MONARCH AND MILKWEED CONSERVATION CONFERENCE | Saturday, June 5, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. FREE online conference of educational workshops on local monarchs and California native milkweeds. Speakers include experts from Santa Monica Mountains Foundation team, the National Park Service, California Fish and Wildlife, Xerces Society, and Ventura County Resource Conservation District. Learn about how you can help support habitat for Monarch butterflies by cultivating their main food source. For more information on the conference visit southerncaliforniamonarch.org

Thursday – June 3

OJAI COMMUNITY FARMERS MARKET | 3- 7 p.m., each Thursday. This new certified farmers market has its inaugural day today. At the Chaparral School Courtyard, Ojai Unified School District Headquarters, 414 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. www.ojaicommunityfarmersmarket.com

VENTURA GENERAL PLAN EDUCATIONAL FORUM: ECONOMIC AND MARKET CONDITIONS | 6-8 p.m. Part of Ventura’s General Plan Update process, this online meeting will explore how the land use document can impact economic development in the city. A General Plan will serve as the land use “constitution” for the city for the next 20 years and the current update is mandated by the state. www.planventura.com/additional-engagement

Friday – June 4

FINAL DAY TO VOTE FOR NONPROFIT OF THE YEAR – CA DISTRICT 27 | Vote by today for your favorite non-profit organization to be recognized by Sen. Henry Stern. Send an email to senator.stern@senate.ca.gov.

FIRST FRIDAY DEMO AND PAINT ALONG WITH ED TERPENING | 5-7 p.m. This FREE workshop on Zoom will demonstrate Ed Terpening’s oil painting process with a focus on color and composition. Watch him, and participate in painting a landscape. Questions will be welcomed during the demonstration. Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/8831603758?pwd=N09RZWc1OXJzSlFVSmp6b1FySnVLQT09. Meeting ID: 883 160 3758. Passcode: 492278. Offered by the Buenaventura Art Association.

Saturday – June 5

NATIONAL TRAILS DAY EVENT | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Pleasant Valley Parks and Recreation District is hosting a day to recognize all the incredible benefits that trails provide for recreation and exposure to nature. We are asking the community to come out to help maintain the beautiful hiking trail system at this natural park for all to enjoy. TRAIL WORK | 8 a.m. – bring shovels, rakes and gloves. CHUMASH PRESENTATION | 12 P.M A FREE educational presentation titled “kayǝwǝš”, translated as calleguas, which means “the head”. The presentation will explore place, language and culture given by tšumaš (Chumash) scholar, Matthew Vestuto. GUIDED HIKE | 11 a.m. Explore the natural area on a guided hike with a local bird expert. Camarillo Grove Park, 6968 E. Camarillo Springs Rd., Camarillo. www.pvrpd.org/2021-06-05-national-trails-day. For any questions please contact Katlyn Simber-Clickener, 805-482-1996 x107, KSimber@pvrpd.org

RELATIVES WITH ROOTS: ARTS AND EDUCATION IN THE NATURAL WORLD | 9-11:30 a.m. A FREE nature-based arts education program for children ages 8 to 11. Each session is two Saturdays, through July 24. All art supplies provided. Offered by the Ojai Valley Green Coalition and taught by local teachers and experts from the community. SESSION ONE IS FULL – details and registration are online HERE. https://ojaivalleygreencoalition.org/rwrsignup/

BARKS AND BOOKS | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. This family friendly event includes the four legged canine set for a literary inspired event. Gather in the courtyard to meet and read with local artists, and children can have their photo taken with favorite characters. Food trucks and dog centric snacks and shopping with therapy dogs and storytime in the Kids Corner. C.A.R.L will be onsite with adoptable dogs along with the Oxnard Library. Bring your well behaved, leashed dog to join in on the fun. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard.

DENIS O’LEARY BOOK SIGNING | 1-3 p.m. Denis O’Leary, a prolific writer an Illustrator, became an advocate and spokesperson for many in the Latino community. Denis took leadership roles in organizations such as the California Association for Bilingual Education, the League of United Latin American Citizens and the United Farm Workers. He served 17 years as a School Board Trustee of the Oxnard School District. Denis has worked to better represent Latino families in their efforts to improve the lives of their next generation. Today, Denis O’Leary often receives calls for help from organizations, law enforcement and foreign governments to assist in issues of education and human rights. His works cover diverse topics for readers of all ages. 805-643-3154, Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

Sunday – June 6

OXNARD COLLEGE COMMUNITY MARKET REOPENS | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 150 vendors will gather with their produce and merchandise bringing the swap meet back after the pandemic closures. Food trucks will also be onsite. Face masks and physical distancing is required. Oxnard College Campus, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard.

“THROUGH OUR EYES” COMMUNITY ART WORKSHOP | 12:30-2:30 p.m. A FREE community workshop. 100 young community members ages 6-18 will be supported in creating a self portrait inspired by their experience over the past year. The students will be encouraged to create a face mask as a form of self-expression that communicates the unique feeling they’ve experienced during the pandemic. Space is limited. Registration required. Classes are held in our outdoor classroom and limited to 10 students. Individual work tables are spaced 6’ apart. Vita Art Center, 28 West Main Street, Ventura, 93001, enter the gate at the back of the building (south Side), 805-644-9214

Monday – June 7

FOUNDATIONS OF OUR REPUBLIC | 5:30-6:30 p.m. FREE semi-monthly community series discussed the founding documents of the United States. This week Constitutional Amendments 23, 24, 25. Tutor Andy Gilman will facilitate the discussion. Offered by The Agora Foundation. Details, registration and readings are online HERE.

THE PERFECT CANDIDATE | 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Monday night at the movies is back! The Oxnard Film Society screenings are returning to a proper theatre on the first and third Mondays of the month. The first film is a life affirming drama from Saudi Arabia’s Haiffa Al Mansour. Safety protocols in place will include: 50% capacity, proof of vaccination, face coverings (ok to remove while enjoying food and drinks), social distancing, cash will not be accepted at concessions. General admission: $10.75, Seniors, children, $7.50. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. 5th St., Oxnard. Trailer and tickets are online at: www.oxnardfilmsociety.com.

Tuesday – June 8

STATE OF THE UNIVERSITY ADDRESS | 2-3 p.m. A presentation of the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce, CSU Channel Islands Interim President Dr. Richard Yao will speak on the state of CSUCI. Details and registration are online HERE.

WESTSIDE COMMUNITY INNOVATION EXCHANGE | 7-8:30 p.m. The final community conversation for residents of Westside Ventura and surrounding areas – Do you drive a car? Ride a bike? Walk? Do you have ideas about housing? These free, bilingual forums are inviting Westside residents along with those from the wider community to dive into challenges in the community and discuss solutions. This final session’s theme is titled “Mission Possible: Affordable Housing” with panelists Veronica Garcia, Chantelle Limón, Lucas Zucker, Vina Listado and Jeff Mitchem. Details and registration are online HERE.

Wednesday – June 9

SCIENCE OF GRATITUDE | 5:30-6:30 p.m. A FREE online event hosted by Community Memorial Health System as part of its 2021 Speaker Series that will explore how gratitude can improve your health. Dr. James Hornstein, Community Memorial Hospital’s Bioethics Committee chair, will be joined for this online discussion by Dr. Corey Martin, a nationally recognized authority on the science of gratitude; Reverend Curtis Hotchkiss, director of CMHS Spiritual Care Services; and Rabbi Jennifer Flam, a chaplain with CMHS Spiritual Care Services. Join CMHS to learn how being grateful can improve your well-being. RSVP at www.cmhshealth.org/RSVP.

Thursday – June 10

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY | 8-9 a.m. The final event of California Lutheran University’s Corporate Leaders Breakfast Series for the year presents Tobi Petrocelli, director of environmental stewardship and sustainability management for MUFG Union Bank, and Larry Scherzer, president of Scherzer International to discuss the benefits and risks of employee-driven corporate social responsibilities policies and procedures. The conversation, conducted on the Remo platform will enable participants to move from speaker to speaker with face-to-face networking, will be moderated by Jean Kelso Sandlin, communication professor at CLU. Reservations are requested by Monday, May 31. To RSVP, go to callutheran.edu/clb. For more information, contact Sharon Nelson at smnelso@callutheran.edu.

VENTURA GENERAL PLAN EDUCATIONAL FORUM: ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT | 6 p.m. Learn how the city’s General Plan can manage economic development and address fiscal concerns. Details are online HERE.

EVERYONE DESERVES A HOME COMPASSION CAMPAIGN | 5:30-7 p.m. An online event to raise funds for the work of the Housing Trust Fund of Ventura County. General admission: $25. Admission and meal delivery $60. Details and tickets online HERE.

STUDENT VOLUNTEERS NEEDED | Earn academic service hours doing light yard work and light housekeeping for seniors. High School Juniors and Seniors are needed to volunteer for about an hour at homes located throughout Ventura County. Details are online HERE. For more information call 805-658-8530 or email info@vccaregivers.org.

TURTLE CONSERVANCY SEEKS VOLUNTEERS | Interested in turtles? Got a love of giant tortoises? The Turtle Conservancy in Ojai is seeking new volunteers for assistance with horticulture, food prep, docent tours and assisting the turtle keepers. Help protect endangered species and help out at the conservancy. Details online HERE.

TASTE OF OLLI, SUMMER SESSION | Get to know the offerings available through the CSU Channel Islands Osher Lifelong Learning Program (OLLI) through these varied summer classes. Learn about the links between sugar, obesity and addiction; an 80th birthday retrospective of music icon Neil Diamond; California’s medicinal herbs and the power of positive psychology on the aging process and many more. The Summer Session of OLLI consists of 25 two-hour, one-day courses that will enable adults aged 50 or over to sample OLLI”s university level courses taught by faculty and experts from many different walks of life. Registration for these affordable courses begins May 24. Courses start June 14. See the list of courses and register by visiting go.csuci.edu/OLLI.

FIFTY AND BETTER SUMMER SESSIONS | Registration is open through June 1, when courses begin in Fifty and Better, in the first session of California Lutheran University courses for those over 50 who want to take university level courses over the summer. The session offers six lecture courses including: women artists, jazz instruments, ecosystems and climate change. Many more available. 4-week Zoom classes are $25. Registration opens June 8 for Summer Session Two. Details and registration are online HERE.

SUMMER HOOPS AT THOUSAND OAKS TEEN CENTER | 5-9 p.m. High School Basketball League is returning. Boys in grades 9-12 can sign up for teams that will play Wednesday and Thursday nights starting July 7 to Aug. 5. Required player evaluations are set for June 26 and/or July 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. For details contact Sarah Daub, Teen Services Director, 805-494-5156, sdaub@crpd.org. Evaluations, practice and games are held at: Thousand Oaks Teen Center, 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks.

DANCE CLASSES FOR ALL AGES | Get dancing with NAMBA! Classes for all levels are starting back up with limited class size and COVID safety protocols. call 805-628-9250 or Check website for schedules and offerings. NAMBAARTS.COM. NAMBA Arts, 47 S. Oak Street, Ventura.

COVID-19 TOOLKIT FOR SENIORS | FREE The goal of the COVID-19 Tool Kit is to empower, educate and provide the tools needed to the homebound seniors so they can reduce their risk of contracting the virus. Toolkits Include: Single-Use Temperature Strips, Pulse Oximeter with batteries, Hand Sanitizer, Antiseptic Wipes, Disposable Face Masks and more. The kit is available to homebound seniors ages 75 and over, who live in their own home or with a family member in the communities of Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Simi Valley, Moorpark, Oak Park or Agoura Hills. Supplies are limited and available until they run out. Limit of one per household. To reserve a COVID-19 Tool Kit, please call Senior Concerns at 805-497-0189.

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Opening June 3. The Agriculture Museum will reopen its outdoor spaces and gardens on Thursday, June 3, at 11 a.m. Hours Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing: Exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Friday, June 4, 5-7 p.m. via Zoom The BAA celebrates First Friday in June with an online painting demonstation and paint-along with Ed Terpening, who will discuss color and composition. Free. www.facebook.com/BuenaventuraArtAssociation.

CONEJO IMPROV: VAX’D AND BETTER THAN EVER Saturday, June 5, 7 p.m. The Conejo Players Theatre presents a live and online night of improv. Be prepared to laugh as seasoned comedians take audience suggestions and perform on the spot. $10. 351 South Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org/conejo-improv-vaxd-and-better-ever.

H GALLERY Through July 25. Art in the Time of Corona Vol. 1, showcasing works by artists responding to the pandemic. Viewable online as of May 20; gallery reception on Saturday, June 12, 6-8 p.m. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opening June 3. The Museum of Ventura County will reopen its outdoor spaces and gardens on Thursday, June 3, at 11 a.m. Hours Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace, George Stuart Historical Figures®, virtual exhibits and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER June 5-30. Restoration, a photography exhibit that celebrates a return to normalcy, while reflecting on where we’ve been. The showcases will also display work by Drew Lurie, Gayle Swanson and Genie Thomsen. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, www.ojaiartcenter.org .

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through June 30: Botanical paintings in “watercolor ink” by June Guest Artist Lisa Skyheart Marshall. Reception on Friday, June 18, 5-7 p.m. Ongoing: Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS June 5-July 31: Mojave, work by artists who participated in the Mojave National Preserve Artist-in-Residence program from 2018 to 2020. “The Digital Desert,” artist talk with Dani Dodge, Allanah Vokes and Kristine Paiz on Saturday, June 12, at 1 p.m. via Zoom. “A Decade in the Desert,” an artist talk with Gabriel Thorburn and Bob Killen on Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VIRTUAL FIRST FRIDAYS Friday, June 4. Arts organizations, galleries and artists in and around Ventura celebrate the first Friday of every month with an extravaganza of art and creativity. Find events and participating organizations at www.artsventura.org/event/virtual-first-friday-2/.

CO-OP ARTISAN MARKET. Vita Art Center is looking for makers of handcrafted goods to participate in its new co-op shop opening June 12. Items will be sold onsite and online. Space is limited. Interested artisans should email an overview of their items with images to info@vitaartcenter.com.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, June 3, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Marjorie Becker open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through June 26: Put a Lid on It, featuring members of the Ventura County Potters’ Guild. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday; masks are required and safety protocols will be followed. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Aug. 23: The Art of the Sailor, featuring scrimshaw, knots, embroidery and other artifacts, many of which have never been seen before. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through August 2021. The Memory Project, sculptures made of memories written on strips of delicate gampi paper. Some online exhibits also available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Recently opened: Voyage of Discovery: Women in STEM, highlighting the many women who have had an impact on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ongoing: Videos, interactive models and more detailing the history of the oil and gas industry, as well as exhibits on rocks, minerals and dinosaurs. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through June 30: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, featuring the work of John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Donna Granata and many more. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI Through July 5: Selected works by Molly Larkey and Brian Wills. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened May 16. A new show featuring top work from artists near and far. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM June 5-Sept. 12: Making Waves, a solo show by Northern California artist Michelle Jung featuring large-scale, immersive seascapes. Through July 25: Erin Hanson: Colors of California, a comprehensive collection of the artist’s “Open Impressionism” landscapes of California. Through June 27: Santa Paula Sojourn, local scenes from Shannon Celia. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

VCAC STREET VIEW SHOWCASE Through June. Reflect 2020, four local artists (Carlos Grasso, Josiah Gruzik, Belen Isla and Ksenia McEuen) display work inspired by the past year through dioramas in storefront windows. A treasure hunt has been designed to enrich the viewing. Presented by the Ventura County Arts Council. 1985 S. Victoria Ave. (at Moon), Ventura, 805-658-2213, vcartscouncil.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VIRTUAL SPRING CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR Through June 30 online. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center hosts this virtual crafts fair that has handmade items that will make great gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and any special occasion. Soap, candles, jewelry, glassware and more. www.svvac.org/sister-act-streaming.

VITA ART CENTER Through June 4. Winter/Spring 2021 Teen Art Program for ages 13-18 and Middle School Art Program for ages 10 and up. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.