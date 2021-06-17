by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag and excessive heat warning for the region through Friday, June 18, with inland, valley, mountain and foothill temperatures likely to reach 109 degrees, and interior coastal areas 85 to 100 degrees.

Reminders to beat the heat and stay cool:

Limit outdoor activities, particularly during the heat of the day.

Drink plenty of fluids. Limit caffeine and alcohol intake.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing.

Never leave children or dogs unattended in a car.

First aid for heat stroke should be used with anyone feeling faint, dizzy or nauseous, with rapid pulse, hot and dry skin, temperature over 101, or chills. They should be moved out of the sun immediately, wrapped in cool, wet sheets and receive medical attention.

Cooling Centers

These cooling centers are open to the public to stay safe and cool during the heat wave. Some locations, like libraries, offer a cool place to be any day during normal business hours.

CAMARILLO | Every day, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Camarillo Public Library

4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo

FILLMORE | June 15-18, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fillmore Active Adult Center

533 Santa Clara St., Fillmore

OJAI | June 15 – June 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Boyd Center at Sarzotti Park

510 Park Road, Ojai

SANTA PAULA | June 15 – June 18, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Santa Paula Community Center

530 W. Main Street, Santa Paula

SIMI VALLEY | JUNE 15 – 17, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Simi Valley Senior Center

3900 Avenida Simi, Simi Valley

THOUSAND OAKS

Thousand Oaks Library, daily 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1401 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks

Goebel Adult Community Center, June 15-17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

1385 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks

www.vcemergency.com