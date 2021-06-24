Pictured: Holly Johnson with Cookie Ricardo Monster in her classroom at Ventura Charter School. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Teachers across Ventura County had a challenging year. Holly Johnson, resident of West Ventura and kindergarten teacher at Ventura Charter School since 2014, got creative when learning went digital to draw in her young students and build connection during the strangest school year.

Her lifelong love of all things Jim Henson paired with inspiration from Mr. Rogers culminated in bringing puppets into the classroom when things went online. “I loved the characters and stories that he and his team created. They have just always brought me such joy and I appreciate the collaboration that happens behind the scenes to make the Muppets come to life.”

Johnson had been wanting to bring puppets into the classroom for sometime. “Being on Zoom created the perfect opportunity to finally introduce one.”

When she was young, puppets “sparked my imagination as a child and I wanted the same for my students. I strongly believe that children need their class to be a happy place, where they can learn, but also where they can play. As Mr. Rogers said, ‘Play is serious learning.’”

She describes how she used the camera and computer screen to really enhance the illusion of the puppet character, first by moving her head out of the frame and then later, when classrooms opened to in-person instruction again, her mouth was hidden by a mask.

“My students named the wily puppet Cookie Ricardo Monster.”

Cookie leads the greetings, and checks in with students throughout the day.

“Using the puppet is a great way to check for understanding, build connections to the students, and bring joy to the classroom. Cookie is so well loved and is often asked for hugs and high-fives. I’m positive my students will remember them for many years to come.”

She credits aspects of her childhood with being able to seek solutions with a creative approach in the classroom.

“Having lots of unstructured, unscheduled time to be a kid, adventuring through cornfields and forests has definitely been something I cherish from my own life growing up,” said Johnson. With two parents in the U.S. Air Force, she grew up all around the U.S. and in Okinawa, Japan. “I mourn that so many kids don’t have that opportunity. All that exploring and pretending really helped set a foundation for creativity and problem solving that has been very helpful as a teacher.”

In thinking about any silver linings of the past year, she mentioned equity in education and how the pandemic highlighted the ways the education system does not meet the needs of all students and families.

“This school year forced me to slow down and be very deliberate in the ways my incredible paraeducator, Benicia Smith, and I made all students feel safe and loved,” said Johnson. She considered teaching high school English (“My English teachers had such an impact on me as a moody, disenchanted teenager”) but ultimately was drawn to kindergarten. “And as difficult as the job is, it’s also tons of fun. I laugh every single day with my students. They bring so much joy to my life and I’m grateful to support them in the early years of theirs.”

Many teachers are naturally lifelong learners. Rather than building a bubble separate from the issues and conversations in the wider community, teachers like Johnson are finding inspiration and direction in the current events unfolding across neighborhoods, the country and the world.

Johnson said she draws inspiration from her neighborhood along the Avenue “The love that Westside residents put into their community is inspiring and I hope I can continue to serve them for many years to come.”

She looks to her students and other educators as well. “I have been learning so much from other anti-bias, anti-racist educators such as Bettina Love, Ibram X. Kendi, [Akiea] “Ki” Gross of Woke Kindergarten and Torie J. Anderson.”

“Kindergarten brings a certain spark to my heart. There is something about setting a strong, empathic, loving, joyful foundation in young people that helps me think I can contribute to this world in a way that has meaning.”

Ventura Charter School of Arts and Global Education, 2060 Cameron St., Ventura, 805-648-5503, /www.venturacharterschool.org.