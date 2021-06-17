30th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF JUNETEENTH | Thursday, June 17 through June 30. FREE. For 30 years a group of local black organizers have come together to bring a fun and welcoming celebration to the community in Oxnard that commemorates the 1865 historical Proclamation of Freedom from slavery in Texas. This years celebration includes several events, virtual and in person, with the main virtual event on June 19th. Part of the focus of the celebration is to highlight and bring business to Black-Owned Businesses and Black Artists. Pictured: A past in person Juneteenth celebration at Plaza Park, Oxnard. www.juneteenthoxnard.org

Thursday, June 17 | Open Doors Studio Reception | 6-9 p.m. The kick off event of the New-Gen Juneteenth City-Wide Art Event. A meet and greet event with local featured artists. Open Door Studio, 329 W 5th St, Oxnard. RSVP HERE.

Friday, June 18 | Casa Agria Specialty Ales | TBD, 701 N. Del Norte Blvd. #360, Oxnard.

Saturday, June 19th

VIRTUAL JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. A virtual celebration showcasing special guests, spoken word, entertainment, art and music. Register here for the live streaming event on Facebook and Zoom.

Juneteenth Dinner Meet and Greet | 5-9 p.m. Supporting black owned business, Caribbean Haven, 1780 S. Victoria Ave., # E, Ventura.

Next week’s New Gen Juneteenth line up includes:

June 23 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lunch meet and greet at Cajun Country Café, 665 S. Ventura Ave., Oxnard. June 26 | 6-10 p.m. Open Mic Night at Cajun Country Cafe, 665 S. Ventura Ave., Oxnard. June 27 | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Brunch Meet and Greet, Tomas Cafe, 622 S. A Street, Oxnard. June 30 |6-9 p.m. Open Mic Night and meet and greet. Ballaholic, 663 S Ventura Rd, Oxnard.

Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, resources, needs and Arts Listings. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com

THURSDAY – JUNE 17

EVICTION PREVENTION | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. This program helps both landlords and renters apply to receive financial assistance through California’s, CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program. To start the application process with CityServe, landlords and renters must request an appointment at www.cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention. Application appointments are scheduled for Thursdays at Connect Church, 346 N Kimball Rd. Ventura. Those seeking financial assistance can also call the administrative manager, Samantha Smith, directly at (725) 780-6963. For assistance en espanol, call Devon Pozo, 661-583-3222.

STATE OF THE CITY: OXNARD | 1 p.m. FREE. Online. Oxnard Mayor John C. Zaragoza will present a State of the City report at this virtual event hosted by the Oxnard Chamber of Commerce. Topics will include pandemic challenges and solutions, Measure E, city priorities over the next five years, the new Amazon facility, and other important updates. Registration required online HERE.

REDUCING CALIFORNIA’S FIRE RISK | 2-7 p.m. Bringing together sustainability and fire prevention sectors in one symposium with keynote speakers Ricardo Lara, California Insurance Commissioner, and Jessica Morse Deputy Secretary for Forest and Wildfire Resilience at the California Natural Resources Agency. Hosted by the U.S. Green Building Council – Los Angeles Chapter this online event offers virtual tours and expert interviews including elected officials Sen. Anthony Portantino (25th District), Sen. Henry Stern (27th District), and Assemblymember Jim Wood (2nd District). The symposium aims to convene fire scientists, firefighters and fire safe councils, forest management professionals, cultural burning and environmental advocates, and more. FREE. Registration required: bit.ly/cafirerisk

MINDFULNESS AT THE MUSEUM | 4-5 p.m. FREE wellness class for all ages each Thursday outside in the gardens. Space is limited. Registration required. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

Friday – June 18

THE HIGH FRONTIER: THE UNTOLD STORY OF GERARD K. O’NEILL | 8:30 p.m. FREE. Documentary Filmmaker Will Henry will discuss his latest film “The High Frontier: The Untold Story of Gerard K. O’Neill,” which tells the story of the man who proposed that humans needed to colonize space. Hosted by the Ventura County Astronomical Society. To watch the 4-minute trailer and get the zoom webinar link visit www.VCAS.org

Saturday – June 19

KIDS AND FAMILIES TOGETHER BIKE RODEO | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. A bike safety and rodeo event. Hosted by Kids and Family Together, the goal of this event is to serve 100 children with bike riding instruction, riding skills, a riding course and bike safety checks. Drawings to win new bikes! Every child who attends will get a new bike helmet, treats and a grab bag. To volunteer at the event contact: Contact: Jeni Futvoye 805-940-6323 jfuvoye@kidsandfamilies.org. To donate a new or used bike contact Donate a new -or- (working) used bike contact Carrie McAuliffe: 805-643-1446 ext. 131. Crosspoint Church, 5415 Ralston St., Ventura https://www.kidsandfamilies.org/giftaway-events/

VOLUNTEER at the BIKE RODEO | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Volunteer with Bike Ventura at the Bike Rodeo, helping kids learn bike riding skills and safety. If it’s your first time volunteering a kids rodeo is a top notch magical experience, especially for foster kiddos. And we will help guide you the whole time, so don’t be shy! Please email alex@bikeventura.org if you would like to help those kids have a special day and volunteer with us.

INTERNATIONAL SURFING DAY | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. FREE. A Surfrider hosted event combining surf therapy, environmental and social justice activism. Music, food and activities. With New-Gen Juneteenth art pop-up showcasing Ryan Peace Reeve, BiBi Jordan, and Kevin Brannon, and more. Port Hueneme Pier, Parking Lot A, https://ventura.surfrider.org

Monday – June 21

LIMBO | 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m screenings This comedy/drama delves into the refugee experience set on a fictional Scottish island while arabic refugees wait for their asylum claims to be processed. The story is inspired by true life stories of refugees during the Syrian civil war. Hosted by the Oxnard Film Society. $10.75 general admission. $7.50 seniors/children. Plaza Cinemas, 255 W. 5th St., Oxnard. www.oxnardfilmsociety.org

Tuesday – June 22

MINDFULNESS AT THE MUSEUM | 10-11 a.m. FREE outdoor wellness class for all ages each Saturday. Space is limited. Registration required. at the Agriculture Museum, 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. Register online HERE.

STOP AND SMELL THE ROSE’ | 4:30 – 6 p.m. Come network while sipping rose wine with paired light bites. RSVP to cyps.crd@meridiansenior.com. Cypress Place Senior Living, 1200 Cypress Point Lane, Ventura.

Wednesday – June 23

WAGS AND WINE POP-UP WINE TASTING | 4- 7 p.m. Bring your best four pawed friend and gather with other dog and wine lovers to taste Nectar of the Dogs Wine at this family owned cafe. Half flight $5, full flight $10. Special modified food menu available. Dogs will get a free pup cup and their photo snapped to put up on the dog wall. 10% of all tasting and wine sales will be donated to Nectar of the Dogs Wine Heart and Paw rescue partners. Lucky Dog Cafe, 2139 Tapo St., #113, Simi Valley.

Thursday – June 24

MINDFULNESS AT THE MUSEUM | 4-5 p.m. FREE wellness class for all ages each Thursday outside in the gardens. Space is limited. Registration required. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

POWER TO THE PEDAL ADVOCACY MEET UP | 5:30 p.m. Via Zoom. Bring ideas, concerns and thoughts for this discussion on bike advocacy in Ventura. Hosted by Bike Ventura. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87120282115

AMERICA THE MELTING POT | 6 p.m. A pre-Concert Talk with David Ravetch exploring the music to be presented in the upcoming New West Symphony concerts premiering on June 26. $25 for pass to all related events. Information and registration online HERE.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, EDUCATION AND RESOURCES

NEED A RIDE TO GET A VACCINE? | Three options available – Through July 4 Uber and Lyft will offer everyone free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites. | Free Rides to COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments are available through Gold Coast Transit District’s GO ACCESS program. Must schedule a ride one day in advance by calling 805-485-2319. | The Ventura County Area Agency on Aging provides transportation services for older adults ages 60+ who have a scheduled appointment for testing or vaccine. Call 805-477-7300 to schedule a ride.

NEED INTERNET ACCESS? | The Emergency Broadband Benefit offers discounted internet and computer during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing up to $50/month discount for broadband service and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider if the household contributes more than $10 but less than $50 toward the purchase price. See if you qualify and apply at: 833-511-0311 or: GetEmergencyBroadband.org.

BURDENED BY COVID-19 FUNERAL RELATED EXPENSES? | Through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. Assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral. For more information, call 844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585 or visit https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance

NO COST TUTORING FOR OAK PARK AND VENTURA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENTS | These two school districts are offering “high-dosage” tutoring to students in partnership with an education support system called Paper. The program provides on demand, unlimited and one-on-one tutoring to students 24 hours a day, seven days a week with highly trained tutors. Contact your principal for information.

TURTLE CONSERVANCY SEEKS VOLUNTEERS | Interested in turtles? Got a love of giant tortoises? The Turtle Conservancy in Ojai is seeking new volunteers for assistance with horticulture, food prep, docent tours and assisting the turtle keepers. Help protect endangered species and help out at the conservancy. Details online HERE.

MARINE SCIENCE BEACH CAMP | First session starts June 28, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Fridays The MERITO Foundation offers a series of a week long a hands-on ocean science and stewardship activities for children 8 to 12 years old. Session topics include Watersheds to Oceans, Life in between the tides, The life of Plankton and more. Campers will explore as bug detectives, learn about water quality testing and learn to identify native plants and will understand their importance and much more. Camps are held at Southern Buenaventura State Beach by the Kalorama Wetland, south of the Ventura pier. $150-$200. Details and registration online HERE.

SUMMER HOOPS AT THOUSAND OAKS TEEN CENTER | 5-9 p.m. High School Basketball League is returning. Boys in grades 9-12 can sign up for teams that will play Wednesday and Thursday nights starting July 7 to Aug. 5. Required player evaluations are set for June 26 and/or July 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. For details contact Sarah Daub, Teen Services Director, 805-494-5156, sdaub@crpd.org. Evaluations, practice and games are held at: Thousand Oaks Teen Center, 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks.

DANCE CLASSES FOR ALL AGES | Get dancing with NAMBA! Classes for all levels are starting back up with limited class size and COVID safety protocols. call 805-628-9250 or Check website for schedules and offerings. NAMBAARTS.COM. NAMBA Arts, 47 S. Oak Street, Ventura.

COVID-19 TOOLKIT FOR SENIORS | FREE The goal of the COVID-19 Tool Kit is to empower, educate and provide the tools needed to the homebound seniors so they can reduce their risk of contracting the virus. Toolkits Include: Single-Use Temperature Strips, Pulse Oximeter with batteries, Hand Sanitizer, Antiseptic Wipes, Disposable Face Masks and more. The kit is available to homebound seniors ages 75 and over, who live in their own home or with a family member in the communities of Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Simi Valley, Moorpark, Oak Park or Agoura Hills. Supplies are limited and available until they run out. Limit of one per household. To reserve a COVID-19 Tool Kit, please call Senior Concerns at 805-497-0189.

VIRTUAL 5K AND 10K RUNS | Ongoing through July, offered through the Pleasant Valley Parks and Recreation department. Details online HERE.

VENTURA’S COOL BREEZE CENTURY RIDE | Aug. 7th – A bicycle ride starting and ending in Historic Downtown Ventura offering multiple routes along the coast. Go to coolbreezecentury.com for ride/route details.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

BACKWARDS BROADWAY DRIVE-IN THEATRE June 18-20. Conejo Players Theatre presents a unique and exciting gender-bending celebration of the Broadway musical. A creative cast and crew will reinterpret some of Broadway’s biggest hits but mix up the gender identity. Performances will take place in the CPT parking lot. $20-60. 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org/backwards-broadway-drive-theatre.

CANVAS AND PAPER Through July 25. A solo exhibit by Jean Metzinger. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Saturday, June 19, 2 p.m. via Zoom: Artist workshop focusing on color field mosaic painting inspired by Alma Woodsey Thomas. Previous painting experience recommended but not required. Free; pre-registration required. Saturday, June 19, 2 p.m. via Zoom: Virtual Family Art Day with a focus on “junk journaling,” combining art, writing and collage. Use found objects to record memories, inspirations or thoughts. Free; pre-registration required. Through August 2021: The Memory Project, sculptures made of memories written on strips of delicate gampi paper. Some online exhibits also available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

JUNETEENTH CITY WIDE ART EVENT June 18-30. Artists from New Generation Juneteenth celebrate Juneteenth in Ventura County with art in a variety of locations in Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Ventura. For artists and venues, visit @newgenjuneteenth.

VITA ART CENTER June 19-July 31: Through Our Eyes, 100 self-portraits of Ventura youth in response to COVID-19. Opening reception on Saturday, June 19, 4-6 p.m. Through Aug. 14. Elegies, tapestries, paintings and drawings by John Nava and David Kassan that recognize the cost of injustice, racism and political violence. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, June 17, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Reading by Alexis Rhone Fancher, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. The Agriculture Museum has reopened its outdoor spaces and gardens. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The museum also boasts exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through June 26: Put a Lid on It, featuring members of the Ventura County Potters’ Guild. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday; masks are required and safety protocols will be followed. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Aug. 23: The Art of the Sailor, featuring scrimshaw, knots, embroidery and other artifacts, many of which have never been seen before. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Recently opened: Voyage of Discovery: Women in STEM, highlighting the many women who have had an impact on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ongoing: Videos, interactive models and more detailing the history of the oil and gas industry, as well as exhibits on rocks, minerals and dinosaurs. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

H GALLERY Through July 25. Art in the Time of Corona Vol. 1, showcasing works by artists responding to the pandemic. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened June 12: The Weed Project: Outlaws of the Super Bloom & Crimes We Commit in the Garden, a new exhibit by Charlene Spiller. Ongoing: The Museum of Ventura County has opened its outdoor spaces and gardens, with hours Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace, George Stuart Historical Figures®, virtual exhibits and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through June 30. Restoration, a photography exhibit that celebrates a return to normalcy, while reflecting on where we’ve been. The showcases will also display work by Drew Lurie, Gayle Swanson and Genie Thomsen. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through June 30: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, featuring the work of John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Donna Granata and many more. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s <em>The Romance of the Adobe</em> will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Through June 30. Botanical paintings in “watercolor ink” by June Guest Artist Lisa Skyheart Marshall. Reception on Friday, June 18, 5-7 p.m. Ongoing: Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI Through July 5: Selected works by Molly Larkey and Brian Wills. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened June 15. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square celebrates California’s reopening with a new show (Diane Williams, Chuck Potter, CW Slade and more), champagne and cupcakes. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Sept. 12: Making Waves, a solo show by Northern California artist Michelle Jung featuring large-scale, immersive seascapes. Through July 25: Erin Hanson: Colors of California, a comprehensive collection of the artist’s “Open Impressionism” landscapes of California. Through June 27: Santa Paula Sojourn, local scenes from Shannon Celia. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through July 31: Mojave, work by artists who participated in the Mojave National Preserve Artist-in-Residence program from 2018 to 2020. “A Decade in the Desert,” an artist talk with Gabriel Thorburn and Bob Killen on Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VCAC STREET VIEW SHOWCASE Through June. Reflect 2020, four local artists (Carlos Grasso, Josiah Gruzik, Belen Isla and Ksenia McEuen) display work inspired by the past year through dioramas in storefront windows. A treasure hunt has been designed to enrich the viewing. Presented by the Ventura County Arts Council. 1985 S. Victoria Ave. (at Moon), Ventura, 805-658-2213, vcartscouncil.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VIRTUAL SPRING CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR Through June 30 online. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center hosts this virtual crafts fair that has handmade items that will make great gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and any special occasion. Soap, candles, jewelry, glassware and more. www.svvac.org/sister-act-streaming.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.