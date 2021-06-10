THE WEED PROJECT: OUTLAWS OF THE SUPER BLOOM AND CRIMES WE COMMIT IN THE GARDEN | Saturday, June 12, 2-4 p.m. Opening reception for Charlene Spiller’s new exhibit featuring thirteen botanical paintings with an ecological message. Refreshment, no host bar. Visitors will also be able to explore the new and refreshed Children’s Garden. Admission is free with registration. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

Thursday – June 10

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY | 8-9 a.m. The final event of California Lutheran University’s Corporate Leaders Breakfast Series for the year presents Tobi Petrocelli, director of environmental stewardship and sustainability management for MUFG Union Bank, and Larry Scherzer, president of Scherzer International to discuss the benefits and risks of employee-driven corporate social responsibilities policies and procedures. The conversation, conducted on the Remo platform will enable participants to move from speaker to speaker with face-to-face networking, will be moderated by Jean Kelso Sandlin, communication professor at CLU. Reservations are requested by Monday, May 31. To RSVP, go to callutheran.edu/clb. For more information, contact Sharon Nelson at smnelso@callutheran.edu.

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 1 p.m. Virtual via Zoom. A local women’s club. This month’s program will feature Dr. Lisa Buono speaking about the Fifty and Better program for seniors who want to continue learning. Visitors and prospective members are welcome. Please call 805-469-5059 or email patti.dizazzo@gmail.com to RSVP and to receive Zoom information.

VENTURA GENERAL PLAN EDUCATIONAL FORUM: ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT | 6 p.m. Learn how the city’s General Plan can manage economic development and address fiscal concerns. Details are online HERE.

EVERYONE DESERVES A HOME COMPASSION CAMPAIGN | 5:30-7 p.m. An online event to raise funds for the work of the Housing Trust Fund of Ventura County. Dr. Tiffany Manuel PhD, President and CEO of TheCaseMade is the keynote speaker. Dr “T” is a dedicated leader working with passionate social change makers, innovators and adaptive leaders throughout the country, to build stronger, better communities that are diversified, equitable and inclusive. General admission: $25. Admission and meal delivery $60. Details and tickets online HERE.

MINDFULNESS AT THE MUSEUM | 4-5 p.m. FREE wellness class for all ages each Thursday outside in the gardens. Space is limited. Registration required. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

Friday – June 11

POP UP ART AND MUSIC FESTIVAL | June 11-26 FREE in person events. Various events including free concerts and art exhibits across Thousand Oaks. More information online HERE.

DEFENSE AND AVIATION MARKETS: NAVIGATING THE COVID AFTERMATH | 8-9 a.m. A meeting of the Ventura County Chapter of the Aerospace and Defense Forum. This sessions presenter is Richard L. Aboulafia, Vice President, Analysis, Teal Group. He manages consulting projects in the commercial and military aircraft field and analyzes broader defense and aerospace trends. Registration online HERE.

BUSINESS AT BREAKFAST | 8 a.m. FREE. Online via Zoom. Monica Phillippe, Career Education Director, Oxnard Union High School District will speak on the topic “Building an Employee Pipeline.” Hosted by the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce. Registration is online HERE.

Saturday – June 12

NONVIOLENT COMMUNITY AND DE-ESCALATION TRAINING | 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. FREE. Online via Zoom. Would you have the skills to help defuse a conflict before it became violent? In the street, in your home, at work, or at school? The Ventura County Healing Collaborative emphasizes working to build a compassionate, just and restorative system of community care and safety – investing in people versus punishment, building the foundation of peaceful communities. More information is online HERE. dcpeaceteam.com/our-work/trainings/). Questions can be emailed to: communityhealingcollaborative@gmail.com. Registration: tinyurl.com/DCPeace2021

MEMORIAL FOR ABANDONED CHILDREN | 10 a.m. Gather for a memorial for four babies abandoned in Ventura County who did not survive. Hosted by Garden of Innocence, a nonprofit organization that ensures abandoned children who pass away receive a dignified burial. Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Rd., Ventura.

MINDFULNESS AT THE MUSEUM | 10-11 a.m. FREE outdoor wellness class for all ages each Saturday. Space is limited. Registration required. at the Agriculture Museum, 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula.

YOGA FOR SPANISH SPEAKERS | 10 a.m. Esta clase dinámica es para todos los niveles y perfecta para principiantes. Se ofrece una variedad de posturas, que ayudan a conectar la respiración, el movimiento, y la mente. La meta es cultivar la curiosidad sobre la practica de yoga en cual cada persona puede crecer y cultivar un gran respeto para nosotros mismos y nuestros cuerpos. Por favor traiga un tapete, agua y cualquier otro accesorio que pueda necesitar para tu práctica. Registrar aguí. Agriculture Museum, 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula

ARTIST DRAWING WITH KEN BRILL | 12 – 3 p.m. In person. A live figure drawing workshop with artist Ken Brill and featuring live solo guitar by Christopher Hall. Model: Juliana Acosta. Limited to 15 artists. All skill levels welcome. Drawing boards provided. Bring own paper and drawing materials. $15. Details and registration online HERE. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard.

CONNECTIONS | 5 p.m. Online. Monologues performed by skilled actors. An online offering of the Ojai Playwrights Conference. Featured actors include – Samantha Sloyan, A. Zell Williams, Samantha Quan, Brian Cox, and Francis Jue and many more. $20 minimum suggested donation online HERE.

SUMMER NIGHTS WITH 5-STAR | 7 p.m. FREE. In person event. Come for an evening of family fun with singing, dancing and audience participation to welcome summer and celebrate the return of live entertainment with actors from 5-Star Theatre. Northwood Park, Thousand Oaks. Bring your chair and blanket. Outside food and drink are allowed. Sign up is required online HERE. Northwood park, 3620 Avenida Verano, Thousand Oaks

Sunday – June 13

OPEN AIR SEASIDE MARKET | 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. A fabulous craft and vendor market in a family friendly and fun atmosphere. Music and food trucks. Free admission. Onsite parking fee $10. Details online HERE. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura.

Monday – June 14

Tuesday – June 15

CAREGIVER RECOGNITION DAY | 1-2:30 p.m. FREE. Virtual event. Presented by Senior Concern this year’s event will be focused on Self-Care. Register online HERE.

LOCAL HISTORY HAPPY HOUR | 5-6 p.m featuring Betsy Chess, author of “Daughter of the Land: Growing Up in the Citrus Capital of the World.” FREE. Registration required. Admission is free with registration.

VENTURA GENERAL PLAN UPDATE: HOUSING | 6 p.m. Virtual. A public education forum on housing in the city of Ventura. Veronica Tam, of Veronica Tam + Associates, will provide an overview of the State’s Housing Element requirements and how this impacts the City of Ventura. The presentation will be followed by Q+A and discussion. Details and registration are online HERE.

PFLAG VENTURA MONTHLY MEETING | 7 p.m. Virtual via Zoom. Email or call to RSVP and receive Zoom link. 805-765-1672, flag.ventura.ca@gmail.com

Wednesday – June 16

Thursday – June 17

EVICTION PREVENTION | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. This program helps both landlords and renters apply to receive financial assistance through California’s, CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program. To start the application process with CityServe, landlords and renters must request an appointment at www.cityservenetwork.com/evictionprevention. Application appointments are scheduled for Thursdays at Connect Church, 346 N Kimball Rd. Ventura. Those seeking financial assistance can also call the administrative manager, Samantha Smith, directly at (725) 780-6963. For assistance en espanol, call Devon Pozo, 661-583-3222.

STATE OF THE CITY: OXNARD | 1 p.m. FREE. Online. Oxnard Mayor John C. Zaragoza will present a State of the City report at this virtual event hosted by the Oxnard Chamber of Commerce. Topics will include pandemic challenges and solutions, Measure E, city priorities over the next five years, the new Amazon facility, and other important updates. Registration required online HERE.

REDUCING CALIFORNIA’S FIRE RISK | 2-7 p.m. Bringing together sustainability and fire prevention sectors in one symposium with keynote speakers Ricardo Lara, California Insurance Commissioner, and Jessica Morse Deputy Secretary for Forest and Wildfire Resilience at the California Natural Resources Agency. Hosted by the U.S. Green Building Council – Los Angeles Chapter this online event offers virtual tours and expert interviews including elected officials Sen. Anthony Portantino (25th District), Sen. Henry Stern (27th District), and Assemblymember Jim Wood (2nd District). The symposium aims to convene fire scientists, firefighters and fire safe councils, forest management professionals, cultural burning and environmental advocates, and more. FREE. Registration required: bit.ly/cafirerisk

COMMUNITY NEEDS, EDUCATION AND RESOURCES

NO COST TUTORING FOR OAK PARK AND VENTURA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENTS | These two school districts are offering “high-dosage” tutoring to students in partnership with an education support system called Paper. The program provides on demand, unlimited and one-on-one tutoring to students 24 hours a day, seven days a week with highly trained tutors. Contact your principal for information.

TURTLE CONSERVANCY SEEKS VOLUNTEERS | Interested in turtles? Got a love of giant tortoises? The Turtle Conservancy in Ojai is seeking new volunteers for assistance with horticulture, food prep, docent tours and assisting the turtle keepers. Help protect endangered species and help out at the conservancy. Details online HERE.

MARINE SCIENCE BEACH CAMP | First session starts June 28, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Fridays The MERITO Foundation offers a series of a week long a hands-on ocean science and stewardship activities for children 8 to 12 years old. Session topics include Watersheds to Oceans, Life in between the tides, The life of Plankton and more. Campers will explore as bug detectives, learn about water quality testing and learn to identify native plants and will understand their importance and much more. Camps are held at Southern Buenaventura State Beach by the Kalorama Wetland, south of the Ventura pier. $150-$200. Details and registration online HERE.

TASTE OF OLLI, SUMMER SESSION | Get to know the offerings available through the CSU Channel Islands Osher Lifelong Learning Program (OLLI) through these varied summer classes. Learn about the links between sugar, obesity and addiction; an 80th birthday retrospective of music icon Neil Diamond; California’s medicinal herbs and the power of positive psychology on the aging process and many more. The Summer Session of OLLI consists of 25 two-hour, one-day courses that will enable adults aged 50 or over to sample OLLI”s university level courses taught by faculty and experts from many different walks of life. Registration for these affordable courses begins May 24. Courses start June 14. See the list of courses and register by visiting go.csuci.edu/OLLI.

FIFTY AND BETTER SUMMER SESSIONS | Registration is open through June 1, when courses begin in Fifty and Better, in the first session of California Lutheran University courses for those over 50 who want to take university level courses over the summer. The session offers six lecture courses including: women artists, jazz instruments, ecosystems and climate change. Many more available. 4-week Zoom classes are $25. Registration opens June 8 for Summer Session Two. Details and registration are online HERE.

SUMMER HOOPS AT THOUSAND OAKS TEEN CENTER | 5-9 p.m. High School Basketball League is returning. Boys in grades 9-12 can sign up for teams that will play Wednesday and Thursday nights starting July 7 to Aug. 5. Required player evaluations are set for June 26 and/or July 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. For details contact Sarah Daub, Teen Services Director, 805-494-5156, sdaub@crpd.org. Evaluations, practice and games are held at: Thousand Oaks Teen Center, 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks.

DANCE CLASSES FOR ALL AGES | Get dancing with NAMBA! Classes for all levels are starting back up with limited class size and COVID safety protocols. call 805-628-9250 or Check website for schedules and offerings. NAMBAARTS.COM. NAMBA Arts, 47 S. Oak Street, Ventura.

COVID-19 TOOLKIT FOR SENIORS | FREE The goal of the COVID-19 Tool Kit is to empower, educate and provide the tools needed to the homebound seniors so they can reduce their risk of contracting the virus. Toolkits Include: Single-Use Temperature Strips, Pulse Oximeter with batteries, Hand Sanitizer, Antiseptic Wipes, Disposable Face Masks and more. The kit is available to homebound seniors ages 75 and over, who live in their own home or with a family member in the communities of Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Simi Valley, Moorpark, Oak Park or Agoura Hills. Supplies are limited and available until they run out. Limit of one per household. To reserve a COVID-19 Tool Kit, please call Senior Concerns at 805-497-0189.

VIRTUAL 5K AND 10K RUNS | Ongoing through July, offered through the Pleasant Valley Parks and Recreation department. Details online HERE.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

ALADDIN JR. June 11-13. Center Stage Players and Arts Repertory presents the animated classic about a poor young man who finds a magic lamp. The production will take place in a new outdoor theater at Studio Channel Islands. $20. 2222 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-702-4196, www.csparepertory.net.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opening June 12: The Weed Project: Outlaws of the Super Bloom & Crimes We Commit in the Garden, a new exhibit by Charlene Spiller. Opening reception on Saturday, June 12, 3-5 p.m.; registration required. Ongoing: The Museum of Ventura County has opened its outdoor spaces and gardens, with hours Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace, George Stuart Historical Figures®, virtual exhibits and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Saturday, June 12, 4-6 p.m.: Despite the Buzz book signing with author Tamara “Tami” Miller Davis. Through June 30: Botanical paintings in “watercolor ink” by June Guest Artist Lisa Skyheart Marshall. Reception on Friday, June 18, 5-7 p.m. Ongoing: Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

realART Tuesday, June 15, 5-7 p.m. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square celebrates California’s reopening with a new show (Diane Williams, Chuck Potter, CW Slade and more), champagne and cupcakes. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, whatisrealart.com.

VENTURA COUNTY POTTERS’ GUILD OPEN AIR POTTERY MARKET June 12-13. Come to Libbey Park in Ojai on Saturday and Sunday to see the handmade ceramics by over 25 clay artists, as well as demonstrations. Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 210 S. Signal St., Ojai. For more information, call 805-231-5347 or visit venturapottersguild.org.

VITA ART CENTER June 12-Aug. 14. Elegies, tapestries, paintings and drawings by John Nava and David Kassan that recognize the cost of injustice, racism and political violence. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Sunday, June 13. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, June 10, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. The Agriculture Museum has reopened its outdoor spaces and gardens. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The museum also boasts exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, with antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive, outdoor gardens and more. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through June 26: Put a Lid on It, featuring members of the Ventura County Potters’ Guild. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday; masks are required and safety protocols will be followed. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Aug. 23: The Art of the Sailor, featuring scrimshaw, knots, embroidery and other artifacts, many of which have never been seen before. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through August 2021. The Memory Project, sculptures made of memories written on strips of delicate gampi paper. Some online exhibits also available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Recently opened: Voyage of Discovery: Women in STEM, highlighting the many women who have had an impact on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ongoing: Videos, interactive models and more detailing the history of the oil and gas industry, as well as exhibits on rocks, minerals and dinosaurs. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

H GALLERY Through July 25. Art in the Time of Corona Vol. 1, showcasing works by artists responding to the pandemic. Viewable online as of May 20; gallery reception on Saturday, June 12, 6-8 p.m. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through June 30. Restoration, a photography exhibit that celebrates a return to normalcy, while reflecting on where we’ve been. The showcases will also display work by Drew Lurie, Gayle Swanson and Genie Thomsen. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through June 30: Ojai Eye: Master Photographers, featuring the work of John Calvin Brewster, Horace Bristol, Guy Webster, Donna Granata and many more. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI Through July 5: Selected works by Molly Larkey and Brian Wills. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Sept. 12: Making Waves, a solo show by Northern California artist Michelle Jung featuring large-scale, immersive seascapes. Through July 25: Erin Hanson: Colors of California, a comprehensive collection of the artist’s “Open Impressionism” landscapes of California. Through June 27: Santa Paula Sojourn, local scenes from Shannon Celia. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through July 31: Mojave, work by artists who participated in the Mojave National Preserve Artist-in-Residence program from 2018 to 2020. “The Digital Desert,” artist talk with Dani Dodge, Allanah Vokes and Kristine Paiz on Saturday, June 12, at 1 p.m. via Zoom. “A Decade in the Desert,” an artist talk with Gabriel Thorburn and Bob Killen on Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VCAC STREET VIEW SHOWCASE Through June. Reflect 2020, four local artists (Carlos Grasso, Josiah Gruzik, Belen Isla and Ksenia McEuen) display work inspired by the past year through dioramas in storefront windows. A treasure hunt has been designed to enrich the viewing. Presented by the Ventura County Arts Council. 1985 S. Victoria Ave. (at Moon), Ventura, 805-658-2213, vcartscouncil.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VIRTUAL SPRING CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR Through June 30 online. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center hosts this virtual crafts fair that has handmade items that will make great gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and any special occasion. Soap, candles, jewelry, glassware and more. www.svvac.org/sister-act-streaming.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.