi Pueblo as “Home of the Home Made Tortillas” — which inspired me to try a trio of street-size tacos with beans and rice. Tacos are available in eight different meat options; I went with carne asada, al pastor and carnitas. To my order I added a cup of agua de Jamaica (hibiscus iced tea) and chips and salsa.

The chips and salsa came out almost immediately, and I happily munched away on the freshly fried corn tortillas, scooping up a red, spicy and flavorful salsa. A great start!

The tacos followed shortly thereafter, and despite their small size, they were overflowing with chopped meat and cilantro. One bite and I was hooked. I loved the carnitas, which hit that sweet spot between juicy hunks of pork and delectably crispy bits — I particularly liked this with the spicy green salsa (which, by the way, is hot but not insane, and very fresh). I poured the mild salsa — thinner, and a light orange; also good — on the yummy beef asada. The al pastor, a personal favorite, I ate on its own — I really wanted to enjoy every spice and seasoning unadulterated. Just wonderful and, like the carnitas, the perfect balance of tender and juicy but not overcooked or over-sauced. I ate every bite of that generous plate of food, including all the traditional refried beans and savory rice — maybe not as amazing as the tacos, but tasty all the same.

Best tacos in the area? Who knows? Delicious tacos? Absolutely! And I do think the homemade tortillas give this spot an advantage. From bottom to top, tortilla to filling to salsas (all three were very different but very good), I was in pure taco heaven. Tacos Mi Pueblo . . . more like Tacos Mi Cielo.