Camping fire restrictions in Los Padres

As of May 25 open fires, campfires and charcoal fires are prohibited in areas outside of developed recreation sites or designated campfire use sites within the Los Padres National Forest (LPNF). The restriction is due to an increase in wildland fire risk and will be in place through the end of fire season in late fall.

The restriction extends to holders of California Campfire Permits, meaning those with that permit may still not have fires, but permit holders can use lanterns and portable camping stoves fueled by gas, jellied petroleum or liquid fuel.

Fireworks of any kind, including “safe and sane” types, are prohibited in all areas of the national forest.

Recreational target shooting is also prohibited within LPNF except for two designated areas that hold a special use permit: Winchester Canyon Gun Club and the Ojai Valley Gun Club.

A list of developed recreation sites and campfire use sites within the forest are online at www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/home.

Murder charges in domestic violence stabbing

On May 26 the Ventura County District Attorney (VCDA) announced murder charges against Fernando Jarquin of Oxnard for the stabbing death of Karla Cabrera, also of Oxnard.

Jarquin and Cabrera were living together with their two young children when he, according to VCDA charges, stabbed her after an argument on May 21.

Jarquin is in custody with no set bail. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for June 10, 1:30 p.m. in courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court.

Amgen gets FDA approval for lung cancer treatment drug

On May 28 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced approval of a drug treatment called Lumakras (sotorasib) developed by Thousand Oaks-based pharmaceutical company Amgen. The drug is approved for adult use in patients with a specific type of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Currently it is the only FDA-approved treatment for this specific form of lung cancer.

The treatment is effective in individuals with lung cancer who have a specific gene mutation in the KRAS G12C gene group. This type of mutation occurs in the genes that regulate cell growth and division.

The FDA issued “accelerated approval” based on overall response rate in the clinical trial, and may be contingent on verification and further information in confirming trials. According to the FDA, lung cancer is the most common type of cancer and is mostly categorized by the genetic mutations that cause it.

Officer guilty of sexual misconduct with inmate

Former deputy with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Leonard Herrera Lopez has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges for sexual misconduct with a female inmate at the Ventura County Jail.

The two penal code violations Lopez is charged with are engaging in consensual sexual activity with a female inmate, and entering the cell of a female inmate without another jail employee present.

The incidents began in 2019 when Lopez was a supervisor in the unit where the victim was held. He entered her cell, kissed and touched her, and she reported the incident.

Investigation reports indicate Lopez told a watch commander he was being “set up” by the inmate, making it look like he was the “aggressor.” Supervisors offered to move Lopez to another unit, but he declined. Lopez was ultimately reassigned. The reports state that Lopez was seen on video in the jail entering the victim’s cell “unnecessarily . . . on thirteen separate occasions.” When he became aware of an investigation, he “cleverly went into defense mode,” saying he was being “set up” by Internal Affairs.

State law provides that jail inmates are unable to provide legal consent for any sexual activity with custodial staff.

The victim has filed a civil lawsuit regarding the matter.

Sentencing for Lopez is scheduled on June 14, 1:30 p.m. in courtroom 14 at Ventura County Superior Court. He faces a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail and one year probation.

Camarillo transit fare increase

Public transit fares in Camarillo will increase on July 1, 2021 in an effort to balance an increase in costs of providing transit services.

Fares have not been raised since the city implemented transit services 20 years ago.

Details are online at www.camarillotransit.com.

Mia Rogers, 2021 Ventura County Teacher of the Year

The Ventura County Office of Education has announced that Mia Rogers of Glen City Elementary School in Santa Paula has been recognized as this year’s Teacher of the Year. She was surprised in her second-grade classroom with the announcement on May 27.

Rogers is the fourth Santa Paula-based teacher to receive this award and is eligible to be considered for the 2022 California Teacher of the Year.

“Succeeding is not an option for students in Mrs. Rogers’ class; it’s a given,” said Dr. Lydia Olivo, principal at Glen City Elementary. “She knows what each student is capable of, helps them gain confidence and pushes them beyond their current instructional level.”