CONEJO VALLEY DAYS CARNIVAL | Opens July 8, for two weekends. Opening day (July 8) offer: $35 for unlimited ride wristband (one day only). Advance ride purchase discount available until July 8: 10 rides for $25. Admission is $5, kids 5 and under are free. Drop off and pick up is encouraged. Limited parking available for $5. The carnival includes over 16 rides, games and all your favorite carnival foods. Conejo Creek Park South, Janss Rd at Hwy 23. For festival hours, details and tickets visit: www.conejovalleydays.us

Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, resources, needs and Arts Listings. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com

Thursday – July 1

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY REOPENS | Visiting hours resume. Thursday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m, at both the Ventura location, and the Agriculture Museum in Santa Paula. www.venturamuseum.org

CAMARILLO COMMUNITY BAND | 7 p.m. FREE. Presented by the Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District these community concerts take place outside every Thursday evening. Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy the music. Constitution Park, corner of Carmen Dr. and Paseo Camarillo, Camarillo.

Friday – July 2

FRIDAY NITE SEASIDE DJ SET | 4-7 p.m. Fridays through Labor Day. Stroll seaside promenade at the Ventura Harbor Village and enjoy tunes spun by top local DJs.

FREE CONCERT IN LIBBEY PARK | 6 p.m. Part of the Ojai 4th of July festivities this free concert in the center of downtown will include performances by the Ojai Band and Shanti West.

Saturday – July 3

FLY FISHING AND CASTING THE FLY ROD | 9 – 11 a.m. FREE. The Sespe Flyfishers of Ventura are hosting an introductory class on. All are welcome, whether you are an experienced fly fisher or a complete novice, we want to help you learn and enjoy this great sport. The Flyfishers have rods for your borrow. Contact Bob Smith 805-647-3522 for more information. Chumash Park, Petit and Waco, East Ventura. www.sespeflyfishers.org

BACK STACKS BOOK SALE | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friends of the Blanchard Community Library are hosting a public book sale. 50% off all coffee table/illustrated books. Shoppers who are wearing red, white and blue can select one free book with a book purchased. Choose from 1,000’s of books priced from under a dollar to $2 and collectible books at $4 and up. Blanchard Community Library, 119 N. 8th Street, Santa Paula. Come around back!

SUMMER HOOPS AT THOUSAND OAKS TEEN CENTER | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m July 3 is the final required play evaluations for the High School Basketball League. Boys in grades 9-12 can sign up for teams that will play Wednesday and Thursday nights starting July 7 to Aug. 5. Required player evaluations are set for June 26 and/or July 3, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. For details contact Sarah Daub, Teen Services Director, 805-494-5156, sdaub@crpd.org. Evaluations, practice and games are held at: Thousand Oaks Teen Center, 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks.

STEEL DRUM SATURDAYS | 1-4 p.m. Enjoy the cool tunes at the Promenade Stage at the Ventura Harbor Village.

Some Firework shows celebrating the 4th of July are on Saturday night:

MOORPARK: 3RD OF JULY FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA | 4-9 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m., music starts at 5 p.m.. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Food trucks, music and more. Advance ticket purchase required. $5 per person, all ages. Advance ticket sales only. Arroyo Vista Community Park is at 4550 Tierra Rejada Road. Details and tickets online HERE.

OJAI: FIREWORKS SHOW | Gates open at 5:30 p.m. , Fireworks start at 9: 15 p.m. Event includes live music, food trucks and more. Family (4) ticket $25. Individual $10, child $5. Details and tickets online HERE. Nordhoff Highschool, 1401 Maricopa Highway, Ojai.

Sunday – July 4 – Happy Independence Day.

CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR 4th of JULY FAMILY PARADE | 10:30-11:30 a.m. Bring your strollers, wagons, and walking shoes for this one and walk north on Harbor Blvd. with your family and show off your favorite red, white, and blue attire. Starts at Albacore Way, north up Harbor Blvd., ends at Cabezone Circle.

INDEPENDENCE DAY CONCERT WITH ANGEL CITY DIXIELAND BAND | 5-7 p.m. FREE For over 40 years the 4th of July concert has been a tradition in the Conejo Valley. This year gather with your lawn chairs to enjoy the tapping tunes of the area’s longest-running New Orleans-type band the Angel City Dixieland Band. Hosted by the Conejo Recreation and Park District. Conejo Community Park, 1175, Hendrix Ave., Thousand Oaks www.crpd.org/concerts

CAMARILLO: PARK AND WATCH FIREWORK SHOW | 9 p.m. FREE. Drive to the Camarillo Premium Outlets and park and watch the 20 minute show with family and friends. Parking is on a first come first served basis. Come early, entry will be closed at 8:45 p.m. A smoke and alcohol free event. Please leave pets at home. No personal fireworks permitted. For more information about the fireworks show, please visit the City’s website at cityofcamarillo.org/fireworks2021 or call (805) 383-5696. SANTA PAULA: FIREWORK SHOW | Show at 9 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. FREE. The Santa Paula Rotary Club is sponsoring the return of this year’s Fireworks Celebration, which has been a city tradition for many years. The fireworks display will take place at Harding Park, Harvard Blvd. Santa Paula.

Monday – July 5

LA PISCINE | In theater screenings at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Oxnard Film Society is resuming it’s in person showings of acclaimed foreign films at full capacity. The 1969 French thriller, La Piscine, stars Alain Delon and Romy Schneider. In French with English subtitles. For the safety of our community the OFS is asking only fully vaccinated individuals to attend. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. 5th Street, Oxnard www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

Tuesday – July 6

GUIDED ONLINE MEDITATION FOR VETERANS | 10-11 a.m. FREE Roger Ford, with Healing in America in partnership with the Gold Coast Veterans Foundation offers this meditation session for veterans and their families who are seeking help on a physical, emotional, mental and spiritual level. Meditation can help those in need to relax, re-energize and rebalance. Details and registration are online HERE. Gold Coast Veterans Foundation, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo.

Wednesday – July 7

Thursday – July 8

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 11:30 a.m. Local women’s club luncheon meeting. This month’s program will feature Ojai photographer, Steve Adams, speaking about “getting that great shot”. Please call 805-469-5059 or email patti.dizazzo@gmail.com to RSVP. Visitors and prospective members are welcome, 5380 Bell Street, Somis.

THE ANCIENT CITY BY FUSTEL DE COULANGES | 12 – 1:30 p.m. FREE. Explore Book Three – The City, Chapters 1-4 of this famous work by French historian Numa Denis Fustel de Coulanges (La Cité antique), published in 1864. Based on texts of ancient historians and poets, the author investigates the origins of the most archaic institutions of Greek and Roman society. The online discussion will be led by tutor Andy Gilman. Presented as part of the Free Semi-Monthly Community Series from The Agora Foundation. Details and registration are online HERE.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, EDUCATION AND RESOURCES

NEED A RIDE TO GET A VACCINE? | Three options available – Through July 4 Uber and Lyft will offer everyone free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites. | Free Rides to COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments are available through Gold Coast Transit District’s GO ACCESS program. Must schedule a ride one day in advance by calling 805-485-2319. | The Ventura County Area Agency on Aging provides transportation services for older adults ages 60+ who have a scheduled appointment for testing or vaccine. Call 805-477-7300 to schedule a ride.

NEED INTERNET ACCESS? | The Emergency Broadband Benefit offers discounted internet and computer during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing up to $50/month discount for broadband service and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider if the household contributes more than $10 but less than $50 toward the purchase price. See if you qualify and apply at: 833-511-0311 or: GetEmergencyBroadband.org.

BURDENED BY COVID-19 FUNERAL RELATED EXPENSES? | Through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020. Assistance is limited to a maximum of $9,000 per funeral. For more information, call 844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585 or more information online HERE.

NO COST TUTORING FOR OAK PARK AND VENTURA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT STUDENTS | These two school districts are offering “high-dosage” tutoring to students in partnership with an education support system called Paper. The program provides on demand, unlimited and one-on-one tutoring to students 24 hours a day, seven days a week with highly trained tutors. Contact your principal for information.

DANCE CLASSES FOR ALL AGES | Get dancing with NAMBA! Classes for all levels are starting back up with limited class size and COVID safety protocols. call 805-628-9250 or Check website for schedules and offerings. NAMBAARTS.COM. NAMBA Arts, 47 S. Oak Street, Ventura.

UPCOMING EVENTS

VIRTUAL 5K AND 10K RUNS | Ongoing through July, offered through the Pleasant Valley Parks and Recreation department. Details online HERE.

VENTURA’S COOL BREEZE CENTURY RIDE | Aug. 7th – A bicycle ride starting and ending in Historic Downtown Ventura offering multiple routes along the coast. Go to coolbreezecentury.com for ride/route details.

VENTURA COUNTY LIVESTOCK AUCTION | August 11-13 This year’s online auction will conclude with an in person Final Bids Buyers’ BBQ at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Register as a buyer now and for FREE BBQ tickets. Auction registration and details online at www.805AgKids.com.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

NEW

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Opening July 1: The indoor galleries of the museum, featuring artifacts and exhibits dedicated to Ventura County’s farming and ranching legacy, as well as the outdoor spaces and gardens, will reopen to the public. Also opening on July 1 will be Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Reception on Saturday, July 10, 1-3 p.m. Ongoing: Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION July 2-Aug. 15. The BAA’s new gallery space in Studio 99 of the Bell Arts Factory celebrates its grand reopening with a group exhibit by the Collage Lab, Picking Up the Pieces, thoughts, ideas and feelings about the pandemic lockdown. Opening reception on Friday, July 2, 5-8 p.m., coinciding with First Fridays. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.BuenaventuraArtAssociation.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opening June 1: The indoor galleries of the museum reopen to the public on Thursday, July 1. Opening July 3: New exhibits Huelga: Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo, Crossing Borders, Rock Paper Scissors and American Revolution featuring George Stuart Historical Figures®. Opening reception on Saturday, July 3, 2-4 p.m. Opened June 12: The Weed Project: Outlaws of the Super Bloom & Crimes We Commit in the Garden, a new exhibit by Charlene Spiller. Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Available online now: The MVC Gallery Marketplace, virtual exhibits and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

THEATER/PERFORMANCE

CINDERBLOCK BOOKSHELVES Streaming now. A radio drama based on the musical memoir by Rain Perry, based on her life with her father after the death of her mother. Streamed at KWMR.org. www.rainperry.com/calendar.

FAMILY FURNITURE Through July 18. Family secrets and complicated romances are explored in this coming-of-age drama set in the 1950s during one exceptional summer. Presented by Ojai ACT. $10-20. Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, ojaiact.org.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, July 1, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Reading by Mike Sonksen, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ART GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through July 25 (extended): Put a Lid on It, featuring members of the Ventura County Potters’ Guild. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday; masks are required and safety protocols will be followed. 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through August 2021. Defining Beauty, Car Culture and The Memory Project. Some online exhibits also available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Recently opened: Voyage of Discovery: Women in STEM, highlighting the many women who have had an impact on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ongoing: Videos, interactive models and more detailing the history of the oil and gas industry, as well as exhibits on rocks, minerals and dinosaurs. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Through July 25. A solo exhibit by Jean Metzinger. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Aug. 23: The Art of the Sailor, featuring scrimshaw, knots, embroidery and other artifacts, many of which have never been seen before. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

H GALLERY Through July 25. Art in the Time of Corona Vol. 1, showcasing works by artists responding to the pandemic. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong/.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s <em>The Romance of the Adobe</em> will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY OJAI Through July 5: Selected works by Molly Larkey and Brian Wills. Ongoing: The Store at Porch Gallery features artist-created products, books, Beato Chocolates and unique gifts available both at the gallery and online. 310 E. Matilija, Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

realART Opened June 15. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square celebrates California’s reopening with a new show (Diane Williams, Chuck Potter, CW Slade and more). Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Sept. 12: Making Waves, a solo show by Northern California artist Michelle Jung featuring large-scale, immersive seascapes. Through July 25: Erin Hanson: Colors of California, a comprehensive collection of the artist’s “Open Impressionism” landscapes of California. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through July 31: Mojave, work by artists who participated in the Mojave National Preserve Artist-in-Residence program from 2018 to 2020. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VITA ART CENTER Through July 31: Through Our Eyes, 100 self-portraits of Ventura youth in response to COVID-19. Through Aug. 14: Elegies, tapestries, paintings and drawings by John Nava and David Kassan that recognize the cost of injustice, racism and political violence. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Recently opened online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.