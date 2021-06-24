DEMONSTRATION OF THE COMMUNITY SUPPORTED GRAZING PROGRAM | Friday, June 25, 6-9 p.m. FREE. The Ojai Valley Fire Safe Council is partnering with local goat grazing businesses to develop a Community Support Grazing Program to reduce fire hazard fuels and foster ecological stewardship. This event will provide a demonstration of the grazing and information about the benefits with live music, beverages and hors d’oeuvre with a conversation around what the program offers and would look like. Due to parking limitations attendees are asked to park at Nordhoff High School, 1401 Maricopa Hwy, Ojai and ride the free shuttle provided to the Ojai Retreat (160 Besant Road) for the event. Shuttle service begins at 5:30 p.m. www.firesafeojai.org

Thursday – June 24

STATE OF THE CITY: VENTURA | 1-2:30 p.m. Mayor of Ventura, Sofia Rubalcava will give a presentation titled “A Time Like No Other” and Dr. Roger Rice, Superintendent of the Ventura Unified School District who will also present some information about plans for the district. This is a virtual event. Registration required: www.venturachamber.com/stateofthecity2021. You will receive a link to join the meeting the day before the event.

MINDFULNESS AT THE MUSEUM | 4-5 p.m. FREE wellness class for all ages each Thursday outside in the gardens. Space is limited. Registration required. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. https://venturamuseum.org/event/mindfulness-the-museum-tai-chi-and-meditation/

POWER TO THE PEDAL ADVOCACY MEET UP | 5:30 p.m. Via Zoom. Bring ideas, concerns and thoughts for this discussion on bike advocacy in Ventura. Hosted by Bike Ventura. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87120282115

AMERICA THE MELTING POT | 6 p.m. A pre-Concert Talk with David Ravetch exploring the music to be presented in the upcoming New West Symphony concerts premiering on June 26. $25 for pass to all related events. Information and registration online HERE.

ARTIST TALK WITH JONATHAN MICHAEL CASTILLO | 6-7 p.m. Zoom event. Chicago based photographer, visual artist and educator, Jonathan Michael Castillo uses cutting edge camera and lighting equipment to capture real-life moments of Los Angeles area commuters for his current show, Car Culture. These rearview portraits of unknowing drivers provides a unique perspective, and turns the art of photography into a new type of documentary. $6. Free for museum members. California Museum of Art, Thousand Oaks (CMATO) www.cmato.org.

CREATING YOUR LIFE: MINDFULNESS, CREATIVITY AND WORKING WITH THE INNER CRITIC | Saturday, July 24, 6-8:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 25, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. A two day workshop to jumpstart creativity with meditation, mindfulness and expressive arts activities. $160 for both days with Megan Bisbee, MA, CYT. Details online HERE. 805-644-9214. Vita Art Center, 28 West Main St., Ventura.

Friday – June 25

WHEELCHAIR DISTRIBUTION FOR LOCAL DISABLED VETERANS | 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Port of Hueneme in partnership with over a dozen organizations including Gold Coast Veterans Foundation, Disabled American Veterans – Ventura Chapter 24, and Knights of Columbus raised over $33,000. 40 wheelchairs will be given away at this event out of a total of 110 chairs. For more information, or to request a wheelchair, contact Gold Coast Veterans Foundation (805) 482-6550.

Saturday – June 26

FARMERS MARKET AT THE COLLECTION | 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Every Saturday come browse fresh farm-to-table produce at the California Certified Farmers Market at The Collection, across from the Annex Food Hall. The farmers market is open weekly Rain or Shine! No pets allowed, service animals only. Interested vendors can find information online at Raw Inspiration to apply.

GIRL SCOUTS OF CALIFORNIA CENTRAL COAST OPEN HOUSE | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Girls in kindergarten through high school and their families are invited to a fun-filled day or activities and making new friends. Parents can ask leaders about program. All attendees can win Girl Scout swag. The event is being held at the following location in Ventura County: Thousand Oaks Program Center, 350 W. Hillcrest Dr. Thousand Oaks; Oxnard Program Center, The Collection at Riverpark, 581 Town Center Dr., Oxnard. Details and registration are online HERE.

SUNDAY GREENS PINK HEARSE PARTY NO. 1 | 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Everyone is welcome to this kid friendly event at Ventura’s “Stonehenge Garden” the Sunday Greens events explore the relationship between nature and technology through live music, live art, and social media. (instagram: Everyone is welcome to this kid friendly event at Ventura’s “Stonehenge Garden” the Sunday Greens events explore the relationship between nature and technology through live music, live art, and social media. (instagram: @venturastonehenge ). Live music by Channel the Sun, Maya Lumen, The Things, Jason Brock and Ragdoll. Live stone sculpture workshop by Andy Lewis of Art City. Ariel Performances by Adriana Llanes and Ebeth Feldman. Vending and refreshments available. Enjoy a day of art and community in the gardenTickets are available for those who can afford to support. Details online HERE . 805-648-1690 email artcitygalleryandstudios @gmail.com Art City’s Avant Garden, 197 Dubbers St., Ventura.

Sunday – June 27

BANK OF BOOKS BOOK CLUB | 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Get reading and come gather to discuss The Midnight Library by Matt Haig. Bank of Books offers a place to gather and discuss what you’re reading. Contact the new and used book store for details. 805-643-3154. Bank of Books, 748 E Main St, Ventura. www.bankofbooks.com

AMERICA THE MELTING POT | 3 p.m. An online concert event curated by Michael Christie for the New West Symphony embodies the symphony’s belief that the arts have a critical role to play in capturing the most important stories of our time, expressing the lived experiences of all members of our society, and ultimately leading the way toward a more equitable, inclusive, and just world for all. $25. Tickets online HERE or by calling 805-497-5800.

Monday – June 28

BANK OF BOOKS BOOK CLUB: DUNE | 4:30-5:30 p.m. Get reading and come gather to discuss the class sci-fi, fantasy by Frank Herbert. Bank of Books offers a place to gather and discuss what you’re reading. Contact the new and used book store for details. 805-643-3154. Bank of Books, 748 E Main St, Ventura. www.bankofbooks.com

AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN OJAI FORUM | 6:30 p.m. doors open and meeting starts at 7 p.m. A forum and community conversation hosted by the Ojai Valley Democratic Club (OVDC). Lucas Seibert, the Community Development Director for the City of Ojai, will present a summary of the Draft Housing Element of the Ojai General Plan, which contains the city’s commitment and strategies for addressing the affordable housing crises, and which must be approved by the City Council by October 15. That will be followed by a panel Discussion and Q and A with Ojai Mayor Pro-Tem Bill Weirick, and Planning Commission Chair Steve Quilici. The conversation will be moderated by Jeffrey Starkweather, OVDC Vice-President and retired land use attorney. Details online HERE. Meeting will take place on the patio at the Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai.

IMPROV CLASSES | 7 p.m. No experience necessary. Proof of vaccination required. Namba Performing Arts Space, 47 S. Oak St., Ventura. www.nambaarts.com

Tuesday – June 29

CITY OF VENTURA JOB FAIR | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. FREE for job seekers and employees this fair hosted by the Ventura Chamber of Commerce, Visit Ventura and the Economic Development Department of the City of Ventura will bring 30 local businesses who are hiring to one place for job seekers to learn about current and lucrative employment opportunities. For more information email info@ventura-chamber.org 805-653-8015. Crowne Plaza Hotel, 450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura.

LIFE RECOVERY PROGRAM GRADUATION CEREMONY | 6:30 p.m. A graduation for participants in the Ventura County Rescue Mission’s programs. The mission provides a full range of services to help the most vulnerable members of our community break free from poverty, homelessness, and addiction. Event is streaming and in person. facebook.com/VCRescueMission.

Wednesday – June 30

DIVERSITY COLLECTIVE MIXER | 4:30-6:30 p.m. Gather with friends and meet new ones. $5 at the door. Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar, 598 Town Center Dr., Oxnard.

Thursday – July 1

SUCCULENT PLANTING | 4 p.m. Celebrate the Joy of Succulents at this class for everyone no matter what your succulent experience may be. You’ll be guided through putting your own arrangement together and discover the techniques of proper soil mixing geared towards succulents and cacti, proper watering to ensure happy and hydrated succulents, and all the while becoming familiar with the many beautiful varieties of succulents that you can grow in your very own yard! Register online HERE. All supplies provided. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main Street, Ventura.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, EDUCATION AND RESOURCES

NEED A RIDE TO GET A VACCINE? | Three options available – Through July 4 Uber and Lyft will offer everyone free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites. | Free Rides to COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments are available through Gold Coast Transit District’s GO ACCESS program. Must schedule a ride one day in advance by calling 805-485-2319. | The Ventura County Area Agency on Aging provides transportation services for older adults ages 60+ who have a scheduled appointment for testing or vaccine. Call 805-477-7300 to schedule a ride.

NEED INTERNET ACCESS? | The Emergency Broadband Benefit offers discounted internet and computer during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing up to $50/month discount for broadband service and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider if the household contributes more than $10 but less than $50 toward the purchase price. See if you qualify and apply at: 833-511-0311 or: GetEmergencyBroadband.org.

BURDENED BY COVID-19 FUNERAL RELATED EXPENSES? | Through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. Assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral. For more information, call 844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585 or more information online HERE.

NO COST TUTORING FOR OAK PARK AND VENTURA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENTS | These two school districts are offering “high-dosage” tutoring to students in partnership with an education support system called Paper. The program provides on demand, unlimited and one-on-one tutoring to students 24 hours a day, seven days a week with highly trained tutors. Contact your principal for information.

TURTLE CONSERVANCY SEEKS VOLUNTEERS | Interested in turtles? Got a love of giant tortoises? The Turtle Conservancy in Ojai is seeking new volunteers for assistance with horticulture, food prep, docent tours and assisting the turtle keepers. Help protect endangered species and help out at the conservancy. Details online HERE.

MARINE SCIENCE BEACH CAMP | First session starts June 28, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Fridays The MERITO Foundation offers a series of a week long a hands-on ocean science and stewardship activities for children 8 to 12 years old. Session topics include Watersheds to Oceans, Life in between the tides, The life of Plankton and more. Campers will explore as bug detectives, learn about water quality testing and learn to identify native plants and will understand their importance and much more. Camps are held at Southern Buenaventura State Beach by the Kalorama Wetland, south of the Ventura pier. $150-$200. Details and registration online HERE.

SUMMER HOOPS AT THOUSAND OAKS TEEN CENTER | 5-9 p.m. High School Basketball League is returning. Boys in grades 9-12 can sign up for teams that will play Wednesday and Thursday nights starting July 7 to Aug. 5. Required player evaluations are set for June 26 and/or July 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. For details contact Sarah Daub, Teen Services Director, 805-494-5156, sdaub@crpd.org. Evaluations, practice and games are held at: Thousand Oaks Teen Center, 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks.

DANCE CLASSES FOR ALL AGES | Get dancing with NAMBA! Classes for all levels are starting back up with limited class size and COVID safety protocols. call 805-628-9250 or Check website for schedules and offerings. NAMBAARTS.COM. NAMBA Arts, 47 S. Oak Street, Ventura.

COVID-19 TOOLKIT FOR SENIORS | FREE The goal of the COVID-19 Tool Kit is to empower, educate and provide the tools needed to the homebound seniors so they can reduce their risk of contracting the virus. Toolkits Include: Single-Use Temperature Strips, Pulse Oximeter with batteries, Hand Sanitizer, Antiseptic Wipes, Disposable Face Masks and more. The kit is available to homebound seniors ages 75 and over, who live in their own home or with a family member in the communities of Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Simi Valley, Moorpark, Oak Park or Agoura Hills. Supplies are limited and available until they run out. Limit of one per household. To reserve a COVID-19 Tool Kit, please call Senior Concerns at 805-497-0189.

VIRTUAL 5K AND 10K RUNS | Ongoing through July, offered through the Pleasant Valley Parks and Recreation department. Details online HERE.

VENTURA’S COOL BREEZE CENTURY RIDE | Aug. 7th – A bicycle ride starting and ending in Historic Downtown Ventura offering multiple routes along the coast. Go to coolbreezecentury.com for ride/route details.

ARTS LISTINGS

NEW

CAROLYN GLASOE BAILEY FOUNDATION Saturday, June 26. Oaxaca-inspired gala honoring Porfirio Gutierrez, winner of the Carolyn Glasoe Bailey Foundation Art Prize. For tickets and additional details, visit carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org.

CINDERBLOCK BOOKSHELVES Sunday, June 27, 10 p.m. A radio drama based on the musical memoir by Rain Perry, based on her life with her father after the death of her mother. Broadcast on KWMR-FM 90.5 and streamed at KWMR.org and available to stream afterwards. www.rainperry.com/calendar.

FAMILY FURNITURE June 25-July 18. Family secrets and complicated romances are explored in this coming-of-age drama set in the 1950s during one exceptional summer. Presented by Ojai ACT. $10-20. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, ojaiact.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

ALMOST, MAINE June 28-30. Conejo Players Theatre seeks cast members for this series of vignettes that take place on a magical midwinter night. Registration required; online and in-person auditions available. Performances take place Sept. 17-26. For more information, email producer Elena Mills at mills.elena@twc.com or visit www.conejoplayers.org/almost-maine-0.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, June 24, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Reading by Joseph Ross, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. The Agriculture Museum has reopened its outdoor spaces and gardens. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The museum also boasts exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through June 26: Put a Lid on It, featuring members of the Ventura County Potters’ Guild. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday; masks are required and safety protocols will be followed. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through August 2021. The Memory Project, sculptures made of memories written on strips of delicate gampi paper. Some online exhibits also available. Artists talk with Jonathan Michael Castillo on Thursday, June 24, 6 p.m. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, www.cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Recently opened: Voyage of Discovery: Women in STEM, highlighting the many women who have had an impact on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ongoing: Videos, interactive models and more detailing the history of the oil and gas industry, as well as exhibits on rocks, minerals and dinosaurs. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Through July 25. A solo exhibit by Jean Metzinger. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Aug. 23: The Art of the Sailor, featuring scrimshaw, knots, embroidery and other artifacts, many of which have never been seen before. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. Plant sale on Saturday, June 26, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

H GALLERY Through July 25. Art in the Time of Corona Vol. 1, showcasing works by artists responding to the pandemic. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

JUNETEENTH CITY WIDE ART EVENT Through June 30. Artists from New Generation Juneteenth celebrate Juneteenth in Ventura County with art in a variety of locations in Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Ventura. For artists and venues, visit @newgenjuneteenth.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened June 12: The Weed Project: Outlaws of the Super Bloom & Crimes We Commit in the Garden, a new exhibit by Charlene Spiller. Ongoing: The Museum of Ventura County has opened its outdoor spaces and gardens, with hours Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace, George Stuart Historical Figures®, virtual exhibits and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through June 30. Restoration, a photography exhibit that celebrates a return to normalcy, while reflecting on where we’ve been. The showcases will also display work by Drew Lurie, Gayle Swanson and Genie Thomsen. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through June 30: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, featuring the work of John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Donna Granata and many more. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s <em>The Romance of the Adobe</em> will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through June 30. Botanical paintings in “watercolor ink” by June Guest Artist Lisa Skyheart Marshall. Ongoing: Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI Through July 5: Selected works by Molly Larkey and Brian Wills. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened June 15. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square celebrates California’s reopening with a new show (Diane Williams, Chuck Potter, CW Slade and more), champagne and cupcakes. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Sept. 12: Making Waves, a solo show by Northern California artist Michelle Jung featuring large-scale, immersive seascapes. Through July 25: Erin Hanson: Colors of California, a comprehensive collection of the artist’s “Open Impressionism” landscapes of California. Through June 27: Santa Paula Sojourn, local scenes from Shannon Celia. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through July 31: Mojave, work by artists who participated in the Mojave National Preserve Artist-in-Residence program from 2018 to 2020. “A Decade in the Desert,” an artist talk with Gabriel Thorburn and Bob Killen on Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VCAC STREET VIEW SHOWCASE Through June. Reflect 2020, four local artists (Carlos Grasso, Josiah Gruzik, Belen Isla and Ksenia McEuen) display work inspired by the past year through dioramas in storefront windows. A treasure hunt has been designed to enrich the viewing. Presented by the Ventura County Arts Council. 1985 S. Victoria Ave. (at Moon), Ventura, 805-658-2213, vcartscouncil.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VITA ART CENTER Through July 31: Through Our Eyes, 100 self-portraits of Ventura youth in response to COVID-19. Through Aug. 14. Elegies, tapestries, paintings and drawings by John Nava and David Kassan that recognize the cost of injustice, racism and political violence. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

VIRTUAL SPRING CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR Through June 30 online. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center hosts this virtual crafts fair that has handmade items that will make great gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and any special occasion. Soap, candles, jewelry, glassware and more. www.svvac.org/sister-act-streaming.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.