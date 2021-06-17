by Kimberly Rivers
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag and excessive heat warning for the region through Friday, June 18, with inland, valley, mountain and foothill temperatures likely to reach 109 degrees, and interior coastal areas 85 to 100 degrees.
Reminders to beat the heat and stay cool:
- Limit outdoor activities, particularly during the heat of the day.
- Drink plenty of fluids. Limit caffeine and alcohol intake.
- Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing.
- Never leave children or dogs unattended in a car.
- First aid for heat stroke should be used with anyone feeling faint, dizzy or nauseous, with rapid pulse, hot and dry skin, temperature over 101, or chills. They should be moved out of the sun immediately, wrapped in cool, wet sheets and receive medical attention.
Cooling Centers
These cooling centers are open to the public to stay safe and cool during the heat wave. Some locations, like libraries, offer a cool place to be any day during normal business hours.
CAMARILLO | Every day, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Camarillo Public Library
4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo
FILLMORE | June 15-18, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Fillmore Active Adult Center
533 Santa Clara St., Fillmore
OJAI | June 15 – June 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Boyd Center at Sarzotti Park
510 Park Road, Ojai
SANTA PAULA | June 15 – June 18, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Santa Paula Community Center
530 W. Main Street, Santa Paula
SIMI VALLEY | JUNE 15 – 17, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Simi Valley Senior Center
3900 Avenida Simi, Simi Valley
THOUSAND OAKS
Thousand Oaks Library, daily 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
1401 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks
Goebel Adult Community Center, June 15-17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
1385 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks